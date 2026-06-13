The Week That It Was…

The second week of the final month of Q2 delivered another instalment of “CPLie,” as investors parsed inflation data from China and the United States in an effort to determine not only where inflation stood, but where it might be headed next. They also received the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment and inflation expectations surveys, providing yet another reminder that perceptions can sometimes move markets as much as the data itself. On the corporate front, only six S&P 500 companies reported earnings, leaving Oracle and Adobe with the task of convincing investors that AI-driven growth remained strong enough to keep market enthusiasm intact through the summer.

In yet another instalment of America’s longest-running reality show, The Apprentice: Oval Office Edition, the Manipulator-in-Chief reportedly delivered what commentators immediately branded his “worst meltdown ever” during an interview with Kristen Welker.

When challenged on his California election claims and asked for the radical concept known as evidence, Donald Copperfield responded with the traditional tools of modern political discourse: calling the journalist “crooked” and “stupid,” and ultimately exiting the interview altogether. Why bother presenting facts when storming off creates far better television?

In an era where narratives are often treated as self-validating truths, such behaviour can be deeply unsettling for public officials accustomed to operating without interruption.

As Season 2 of Epic Fury opened with Tehran and Tel Aviv theocracies exchanging missiles in the name of peace, Uncle Scrooge Bessent, Washington’s Sanctioner-in-Chief, reportedly proposed borrowing a page from the European playbook by repurposing Iranian assets to compensate Gulf allies for damages sustained during the conflict. Treasury officials were tasked with estimating reconstruction costs, identifying frozen Iranian funds that could be redirected, and exploring legal pathways to transform confiscation into foreign policy. The complication, of course, is that Tehran has made the release of roughly $24 billion in frozen assets a non-negotiable condition for any peace deal. In classic Orwellian fashion, the same money is now being discussed simultaneously as a peace offering and as war reparations. With more than 80 energy and infrastructure sites reportedly damaged across the Gulf and reconstruction costs estimated near $58 billion, diplomacy increasingly resembles a negotiation over who gets to keep the other side’s money while demanding peace.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-considering-using-iranian-funds-to-help-gulf-states-rebuild-source-says/

At the same time, The Ministry of Allies has announced a startling discovery: the friend you arm, fund, and defend may also be reading your mail. The Pentagon has solemnly raised its counterintelligence threat level on the Zionist Holy Land to the highest tier — a revelation roughly as fresh as Jonathan Pollard’s 1987 conviction for stealing massive quantities of classified intelligence, or the NSA reportedly catching Israeli officials discussing how to bend U.S. policy. Every nation spies — China, Russia, Britain, France, and the United States upon allies and adversaries alike; this is not the secret. The doublethink is that Washington sounds the alarm about Israeli espionage at the precise moment Congress votes for ever-deeper integration with the same ally — warning of a threat while embracing it tighter. Meanwhile the arithmetic of empire grinds on: federal debt past $37 trillion, interest payments among the largest line items in the budget, and a Pentagon approaching $1 trillion a year, the answer always more. As in Rome, competing factions and foreign entanglements have overwhelmed any coherent national purpose, leaving a government reactive rather than strategic — a state that, as the article warns, no longer knows where its own interests begin and end. A nation that cannot tell friend from spy has already lost the war that matters — the one for its own mind.

https://www.military.com/pentagon-raises-israeli-spy-threat-as-ndaa-seeks-deeper-defense-ties

As a war with China is increasingly likely, the Pentagon has discovered, with the breathless surprise of a man finding his keys in his own pocket, that the company selling you cloud storage, sedans, and drones might also be on a first-name basis with the People’s Liberation Army. Its updated Section 1260H list now formally names Alibaba, Baidu, BYD, BGI Group, and Autel as alleged extensions of Beijing’s military-civil fusion strategy and starting June 30 the Department of War can no longer contract with them — with a broader ban on anything containing their parts following in 2027. Given that “their parts” covers half the world’s batteries and chips, the next procurement audit should be a genuinely religious experience. Turns out the line between “made in China” and “deployed by China” was always written in disappearing ink.

