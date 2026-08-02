The Master taught that the wise discern the sprout before the branch, and the flood while it is yet a trickle. A few inventions in every age do not merely improve the world but re-found it — fire, the written word, the engine, the network. Quantum computing belongs to this lineage of founders. Yet while it rises quietly in the world’s laboratories, the multitude sleeps, and the steward of wealth sleeps with them — and he who does not see the sprout will be startled by the tree.

So, what quantum computing actually is?

Your laptop is a very fast, very literal intern: everything is a switch, on or off, one or zero, no daydreaming allowed. A quantum computer hires qubits instead, and qubits are the moody geniuses of the office. A qubit can be 0 and 1 at the same time (superposition) — not because physicists are being difficult, but because nature genuinely is. String a few hundred together and they can juggle more possibilities than there are atoms in the universe, which sounds like cheating until you learn the catch: the moment you look, the whole thing collapses to one plain answer, like a cat that stops doing the amazing thing the second you grab your phone. The real trick isn’t trying every answer at once — it’s interference, choreographing the wrong answers to cancel out and the right ones to shout louder, so the good answer wins the shouting match. Add entanglement — qubits so codependent that poking one instantly rats out the others across the room, which even Einstein grumpily called “spooky” — and you have a machine that’s less a faster computer and more a temperamental oracle: dazzling, easily distracted, and absolutely refusing to be tidy.

https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/quantum-computing

A quick word before we move on: in February 2025 Microsoft unveiled Majorana 1, hailed as the first chip running on topological qubits — the kind that are supposedly self-correcting and gloriously robust. The scientific community responded with the enthusiasm of a jury that has seen this defendant before; Microsoft’s own Nature paper admitted the data didn’t actually prove the qubits were topological, and a cousin of the result had already been retracted in 2021. Verdict so far: promising bet, not a delivered product. And that scepticism points at the whole field’s original sin — error. Qubits are the divas of computing: one stray photon, a warm breath, a truck rumbling past, and the quantum state faints (physicists say “decoheres”) in millionths of a second. Which brings us to the single distinction that deflates most of the hype: physical versus logical qubits.

A physical qubit is one real, jittery piece of hardware; a logical qubit is one trustworthy qubit built by making hundreds — sometimes a thousand — physical ones hold hands and vote on the answer. So, when a company brags about a “1,000-qubit chip,” read it as 1,000 nervous amateurs, not 1,000 dependable professionals — industry-wide, the genuinely error-corrected kind still number in the mere dozens. Google’s Willow chip (December 2024) did clear a real bar, showing that adding more qubits made errors go down instead of up — a genuine landmark, and also genuinely not something you can do anything useful with yet. We’re still in what physicist John Preskill dubbed the NISQ era — Noisy, Intermediate-Scale Quantum, which is scientist for “it works, ish” — and the world-changing, fault-tolerant version remains, as ever, a few years away.

Quantum computing and AI get mixed up constantly, usually right before someone loses money — so let’s file for divorce on their behalf. AI is the chatty overachiever running on perfectly ordinary chips: it reads a library the size of the internet and learns to predict the next word, the next pixel, the next forecast. Nothing quantum about it — it’s just very confident pattern-matching (yes, including the model that helped write this). Quantum computing is a completely different animal: not smarter software, but a new kind of machine that cheats using physics. AI is already out earning a living; quantum computing is still an unpaid research intern with enormous potential and no revenue. Yes, there’s a flirtation called “quantum machine learning,” but so far, it’s all candlelight and no commitment — nobody has shown a real-world quantum edge for mainstream AI, so anyone promising quantum will soon “supercharge ChatGPT” is selling fan fiction. And here’s the misconception that empties wallets fastest: a quantum computer is not a faster computer. It won’t speed up your email, your spreadsheets, or basically anything you do all day. It only shines at a weirdly specific guest list of problems — factoring giant numbers, certain searches, simulating molecules, some optimization — and for everything else your laptop wins. Think exotic co-processor for a handful of special jobs, not a shiny replacement for the machine you already own.

The honest way to size up what quantum computers are for is by asking “when” — because the truly world-changing uses need fault-tolerant machines that don’t exist yet, and today’s demos are mostly science fair projects with better PR. First, the scary one: breaking codes. Back in 1994 Peter Shor cooked up an algorithm that lets a big enough quantum computer factor giant numbers with obscene speed, which is a polite way of saying it kicks down the front door of RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography — the math quietly guarding all your banking, browsing, and secrets. How soon? Cracking RSA-2048 still needs a machine nobody has, but the estimates keep shrinking — Google’s Craig Gidney went from “about 20 million qubits” in 2019 to “under a million, in under a week” by 2025, while today’s best chips hold roughly a thousand. Still a canyon; just a canyon that’s narrowing faster than anyone finds comforting. Next, the wholesome one: simulating molecules. Chemistry is quantum, so classical computers gag on it — which makes drug discovery, better batteries, and cleaner fertilizer the field’s most exciting “good guy” application (and Richard Feynman’s original 1981 reason for dreaming the whole thing up). Same logic powers the materials-science pitch: designer superconductors, better solar cells, catalysts on demand — someday. And finally, the one Wall Street loves and oversells hardest: optimization. Grover’s algorithm gives a modest quadratic nudge to search — nice, not miraculous — and the sales deck promises portfolio tuning, risk models, and derivative pricing. Keep the salt handy: most near-term “quantum advantage” in optimization, annealing machines very much included, still loses to a …

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