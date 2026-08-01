The Macro Butler’s Substack

The Macro Butler’s Substack

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Tactical Allocation Desk's avatar
Tactical Allocation Desk
1h

A 50.43% hit rate is basically a coin flip; the edge in long short macro comes from asymmetry, not accuracy. Curious what your average winner to loser ratio is, because that is the number that carries a book like this.

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