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2026-11571.pdf

The Iran deal has now entered its Hollywood franchise phase. Every few weeks comes a new trailer announcing that peace is imminent, a deal is near, diplomacy is working, and everyone should remain calm. Then somehow the negotiations are delayed, the tensions escalate, the deadlines move, and another sequel gets released. By this point, the “Deal Is Near” narrative has had more reboots than Batman, more cliffhangers than Netflix, and a longer production schedule than the next Avatar movie. Investors may soon discover that the most reliable strategic reserve in the world is not oil, but the endless supply of optimistic headlines promising that peace is just one more meeting away.

After hosting Donald Copperfield and Tsar Vladimir in Beijing, Mandarin Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang for his first state visit in seven years, greeted by Kim The Great with a red carpet, a mounted cavalry escort, and giant portraits over Kim Father Square The superior man knows that he who arrives bearing praise for the “socialist cause” generally arrives also bearing a wish list. Xi vowed that China’s firm support for Kim’s leadership “will not change,” and called for deeper coordination across trade, agriculture, health, and technology, which is the diplomatic way of saying the two will study the future together by carefully not mentioning the present. Yet the host receives from a position of unusual strength: Kim’s backing of Russia’s war has paid dividends, his weapons program has cemented North Korea’s de facto nuclear status, and his sanctions-battered economy has rebounded — and with Iran lacking such weapons and duly attacked, Pyongyang now views its nuclear path as more justified than ever. Confucius reminds us that the cautious man builds his house upon stone; Kim, it seems, has chosen to build his upon warheads. When the wise man wishes to never be invaded, he need not study virtue — only enrichment.

While fake news media continue to point to the Middle East, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence reported that 32 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels, and five additional government ships were operating around the island, with 25 aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line—an unofficial boundary that Beijing now crosses so routinely it is being transformed from a red line into a navigation lane. The real mistake is assuming any future conflict must begin with a dramatic amphibious invasion worthy of a history documentary. In the age of drones, cyber warfare, missile barrages, and economic blockades, a country can be strangled long before the first soldier reaches the beach. Taiwan appears to understand this reality. The island is rapidly building a stockpile of more than 1,800 anti-ship missiles by 2029, hoping to turn the Taiwan Strait into a “kill zone” capable of making any invasion force reconsider its travel plans. In Orwellian fashion, both sides continue preparing for peace by investing heavily in the means of war.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/taiwan-detects-32-chinese-aircraft-10-naval-vessels-near-territory-amid-rising-tensions/articleshow/131496211.cms

The real story is not the daily aircraft count but the timeline. China, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, and the United States are all quietly preparing for the same window: 2028–2029. Missile programs, defence budgets, and military planning cycles are converging on a remarkably similar horizon. Governments still insist they are working to preserve peace. In classic Orwellian fashion, however, every new weapons program is presented as a peace initiative, every military buildup as a deterrent, and every escalation as a stabilizing measure. The question is no longer whether a storm is forming, but whether policymakers can postpone its arrival until after their carefully constructed timelines expire.

The Ministry of Eternal Commitment to Global Relevance of the former British Empire regrets to announce a minor administrative inconvenience: Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned, openly accusing ‘Keith Starmer’ and the Treasury of refusing to commit the resources needed to defend the country — which in Newspeak translates as Britain would very much like to remain a great power, but has temporarily mislaid the funds. Government debt has climbed above £3 trillion, exceeding 100% of GDP, interest payments have become one of the largest items in the national budget, the tax burden sits at its highest level in decades, and economic growth has been virtually absent for years — yet the government continues to promise defence expansion, Ukraine support, green initiatives, and an intact welfare state simultaneously, because in the land of political promises, arithmetic remains a strictly optional discipline. Military planners warned of a £28 billion shortfall over four years while the Treasury could not find the money — the former Empire discovering, with the quiet dignity of a man whose credit card is declined at his own coronation, that geopolitical ambition and fiscal reality are not, in fact, the same thing.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-defence-minister-healey-resigns-over-defence-spending-2026-06-11/

A little over a year ago, Strategy’s Chief Bitcoin Evangelist declared that everyone should sell everything—perhaps even a kidney or two—to buy the magical digital asset that was supposedly destined to replace the barbarous relic. As with many great financial prophecies, the enthusiasm was inversely proportional to the amount of scepticism required.

