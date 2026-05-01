Dear Investors,

Please find below the performance of The Macro Butler Strategic Portfolio as of end of April 2026.

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Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

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https://themacrobutler.com/

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You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Investors interested in opening a brokerage account in Hong Kong can invest and trade with XHK Asia, a subsidiary of ExantePartner by opening an account using the link below.

exantepartner.com/p/40193/

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.