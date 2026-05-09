The Week That It Was…

The first week of the second month of Q2 focused on assessing the resilience of the U.S. labor market amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. In Asia, China and Japan were on Golden Week, while markets digested a heavy earnings calendar, with over 125 S&P 500 companies reporting, including Berkshire Hathaway, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, Pfizer, Cameco, Corteva, Arista Networks, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, Peabody Energy, CF Industries, Coherent Corp., Texas Pacific Land, and McDonald’s.

In a dazzling display of candor, Donald Copperfield all but hoisted the Jolly Roger, admitting the Empire’s grand fleet now sails the seas less like guardians of order and more like profit-seeking buccaneers—because nothing refills imperial coffers quite like a little “high-seas revenue strategy” to fund the ever-hungry costs of its endless wars.

After openly embracing “institutional piracy” in the Persian Gulf, Donald Copperfield seamlessly upgraded himself to “Peacemaker-in-Chief,” unveiling Project Freedom—a benevolent mission where the same armada now escorts “neutral” ships out of the Strait of Hormuz it helped make impassable. Framed as humanitarian aid for stranded crews, the operation comes with a helpful disclaimer: any interference will be met with overwhelming force—because in this version of reality, control is compassion and blockade is liberation.

In yet another Oscar-worthy production from the Empire’s media studios, the CNN and friends dusted off the greatest hits of wartime fiction—because why stop at “mushroom clouds” when you can upgrade to… suicide dolphins? Even as The Vice In Chief floated nuclear vest scenarios, the expert class boldly pushed the plot forward, and anchors nodded along as if this were marine biology rather than late-night comedy. Reality check: yes, the United States once trained dolphins—to find mines, not audition for action movies—while Iran’s supposed aquatic kamikaze fleet remains exactly where it belongs: somewhere between fiction and very creative storytelling.

On “May the Fourth,” the geopolitical excursion added another dramatic episode as Iran allegedly launched a volley of missiles toward Fujairah. The United Arab Emirates called it a dangerous escalation, while oil markets reacted faster than a hyperdrive jump. Collateral damage included a struck tanker linked to ADNOC and disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz, as airports shut, flights diverted, and schools went remote again—because nothing says “regional stability” like missiles and Zoom classes. Meanwhile, the usual galactic council—India, the EU, and others—issued stern condemnations and called for diplomacy, once again proving that in this saga, everyone prefers negotiations… right after the explosions.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/4/uae-reports-missile-and-drone-strikes-incoming-from-iran#flips-6394621753112:0

In a press conference masterfully conducted by Viceroy Rubio — that virtuoso of diplomatic dystopia — the Empire has unveiled its bold new strategic objective for Operation Epic F**k-Up, entering another day of decisive hourly victories: the goal is to restore the access to the Strait of Hormuz exactly the way it was before the Empire started the war.

To summarise: the Empire launched a holy war, closed the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, destroyed a quarter of global LNG supply, sent gasoline above $4, triggered the Trump Stagflation, introduced Europe to fuel rationing, deployed troops to hotels, fired its Army Chief of Staff, blockaded a blockade, threatened the Pope, called Iran “crazy bastards” on Easter Sunday, and has now — after all these days of uninterrupted victory — concluded that the optimal outcome is things going back to the way they were.

The way they were, one recalls, was before all of the above happened.

The Ministry of Victory wishes to assure the public that this represents a major strategic breakthrough. Critics have noted that “restoring things to the way they were before the war” is also known as “not starting the war.” The Ministry has no comment. Viceroy Rubio is understood to be working on the messaging. The Strait remains closed. The irony does not.

In what feels like a rejected sequel to the Covid era, health authorities are now managing a hantavirus outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, where multiple passengers died after an outbreak of the rare Andes virus — the only hantavirus known to occasionally spread between humans. Naturally, officials insist the epidemic risk remains “low,” even as passengers are quarantined across several countries, the World Health Organization and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention elevate monitoring, and governments debate where the ship is allowed to dock. The vessel’s journey has already included emergency evacuations, political disputes over port access, and a growing list of suspected cases spread across Europe and South Africa — proving once again that nothing says “safe global mobility” quite like a floating biosecurity incident crossing international waters while authorities calmly reassure everyone that there is “nothing to worry about.”