Fast forward to June 2026 and, with Bitcoin down nearly 30% since that memorable “sell everything” sermon, Strategy’s Chief Bitcoin Evangelist quietly announced the firm’s first net Bitcoin sale since December 2022. Between May 26 and May 31, the company sold 32 BTC for roughly $2.5 million. Admittedly, the sale represented just 0.0038% of its 843,706-Bitcoin hoard, but it was nevertheless a curious development from a movement that assured everyone Bitcoin was the asset to buy forever and never sell.

https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2026/06/01/strategy-sold-32-btc-for-usd2-5-million-in-late-may-filing-shows

Until late May, Bitcoin had been one of the war’s more surprising beneficiaries, rising roughly 12% since the conflict began at the end of February, while gold — the traditional geopolitical safe haven — had fallen nearly 14%. By Friday, however, Bitcoin had surrendered all of those gains and more, providing yet another reminder that speculative enthusiasm can evaporate faster than it appears. More importantly, the reversal in the Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio may once again be serving as the canary in the Nasdaq coal mine, signalling that the extraordinary outperformance of the Nasdaq relative to the Dow Jones reached a turning point as the U.S. increasingly confronts the realities of ‘The Trump Stagflation’.

Bitcoin to Gold Ratio (blue line); Relative Performance of Nasdaq 100 Inde to Dow Jones Index (red line).

In Eurostan, the Ministry of Freedom has unveiled its latest gift to liberty: a cage. Ursula The Witch has announced the EU’s first-ever “full third-country ban“ on certain crypto-asset services, packaged inside a sanctions measure against Russia — and the citizen is invited to read the headline, nod, and move along. He should not. What Brussels actually claimed is the authority to prohibit crypto relationships involving entities beyond its own borders whenever it decides they undermine its sanctions regime — today Russia, tomorrow any country, platform, or network outside its political objectives. The timing wears no disguise: France’s debt has passed €3.3 trillion, Italy’s exceeds €3 trillion, and chronic deficits meet aging populations and stagnant growth in mathematics that simply does not work. History is blunt about what comes next — governments impose capital controls not in prosperity but when confidence fades, as with America’s gold confiscation, Cyprus’s depositor losses, and India’s overnight cash cancellation. Each measure — anti-money-laundering rules, crypto reporting, digital identity, the digital euro, centralized cross-border databases — is sold as a reasonable answer to a specific problem; assembled, they spell visibility, oversight, and the power to decide where your capital may go. War is sanctions, freedom is reporting, and the road from regulation to confiscation is shorter than anyone is told. When the state declares war on the exit, it has already decided you are not meant to leave.

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As Trumpian statecraft increasingly resembles a curious blend of capitalism with centrally planned features, Donald Copperfield revealed on June 5 that his administration is exploring whether the U.S. government should acquire stakes in artificial intelligence companies. According to Donald Copperfield, the idea is simple: AI firms become wildly profitable, the government takes a slice, and the public is told they are now “partners” in the enterprise. In other words, after decades of insisting that governments should not pick winners, Washington appears ready to become a venture capitalist—presumably in the name of free markets. A meeting with major AI firms was reportedly scheduled to discuss how Americans could “benefit” from AI’s success, proving once again that when profits become large enough, even capitalism occasionally requires a little public ownership to save it.

https://www.reuters.com/business/trump-says-his-team-will-look-into-us-taking-stake-ai-companies-2026-06-05/

To demonstrate that Red and Blue remain remarkably united when it comes to American statecraft, The Blue Plutocrat Bernie published an op-ed just days earlier in The New York Times titled “A.I. Is a Public Resource. You Should Own Half of It.” The proposal was refreshingly straightforward: seize 50% of the largest AI companies—not through profits, but through equity—and place the shares into a government-managed sovereign wealth fund on behalf of the public.

