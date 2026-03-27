After 28 years navigating macro chaos — from geopolitical shocks to the Covid era — and more than two years building The Macro Butler independently through inflation, war, and monetary disorder…

It’s time.

Time to bring this community into one room.

We are considering launching the Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 this December.

A place where cycles meet capital.

Where macro meets strategy.

Where investors connect, think clearly — and act decisively.

This won’t be another conference.

No noise. No consensus narratives.

Only signal.

Before we move forward, we want your input.

👉 Would you attend?

👉 What should we discuss?

👉 In person or online?

It takes 5 minutes.

Your answers will shape the summit.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdP25XR9jGvPJCKSsjz_MlAlGGNs8inTLYPvrg_4v11UfH9Vg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=108946720708330574897

Let’s build something different.

Not noise. Not consensus.

But clarity.

The Macro Butler Team.

Visit The Macro Butler Website:

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

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