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-05-2026-who-s-response-to-hantavirus-cases-linked-to-a-cruise-ship

While Uncle Scrooge —still fully committed to his role as “Sanctions-in-Chief”—tightens the screws on anyone trading with Iran, China responded with refreshing subtlety by telling its companies to simply ignore the rules. Activating its 2021 blocking statute for the first time, Beijing effectively informed firms (including targets like Hengli Petrochemical) that U.S. sanctions are optional—preferably ignored, and potentially punishable if followed. The message is clear: while Washington escalates financial pressure, Beijing is now openly rewriting the rulebook, just in time for the next round of high-stakes diplomacy—because nothing sets the mood for a summit quite like a pre-emptive economic standoff.

While China politely ignores sanctions threats and keeps trading with Iran, Donald Copperfield’s grand plan for “supply chain independence” kicks off by… buying critical minerals from China. The Export-Import Bank of the United States’s $12 billion Project Vault promises eventual self-reliance, but only after an initial shopping spree wherever supply exists—because nothing says strategic autonomy like depending on the very supplier you’re trying to escape, at least until further notice.

https://www.mining.com/web/us-critical-mineral-inventory-plan-includes-buying-china-metals/

Welcome to ‘EuroStan’, where inflation inconveniently picks the worst possible moment to surge—rising to 3% in April—courtesy of energy shocks tied to the ever-dramatic Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, growth is politely grinding to a halt, leaving the European Central Bank starring in its favourite role: trapped. Raise rates and crush what’s left of the economy or cut them and let inflation run wild—truly a masterclass in policy flexibility. Of course, none of this should come as a surprise. After years of building an economic model on cheap energy, endless liquidity, and the comforting illusion of stability, Europe now discovers that removing those pillars has… consequences. Germany is watching its industrial base slowly pack its bags, France is perfecting the art of stagnation with rising debt, and the rest of the region is juggling weak growth with strong promises. The energy shock isn’t the problem—it’s just the spotlight, finally illuminating how fragile the whole setup had become.

After a conveniently “strong” manufacturing ISM boosted by higher prices, the ISM Services PMI quietly disappointed, slipping to 53.6 as new orders fell, employment contracted again, and prices stayed stubbornly high. Beneath the headline, growth is clearly losing momentum—consumer demand is fading under higher costs, and even financial services are cooling, as uncertainty and rising rates finally start doing what they’re supposed to do.

While the “everything is fine” narrative marches on, a Gallup poll suggests otherwise: a record 55% of Americans say their financial situation is deteriorating—apparently missing the memo about the booming economy. Rising living costs, from food to fuel to debt servicing, are hitting households all at once, exposing the growing gap between headline data and lived reality. Behind the scenes, years of easy money inflated asset prices while quietly eroding purchasing power, and now that inflation and rates have returned, the pressure has shifted squarely onto consumers. Unsurprisingly, concerns about retirement, debt, and basic living expenses are surging—because unlike policymakers, households measure the economy in bills, not in the S&P 500.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/708905/affordability-dominates-americans-financial-worries.aspx

In another reminder that the economy looks far less “strong” outside the Washington and Wall Street bubble, U.S. foreclosure filings have climbed to their highest level in six years, with ATTOM reporting a 26% YoY increase as households struggle under rising property taxes, soaring insurance costs, elevated rates, and mounting consumer debt. Florida and Texas are at the epicenter, where homeowners increasingly discover that even a low fixed mortgage rate does not protect them from exploding total ownership costs.