In other words, while Donald Copperfield was exploring ways for the government to become a venture capitalist, Bernie was proposing that it become a controlling shareholder. Different campaign slogans, same destination. The convergence became even more entertaining when Donald Copperfield openly acknowledged that he and Bernie were not actually that far apart on economic policy, confirming what many observers have long suspected: in modern America, the choice is often not between capitalism and socialism, but merely between different branding strategies for state-managed capitalism.

https://www.sanders.senate.gov/op-eds/the-public-should-own-half-of-the-big-a-i-companies/

Everyone with a modicum of wisdom knows that when the neighbour’s house is on fire, the wise merchant sells more buckets. China’s exports leapt over 19% in May and imports soared past 27%, swelling the trade surplus to $105.4 billion — its fattest since January — as the world’s hunger for artificial intelligence enriched the workshop that builds its tools.

Semiconductor sales exploded 111% to $36 billion, the swiftest since 2013, though the superior man notes with a raised eyebrow that in volume the chips rose a mere 2% — for it was not more grain that filled the granary, but a tenfold price upon each kernel. So fierce is the AI famine that South Korea sold over 200% more chips into China, even as American restrictions still bar the finest machines — proof that he who is denied the loom may yet grow rich reselling thread. Yet beneath the banquet, two Chinas dine apart: high-tech factories feast while the maker of clothes and toys watches sales shrink 4% and 7%, and the citizen, asked to spend, keeps his coins in his sleeve as car sales at home fell 22% for a sixth straight month. A surplus built on the world’s mania is a feast cooked on a neighbour’s fire — splendid, until the wind turns.

China just discovered the economist’s version of a split personality: the factory gate is having a party while the cash register weeps. The Iran war duly lifted producer prices — headline PPI sprinted to 3.9% in May from 2.8% in April, led by mining gate prices leaping 15.8% and materials up 9.2% — yet none of this excitement reached the consumer, where CPI sat stubbornly at 1.2%, core inflation actually eased to 1.1%, and the prices of clothes, toys, and consumer goods quietly kept falling. The dirty secret is that the inflation China does have is essentially imported in a barrel: strip out gasoline (up a heroic 23.5%) and travel, and headline CPI would have managed a limp 0.5%, while food prices fell 1.7% and the citizen kept his wallet firmly shut.

But here’s the bit that should make shareholders spill their tea: the spread between core CPI and core PPI has now been negative for a second straight month to its skinniest since March 2021 — the last time China was busy locking itself indoors and treating its own stock market to a spectacular derating.

Spread between China Core CPI & Core PPI (histogram); 12-months forward P/E of MSCI China Index (blue line).

In a stunning display of central banking acrobatics that would make even a seasoned circus performer blush, the ECB has hiked its key interest rate to 2.25% — its first hike since 2023 — while simultaneously raising its inflation forecast to 3% for 2026 and slashing its growth outlook to a heroic 0.8%, because apparently the cure for a slowing economy is making borrowing more expensive. Madam Lagarde, the undisputed queen of arriving fashionably late to every policy party, solemnly informed reporters that “the outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth” — a sentence so spectacularly useless it could have been generated by a broken fortune cookie. This is, of course, the same ECB that spent all of 2025 cutting rates with the missionary zeal of a convert, assuring markets that inflation was yesterday’s problem, only to discover that energy shocks from a Middle East war it also failed to price in had other plans. Europe now enjoys the exquisite combination of stagflation, a technical recession, and a central bank that changes direction more frequently than a lost tourist in Frankfurt.

May’s CPI will undoubtedly be marketed as another minor inconvenience courtesy of the Empire’s “tiny and totally successful” Middle East excursion — you know, the one declared won sometime around Hour 1 of Day 1, yet somehow still rattling global oil supply routes 100 days later and counting. Victory, it turns out, has become a subscription service. For ordinary Americans not employed by the Malthusian Washington Swamp plutocracy, however, grocery prices will continue their inspiring upward journey while energy costs remind everyone that “disinflation” was less an economic trend and more a seasonal marketing campaign. Inflation didn’t disappear — it just stopped to tie its shoes before sprinting into Wave Two, less than five years after the first one finished its victory lap. Meanwhile, policymakers and market cheerleaders keep toasting “transitory” while quietly assembling the next fiscal spending bonanza and geopolitical adventure package — because naturally, the cure for too much money chasing too few goods is even more money chasing even fewer goods. And here is the part that doesn’t make the press release: inflation and collapsing institutional trust move together like synchronized swimmers in a controlled demolition; the more households feel squeezed, the louder the official narrative insists everything is “resilient,” “stable,” and “well anchored.”

