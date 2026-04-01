The Macro Butler’s Substack

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John's avatar
John
5dEdited

great piece - great line "Helium is not the kind of gas you can whip up in a factory after a strong coffee"

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1 reply by The Macro Butler
James Eagle's avatar
James Eagle
5d

What makes helium interesting is that the story is not really about rarity. It is about access. The universe is full of the stuff, but the bit that matters to us has to be found, trapped, purified and not wasted. Once it escapes, that is it. So the real risk is not some dramatic sci fi moment where Earth “runs out” of helium. It is that supply gets tighter, prices rise and suddenly something most people associate with balloons starts becoming a bottleneck for MRI scanners, research labs and high end manufacturing.

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