Unlike 2008, this is not a crisis driven by toxic subprime leverage and collapsing bank balance sheets. Most homeowners today locked in low fixed rates and lending standards have been tighter. The real problem is affordability exhaustion: insurance, utilities, taxes, maintenance, and debt servicing are all rising simultaneously while wage growth lags behind. The result is not a sudden housing collapse, but a slow-motion squeeze where the market becomes increasingly frozen, consumer finances steadily deteriorate, and confidence erodes one monthly bill at a time.

https://www.attomdata.com/news/most-recent/foreclosure-rates-by-state/

In another nonfarm payrolls release destined to fuel Washington’s propaganda machine, the U.S. economy supposedly added 115,000 jobs in April, marking a second consecutive monthly gain while the unemployment rate remained unchanged. March payrolls were also revised modestly higher, reinforcing the official narrative of a resilient labour market despite underlying signs of slowing momentum. Beneath the headline, however, the picture was less impressive. Job growth remained heavily concentrated in education, health services, and transportation — the latter boosted by recent regulatory changes — while broader labour demand stayed subdued after nearly a year of near-stagnant employment growth. With immigration slowing sharply, economists and policymakers have also quietly lowered the threshold for what now qualifies as a “solid” payroll report.

The unemployment rate remained conveniently unchanged at 4.3%, staying above its two-year moving average for yet another month since October 2023 — a signal that has historically been associated with the early stages of an economic bust. But this time, markets are apparently expected to believe that rising unemployment, sticky inflation, and slowing growth are all simply part of the magical new economic doctrine now known as “Trump Stagflation.”

Upper Panel: US Unemployment Rate (blue line); US Unemployment 2-Year moving average (green line); Lower Panel: S&P 500 to WTI ratio (yellow line); US S&P 500 to WTI Ratio 7-Year moving average (red line).

In another reminder that consumers apparently refuse to read the government’s optimistic talking points, US consumer sentiment fell to a fresh record low in May as soaring gasoline prices and persistent inflation continued crushing household confidence. While economists celebrate “resilient” consumers, Americans are quietly reporting the worst financial conditions since 2009, with many discovering that food, fuel, and rent still stubbornly cost actual money.

As “Epic Fury: Season 2” edges toward its inevitable release, the Department of the Treasury of the Empire quietly revised its borrowing needs higher, now expecting $189 billion in net issuance for the quarter—up roughly $80 billion from its February estimate—courtesy of softer cash flows. Naturally, this comes with the comforting assumption that the quarter-end cash balance will remain a perfectly controlled $900 billion.

This increase in borrowing needs is primarily reflecting weaker net cash flows (notably lower tax receipts), partially offset by a stronger-than-expected starting cash balance of $893 billion versus $850 billion previously assumed. Adjusting for this higher starting balance, borrowing needs would be $122 billion above prior estimates. In Q1 2026, Treasury borrowing totalled $577 billion, broadly in line with forecasts, with a higher ending cash balance driving the modest variance. Looking ahead, Treasury expects to borrow $671 billion in the next quarter, targeting a $950 billion cash balance by end-September, consistent with the seasonally higher funding requirements typically observed in the third quarter.

In the latest quarterly borrowing ritual from the Treasury of the Empire, officials once again reassured markets that there would be no unpleasant surprises—by refusing to even whisper about increasing long-term coupon issuance. Instead, Treasury stuck to the now legendary “for at least the next several quarters” guidance, confirming that the preferred strategy remains flooding the market with short-term bills and hoping nobody notices the refinancing risk building underneath. Despite exploding deficits and rising borrowing needs, the playbook remains unchanged: issue more short-term debt, keep long-term yields artificially calm, and let the next administration worry about the consequences. Even the International Monetary Fund politely warned that relying so heavily on bills leaves the Empire increasingly vulnerable to shifts in rates and investor sentiment—but apparently that problem belongs to future historians.

And, right on cue, markets rewarded the Treasury’s “nothing to see here” strategy with lower yields after officials kept auction guidance unchanged. The message was clear: deficits may explode, borrowing needs may rise, but as long as the Empire keeps rolling short-term bills fast enough, apparently everything remains “well positioned.” Treasury also reassured investors that it continues to “evaluate” future increases in coupon and FRN issuance—the financial equivalent of promising to think about exercising someday. Meanwhile, the latest refunding package came in at $125 billion, unchanged from February and perfectly aligned with Wall Street expectations, because stability is apparently achieved by refinancing ever larger debt piles one Treasury bill at a time.