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Instead of fantasizing about 2% inflation like it’s another campaign bumper sticker, seasoned investors — unlike certain Wall Street strategists still mainlining spreadsheet hopium — can still perform elementary-school arithmetic.

For that miraculous 2% CPI target to materialise by year-end , monthly prints would need to run at below 0.0% from here onward : best of luck engineering that while a freshly politicised Fed chair gets ceremonially crowned and geopolitical conflicts spread faster than a viral TikTok conspiracy thread.

Meanwhile, if monthly CPI keeps printing at a far more realistic 0.2%+, the destination isn’t “price stability” — it’s somewhere between 4.9% and 7.1% CPI by December, complete with complimentary media excuses and emergency talking points delivered with a straight face.

And when reality finally crashes through the narrative, not even Donald Copperfield performing his latest “Central Banker-in-Chief” illusion from beneath a MAGA hat will conceal the fact that cutting rates into an inflationary boom ranked among the Fed’s more spectacular policy magic tricks. Bonus round: every delightful shortage, shipping disruption, and energy shock is lining up with the precision of a choreographed disaster to collide directly with midterm election season — right when voters start asking why their grocery bills now require small-business financing.

Abracadabra: your purchasing power vanished somewhere near the Strait of Hormuz, but the official CPI basket assures you inflation expectations remain “well anchored.”

In a plot twist that surprised absolutely nobody paying attention, headline PPI surged 1.1% MoM in May — well ahead of the 0.7% expected — leaving producer prices up a scorching 6.5% YoY, the highest since 2022, while core PPI politely came in cooler than forecast at +0.4% MoM, presumably to give the “inflation is under control” crowd something to cling to over social media. The star of the show was goods prices, which jumped 2.8% MoM — the largest increase since the data series began in December 2009 — with 80% of the carnage traced to a 10.7% explosion in energy costs, led by gasoline screaming 23.4% higher; pork, at least, had the decency to fall 10.1%, offering modest consolation to anyone planning a barbecue.

The Core CPI-PPI spread, meanwhile, is flashing an unmistakable warning that corporate margins are being quietly cremated — costs running hot at the factory gate while the consumer refuses to absorb them at the checkout, a squeeze that tends to end with either profit warnings or price hikes, neither of which feature prominently in the soft-landing brochure.

Spread Between US Core CPI & PPI (histogram); S&P 500 index (blue line); S&P 500 index Operating Margin (blue line).

In a heartwarming tale of the bar being set so low it required excavation equipment, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index heroically bounced from its all-time record low of 44.8 in May to a still-deeply-depressing 48.9 in June — beating the 46.0 consensus estimate, which should tell you everything about the state of American optimism when exceeding 46 out of 100 qualifies as a victory lap. The culprit for this burst of euphoria? Gasoline prices eased early in the month, delivering particular relief to lower-income consumers for whom fuel comprises a larger share of their budgets — proof that the American dream has been successfully downsized to “slightly cheaper petrol.” The real comedy, however, arrives in the inflation expectations data, where the headline number declined yet every single political party reported higher inflation expectations — a statistical achievement so creatively incoherent it raises the entirely reasonable question of whether someone is simply making it up.

