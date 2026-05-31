For most of history, humanity looked at the stars the way modern investors look at central bankers: with fear, confusion, and blind faith. The Greeks filled the sky with gods, the Egyptians aligned pyramids with the heavens, and the Chinese treated comets as warnings that the emperor had lost the Mandate of Heaven. Then science arrived and ruined the poetry. Galileo brought the telescope. Newton turned the heavens into mathematics. Kepler proved the planets obeyed laws rather than divine moods. Suddenly, space was no longer mystical. It became engineering. Unfortunately, Confucius never had to build rockets. Because escaping Earth’s gravity requires enough energy, metals, fuel, semiconductors, and industrial power to make even modern governments look financially disciplined. And space itself is not empty serenity. It is a frozen radioactive vacuum trying very hard to kill everything that enters it.

https://www.loc.gov/collections/finding-our-place-in-the-cosmos-with-carl-sagan/articles-and-essays/modeling-the-cosmos/ancient-greek-astronomy-and-cosmology

To understand why space matters, investors must first understand a simple reality: Space is no longer science fiction. Space is infrastructure. Modern civilization already lives in orbit. Satellites guide airplanes, synchronize financial markets, power GPS navigation, support the internet, monitor crops, track weather, detect missiles, coordinate militaries, and allow governments to spy on one another with remarkable efficiency and very expensive cameras. Without satellites, modern civilization would resemble Confucius trying to order an Uber during a solar storm. Global finance would freeze. Communications would collapse. Supply chains would break. Military systems would go blind. The modern world does not merely use space. It depends on it.

https://aerospace.org/article/how-we-use-space-more-you-realize

Modern finance runs on satellite timing. Global shipping follows orbital navigation. Militaries rely on space-based intelligence. Even power grids and missile systems depend on assets floating above Earth. Confucius once said that a wise ruler controls the roads, the grain, and the messengers. Today, the wise ruler controls the satellites. Without orbital infrastructure, modern economies would descend into chaos faster than a central banker discovering inflation was not “transitory.” This is why space is no longer about curiosity. It is about power.

The modern space race began during the Cold War, when Washington and Moscow realized that rockets carrying satellites could also carry nuclear warheads. Space exploration and mutually assured destruction were essentially launched together. When the Soviet Union shocked America with Sputnik in 1957, the United States reacted the way modern politicians react to a stock market crash: with panic, money printing, and massive government spending. NASA was born, engineers became national heroes, and the Moon landing turned into the ultimate geopolitical flex. Apollo was never just about science. It was the world’s most expensive way of telling the Soviet Union: “Our system builds better rockets.” Planting the American flag on the Moon was not merely exploration. It was a celestial declaration that whoever controls technology controls the future. After the Cold War, however, public interest faded, budgets declined, and space quietly transformed from national prestige project into commercial infrastructure.

https://airandspace.si.edu/explore/stories/space-race

Then capitalism discovered space. What was once reserved for superpowers and Cold War bureaucrats slowly became a commercial industry. Private companies reduced launch costs, satellites became smaller, computing power exploded, and reusable rockets changed the economics of orbit. Confucius taught that a wise man does not burn the cart after reaching the market. The space industry finally applied the same logic to rockets. Instead of throwing away billion-dollar boosters after every launch, companies learned how to land and reuse them. The result was revolutionary The cost of accessing space began collapsing. Cheaper launches mean more satellites, more military systems, more orbital factories, more lunar ambitions, and eventually an entirely new economic frontier above Earth. The global space economy could approach…

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