The Treasury maintained its now familiar guidance of keeping coupon auction sizes unchanged for the coming quarters, continuing the delicate art of pretending exploding deficits require no meaningful adjustment in long-term issuance. The latest refunding package will raise approximately $41.7 billion in new cash through $125 billion of issuance, including $58 billion in 3-year notes, $42 billion in 10-year notes, and $25 billion in 30-year bonds. For now, the Empire remains committed to its favourite strategy: refinance massive debt piles as smoothly as possible and hope markets continue applauding the absence of surprises.

As the new Fed chair is about to be ceremonially crowned guardian of the “soft landing,” Wall Street’s endlessly creative EYIs finally began admitting that rate cuts may have been a collective hallucination all along. With Trump Stagflation shifting rapidly from conspiracy theory to economic policy framework, the Manipulator-in-Chief assured markets that the Persian “little excursion” is basically over — much like central bankers once assured everyone inflation was “transitory.” Meanwhile, the same experts who missed every major macro turn of the past decade are once again selling calm, serenity by Christmas. In reality, the Fed increasingly resembles less a central bank and more a nervous airline passenger politely surrendering the cockpit to the bond market, while its credibility continues its graceful descent somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz — still technically a soft landing, just without the runway.

Artificial Intelligence is spoken of everywhere yet understood nowhere. In the markets of today, its name is repeated so often that meaning is worn thin, like a coin passed through too many hands. Many speak of it as mere software, or as a single object to be bought, banned, regulated, or conveniently “priced in.” This is the error of mistaking the leaf for the tree.

The story is pleasing to the ear, and thus easily accepted. Artificial Intelligence is presented as a perfect instrument of efficiency—one that replaces labour, reduces burdens, and multiplies output without strain. Those in positions of authority gave their approval. Leaders spoke of expanding margins. Observers drew elegant projections of effortless gain. Yet, as the sages remind us, appearances often conceal deeper truths.

What is now revealed is not the disappearance of cost, but its transformation. The burden has not been lifted; it has merely shifted—from human hands to vast structures, from wages to energy, from effort to capital. What was described as a triumph of pure intellect is, in reality, bound to material foundations and finite resources. To understand the true nature of this change, one must set aside illusion and examine the roots. For only by observing the foundation can one grasp the weight of what stands above it.

Artificial Intelligence should not be regarded as a single, unified entity, but rather as a layered structure, where each level depends upon the one beneath it, each carrying its own burdens and limitations. At the foundation lies energy, for without a steady flow of power, no computation can arise; all training, inference, and maintenance are but transformations of electricity. Above this rests hardware—the crafted instruments of silicon and circuitry—through which this energy is given form and direction. Then comes data, the nourishment of these systems, requiring constant gathering, refinement, and care. From this emerges the realm of models and algorithms, where knowledge is shaped, yet never independent of the strength of its base. Finally, at the highest and most visible level, stand applications, through which people perceive usefulness and value, though they remain wholly reliant on what lies beneath. Thus, what appears light and effortless at the surface is supported by weight and complexity below; the appearance of simplicity is born from a foundation of hidden cost.

Energy may be understood as the true measure of intelligence, for what is called artificial intelligence is, in essence, the transformation of power into ordered calculation. To train a great model requires countless cycles of computation, and each cycle draws upon electricity, so that the hidden current beneath these systems grows vast—so vast that the houses of data now rival the needs of entire nations. In former times, men spoke of limits in knowledge and invention; today, the greater constraint lies in the securing of power itself. For only where energy is abundant, stable, and enduring can these systems flourish. If it is scarce or uncertain, costs rise without restraint, operations lose their balance, and the promise of gain turns to burden. Thus, those who govern these enterprises seek not only clever designs, but firm access to energy—forming long commitments, turning toward enduring sources, and settling where provision is secure. It becomes clear, then, that energy is no longer merely a resource among others, but the narrow gate through which all such ambitions must pass.