In yet another statistic destined to be celebrated across the Washington swamp as proof of the success of the American Dream, the average monthly mortgage payment surpassed $2,000 for the first time in U.S. history. According to Realtor.com, the typical homeowner is now paying $2,005 per month—up 44% from 2021. Apparently, inflation is under control, except for housing, healthcare, energy, food, and most of the things people actually need to live. Even more impressively, the average American family now spends over $2,200 per month on health insurance, meaning that keeping an insurance card has become more expensive than keeping a roof over one’s head. Meanwhile, the ongoing little excursion in the Middle East has reportedly added roughly $100 billion to household costs in just 100 days, largely through higher energy prices.

https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/homeowners-monthly-mortgage-payments-april-2026-report/

As if record mortgage payments and health insurance premiums were not enough, rising energy costs have quietly extracted another $400–$450 from the average American household since the conflict with Iran began. Meanwhile, Washington has responded by draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve toward levels not seen since the 1980s in an effort to keep the illusion of stability alive a little longer. Unfortunately, oil has a habit of finding its way into the price of almost everything. The consequences are becoming harder to ignore. Household debt has climbed to a record $18.8 trillion, while credit card delinquencies have reached their highest level in 15 years. At the same time, only 66% of American men aged 20 and over are employed or actively seeking work, near levels last seen during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis. In true Orwellian fashion, citizens are told the economy is strong while debt records are shattered, participation rates stagnate, and living costs continue to outpace incomes. The official narrative remains one of resilience; the household balance sheet tells a rather different story.

University of Michigan 1-year Inflation Expectation (blue line); US Average Gasoline price (red line).

In another wonderful news for the American economy, which is thriving so vigorously that total bankruptcy filings rose 7% year-over-year in May, individual filings climbed 8%, and small-business filings leapt a triumphant 36% — a clear sign that entrepreneurs are merely “resetting financially,” the way one resets a building by setting it on fire. Naturally this has nothing to do with the impact of the little excursion taken in the Middle East to support the Tel Aviv theocracy. Fear not, though — experts assure us this is merely the “calm before the storm” before the next wave of big filings, and the government is heroically riding to the rescue by offering bigger loans so businesses can borrow even more money they can’t repay. Nothing says economic strength quite like fixing a debt problem with a coupon for more debt.

https://www.bankruptcywatch.com/statistics/2026-week-21-bankruptcy-report

As the first meeting of the new Central Banker-in-Chief is in less than 5 days, Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have begun to realize that their enchanted “rate cuts and a soft landing” fairy tale remains little more than propaganda. Markets are now pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by October rather than December, with a delightful 47% probability, down from 62% five days ago. Meanwhile, Trump Stagflation continues to evolve rapidly from a “baseless conspiracy theory” into what increasingly resembles the Empire’s official economic doctrine, while the Manipulator-in-Chief reassures the population that the Persian “little excursion” remains merely a minor inconvenience required to continue exporting democracy, inflation, and regime change all at once.

At this stage, like many of the Empire’s public institutions, the Fed resembles less a central bank and more a nervous airline passenger politely handing the controls over to the bond market, while its credibility continues a graceful descent somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz—still technically a soft landing, just missing the runway, the engines, and possibly the aircraft itself.

THE MASTER SAYS: when the bell rings, the confetti falls, and the banker on television proclaims that a generational company has arrived and the public may at last “own a piece of the future,” the wise man does not clap — he counts the exits. For an IPO, beneath its silk and ceremony, is but one humble transaction: those who have lived with the numbers for years sell to those who met them at lunch, at a price the sellers chose. This is not wickedness; it is merely arithmetic dressed for a coronation. He who asks, “isn’t this exciting?” has already lost his purse; he who asks, “if this is so good, why do the people who know it best sell it to me, and why now?“ may yet keep his rice. So this issue is a small manual for that ancient question — naming the machinery and the cast, the three honest reasons a company lists and the one it dares not print, how a parade of mega-IPOs quietly drinks the market’s liquidity dry, and why the largest deals in history (PetroChina in 2007, Glencore in 2011, Aramco in 2019) so often arrive moments before the cliff.

