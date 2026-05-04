The Silver bull market is tightening its grip—driven by constrained supply colliding with relentless demand, with China at the heart of the physical squeeze.

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Silver is down roughly 35% from its January peak, even as the physical market tightens underneath it. There are plenty of macro explanations that have been offered for the pullback, from the war to inflation pressures, but none of them produce a single ounce of silver.

A temporary price correction isn’t a supply chain overhaul. That’s why we remain focused on entry opportunities during this correction period that reflect true long-term supply and demand factors.

China just posted its highest level of silver imports in eight years. The country imported more than 790 tons of silver from January and February, with February alone accounting for nearly 470 tons, a record for that month.

At the same time, Beijing is rolling out new export restrictions that limit refined silver shipments to a handful of state-approved firms holding special government licenses. That means two things are happening at once. The world’s largest buyer of silver is now buying more silver than ever, and the world’s largest processor of silver is making it harder for that metal to leave the country.

Where Silver Goes Now

The Silver Institute is calling for a 67-million-ounce supply deficit in 2026, with some analysts putting the number well past 150 million ounces. The operating reality here is that no matter which figure you take, if it isn’t a surplus large enough to wipe out years of deficits, it’s still a supply scarcity signal.

Cumulative shortages since 2021 are already roughly 860 million ounces and growing.

Solar manufacturers remain the biggest industrial buyer of silver. Silver now represents 17-29% of the cost per watt of a photovoltaic module, up from around 10% in 2023. Meanwhile, EV production of 14-15 million units this year will consume about 12-15 million ounces.

Data centers, smart grid buildouts, and AI hardware needs are another large supply drag, and none of these industries or technology expansions are slowing down soon.

Why Supply Can’t Catch Up

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