Wholesale Electricity Prices across the US

The AI boom has also unleashed a delightfully misunderstood creature: the “energy monster”—the only innovation that somehow gets smarter while consuming electricity like a small continent. No one really knows how much power AI needs now, let alone tomorrow, but the trend is clear: every efficiency gain is immediately reinvested into bigger, hungrier models, because restraint is apparently not part of the algorithm. Data centres are multiplying, grids are sweating, and consumers are discovering that their electricity bill is now indirectly training chatbots. In response, Big Tech has promised—very responsibly—to stop competing with households for power by… building their own energy empires. Naturally, this has led to bold ventures like space-based solar farms (because when in doubt, go orbital), ambitious bets on nuclear fusion (always about 20 years away, right on schedule), and geothermal experiments that sound suspiciously like repurposed oil drilling. In the meantime, however, reality remains charmingly old-fashioned: natural gas plants are being rolled out at scale to keep the servers alive. So, while the future is marketed as clean, infinite, and just around the corner, the present runs on hydrocarbons—and a rapidly growing appetite for more.

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Big-Tech-Is-Quietly-Fueling-a-Natural-Gas-Boom.html

If energy is the vital force, then chips are the instruments through which that force is given purpose. The most advanced semiconductors, especially GPUs, are neither simple nor abundant; their making is intricate, their supply narrowly held, and their arrival often delayed. Their cost is therefore heavy: each unit commands a high price, and yet they must be gathered in great numbers to achieve meaningful scale. Moreover, they do not endure as lasting tools, but age quickly, as each new generation renders the former less capable and less valued. In this, they differ from the realm of pure thought, for while ideas may persist, these physical vessels must be continually renewed. Thus, those who rely upon them must accept a cycle of constant reinvestment, where progress is inseparable from ongoing expense.

inSpectrum Tech DRAM Spot Price DDR5 1Gx16

In an economy increasingly shaped by shortages and wars, memory chips have quietly joined the ranks of strategic commodities—only this time, the inflation shows up in your phone bill. Prices have surged as AI-driven data centers devour supply, and while markets politely promise relief by 2027, the present reality is far less patient: rising memory costs are already feeding into broader electronics inflation. Unsurprisingly, Washington has responded with a grandly named solution—Pax Silica—a supply chain coalition spanning Asia, Europe, and beyond, designed to secure semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and critical minerals while reducing reliance on China. With partners including South Korea and Japan—home to giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix—the plan is to “solve” the shortage by building more capacity, eventually. In the meantime, ambitious projects like a massive industrial hub in the Philippines signal intent more than immediate relief. And as geopolitical choreography continues—with high-level talks between the U.S. and Beijing looming—the message is clear: memory chips are no longer just components, they are leverage. Whether through cooperation or competition, the race is on to control supply chains where demand is immediate, capacity is constrained, and timing, inconveniently, is everything.

https://www.state.gov/pax-silica

And so, we arrive at a rather amusing paradox: AI is sold as the sleek, infinitely scalable creature of the digital world—light, fast, and unburdened by the clunky realities of the past—yet beneath the glossy interface it behaves less like software and more like a steel mill in disguise. It devours capital, demands constant reinvestment, and politely reminds you that physics still exists. Want to scale? Wonderful—just add more data centres, more chips, more cooling, more electricity… and perhaps a small mountain of cash while you’re at it. It turns out that “the cloud” is not so much a cloud as a very expensive warehouse that never sleeps. And just when one begins to think this is merely a matter of engineering and budgets, geopolitics enters the stage like an uninvited but unavoidable guest. Because energy and chips, inconveniently, are not conjured out of thin air—they are mined, manufactured, transported, and negotiated across borders, alliances, and rivalries. In other words, the entire elegant illusion of frictionless intelligence rests upon a deeply physical and highly political foundation, where supply chains have opinions, nations have agendas, and the cost of your “scalable AI solution” may ultimately depend on who controls the plug and who owns the factory.

Hyperscaler Capital-Spending Estimate Revisions