An initial public offering is the moment a company stops being a private members’ club — equity locked in the hands of founders, staff and a tight ring of venture and private-equity backers — and throws its doors open to the public, whose shares now trade daily, are priced by the market’s every mood swing, and come with the novel indignity of having to show audited accounts to a regulator on a schedule. It is the bridge from private to public, and as with every bridge, somebody at the booth is collecting tolls. One distinction is worth more than all the confetti: in a primary offering the company prints new shares and pockets the cash to build something — honest capital formation; in a secondary offering, insiders sell shares they already own and pocket the cash themselves, which is the polite term for cashing out and inviting you to hold their seat while it’s still warm. Nearly every IPO mixes the two, and that mix is the single most telling number in the prospectus — which is precisely why the financial press almost never mentions it, and why you should read it first.

The road to a listing is long, costly and artfully foggy until the last minute, beginning a year or more ahead — supposedly when the company is “ready,” but really when its bankers and backers spy an open window. Underwriters and a syndicate are appointed, lawyers and auditors grind the private books into the giant registration statement (the S-1), a thousand-page tome that buries everything you actually need to know in the risk factors nobody reads. The fashionable move now is to file confidentially first — SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic all did in 2026 — so management can rehearse the story before anyone checks the math. Then comes the roadshow: the same slides, the same impossibly large “addressable market,” and the same hockey-stick chart, performed city by city like a touring band with one song, while the underwriters “build the book” and manufacture the evening’s true product — the appearance of scarcity (”ten times oversubscribed!” being a marketing slogan, not an audited fact, and conveniently produced by the very people paid to sell the thing). Pricing happens the night before, set just below what the bankers expect the first trades to fetch, because a day-one “pop” makes lovely headlines and rewards the institutions lucky enough to be allocated — a gift quietly funded by the company itself, which sold too cheap, and by the founders’ dilution. Then the bell rings, the confetti flies, and the lock-up clock starts ticking; three to six months later the insiders are finally free to sell, and that wave of supply is about the most dependable headwind a fresh-faced stock will ever meet.

https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/equities/ipo-process/

Every IPO is a stage play whose cast is quietly working at cross-purposes. The issuer — the company and its management — wants the fattest valuation it can plausibly claim; the selling shareholders — founders, venture funds wheezing toward the end of their ten-year life, private-equity sponsors who got in cheap — want out at top dollar, the IPO being the exit they’ve awaited for a decade. Those are the sellers. Facing them sit the underwriters, occupying the most gloriously conflicted chair in the building: paid a slice of a multi-billion-dollar deal, they are rewarded for getting it done, not for getting it right — which is why, like clockwork, their research analysts emerge from the quiet period to announce, with a straight face, “Buy.” Behind them queue the institutional investors — pensions, sovereign funds and asset managers who scoop up the allocation and the day-one pop — and the cornerstone investors, marquee names imported to lend respectability. Dead last stands the retail investor, handed crumbs of the hot deals and second helpings of the cold ones, typically buying in the open market after the pop at the day’s worst price. Presiding over the whole pantomime is the regulator, whose job is disclosure, not protection — it makes sure the risks are written down somewhere, not that you ever read them. In short: the banks are paid to close the deal, not to price it, and the small investor is reliably last in line for the good ones and first in line for the bad.

There are three respectable reasons to go public, and we should hear them out before turning cynical, because every so often, they’re true. The first is capital raising: a genuinely growing business needs equity to build factories, fund research or pay down debt, and the public market is the deepest pool of permanent money on earth — a story that holds water whenever the offering is mostly primary and the cash is earmarked for actual bricks rather than someone’s pocket. The second is the cash-out: private stakes are notoriously hard to sell and venture funds tick on a ten-year clock, so the IPO turns paper riches into spendable ones for the early backers — perfectly fair reward for a winning bet, except that when a listing is stuffed with secondary shares and barely a dollar reaches the company, you might gently wonder what the people who know it best can see that the glossy deck cannot, because the quiet exit of the well-informed is never an accident. The third is notoriety and currency: a listing buys legitimacy — a daily price, index membership, analyst coverage and a tidal wave of free publicity — and conjures a tradeable stock that doubles as money for buying rivals and bait for luring scarce talent (in the great AI researcher hunt, liquid equity is a loaded weapon), so simply raising one’s profile is, by itself, a perfectly coherent excuse to ring the bell.