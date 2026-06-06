The Week That It Was…

The first week of the final month of Q2 featured another round of PMI releases from China and the United States, alongside the closely watched U.S. employment report, which was widely interpreted as a barometer of economic resilience. On the earnings front, with only 25 S&P 500 companies reporting results, investor attention remained focused on Palo Alto Networks and Broadcom as key indicators of technology and AI spending trends.

The western narrative that Russia is preparing to conquer Europe has become increasingly detached from economic reality. After all, what strategic mastermind would dream of inheriting Germany’s deindustrialization, France’s perpetual pension protests, Britain’s fiscal challenges, or Brussels’ talent for regulating everything except economic growth? The uncomfortable reality is that external threats often become politically useful during periods of domestic weakness. Fear helps justify higher military spending, larger deficits, expanded surveillance, greater centralization of power, and a convenient distraction from structural economic problems. In that sense, the political establishment may need the spectre of Russia far more than Russia needs the privilege of managing Europe’s growing list of self-inflicted challenges.

In a reassuring display of voluntary government oversight, Donald Copperfield signed an executive order allowing AI companies to submit their most advanced models to Washington for review before public release. The arrangement is entirely optional, of course—much like many things that eventually become mandatory. Under the order, frontier AI models may be shared with a growing collection of federal agencies tasked with protecting the public from the risks created by the very technologies they are increasingly eager to monitor. A new AI cybersecurity clearinghouse will scan models for vulnerabilities, while the Pentagon and other agencies accelerate efforts to deploy AI-powered defensive tools of their own. The move follows growing concerns that next-generation AI systems could uncover software exploits, challenge existing security frameworks, or otherwise behave in ways that make governments uncomfortable. Critics argue that technology firms cannot be trusted to regulate themselves. Governments, naturally, assure everyone that they can.

The result is yet another step toward a future where artificial intelligence remains free, innovative, and closely supervised—purely for your safety, of course.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/06/promoting-advanced-artificial-intelligence-innovation-and-security/

For those who thought Google’s mission was limited to organizing the world’s information, it now appears to include redesigning nature itself. Alphabet is seeking approval to release tens of millions of lab-bred mosquitoes across California and Florida, assuring the public that these are the “good” mosquitoes—male, non-biting, and carrying bacteria designed to suppress future mosquito populations. The stated goal is to reduce disease without pesticides, a noble objective on paper. Yet it raises an obvious question: when did a technology company that already manages search, advertising, AI, maps, cloud computing, and vast amounts of personal data become the unofficial custodian of ecosystem engineering? History is littered with interventions that experts promised were perfectly safe—right up until they weren’t.

https://debug.com/

Google may be the latest entrant into the mosquito business, but it is hardly the first. Bill Gates has spent years funding projects that release genetically modified or Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, all in the name of fighting malaria, dengue, and other diseases. The common thread is not the mosquitoes themselves, but the increasingly popular belief among billionaires, foundations, and technology companies that nature is simply another system waiting to be optimized.

The public is assured that millions of engineered insects, deployed by experts armed with algorithms, laboratories, and good intentions, will behave exactly as planned. History, of course, has a long record of experts confidently explaining why there is absolutely nothing to worry about—right before discovering there was. After years of public health failures, regulatory capture, and repeated demands to “trust the experts,” the same public is now being asked to welcome industrial-scale biological engineering into their neighbourhoods. What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.worldmosquitoprogram.org/en/about-us/our-story

Modern agriculture has achieved something remarkable: turning a strawberry into a chemistry experiment. A recent test found a dozen pesticide residues on conventionally grown strawberries, while the organic sample came back clean. Regulators assure the public that everything is perfectly safe because the chemicals remain below officially approved limits — a comforting argument that essentially boils down to, “the poison is within tolerance.” The real issue is not one chemical, but the cumulative cocktail consumers ingest every day through food, water, and processed products. Yet the burden somehow falls on families to become toxicologists while shopping for fruit. Meanwhile, industrial farming continues relying on chemicals that would raise eyebrows in many other countries, all in the name of efficiency and profitability.

https://mamavation.com/food/pfas-pesticides-driscolls-strawberries.html

America was once known as the breadbasket of the world. Today, consumers are increasingly asked to trust a system where food companies, chemical manufacturers, and regulators continuously reassure everyone that there is absolutely nothing to worry about. History suggests those words should always be treated as a warning label.

After private credit introduced investors to the exciting world of redemption gates, private equity has decided not to miss the trend. Partners Group has capped withdrawals from its $8.6 billion Global Value fund after redemption requests nearly doubled the amount investors were actually allowed to withdraw. Apparently, “evergreen” still means liquid—just not necessarily when investors want their money back. As usual, management insists the gates are there to protect long-term investors, which is industry shorthand for reminding clients that private assets are, in fact, private and illiquid. The irony is that the fund reportedly still holds substantial liquidity and access to additional credit lines, yet redemption pressure from increasingly nervous private wealth clients was enough to trigger restrictions.

https://www.privateequitywire.co.uk/partners-group-caps-withdrawals-at-evergreen-fund/

The redemption wave hitting Partners Group comes at an awkward time. Just weeks after dismissing short-seller allegations that some evergreen funds may be significantly overvalued, the firm now finds itself imposing withdrawal limits as investors rush for the exits. What began as a private credit problem is increasingly looking like a broader private markets phenomenon.

The usual suspects—Apollo, KKR, BlackRock, Blue Owl, Cliffwater, and now Partners Group—have all discovered that “evergreen” liquidity works best when investors remain evergreen themselves. Cliffwater’s latest redemption requests jumped to 17%, forcing another 5% gate, while concerns over credit quality, AI-disrupted software borrowers, and asset valuations continue to spread across the sector. Partners Group insists the Grizzly report is largely irrelevant and that valuations remain independently verified. Perhaps. But when investors start questioning both liquidity and valuations simultaneously, the distinction quickly becomes academic. As the contagion spreads from private credit into private equity, markets are once again being reminded that illiquid assets can appear remarkably stable—right up until investors ask for their money back.

As anyone possessing even a passing acquaintance with common sense could have predicted, the private credit gates are swinging shut once again. After a wave of redemption requests overwhelmed nearly every marquee private credit fund in Q1, Q2 is shaping up as a rerun. Just days after Cliffwater capped withdrawals at 5% despite investors requesting 17% back, Blackstone has now joined the club, limiting redemptions from its $79 billion flagship private credit fund after investors sought to pull 10% of assets. Blackstone says redemption requests slowed toward the end of the tender period. Conveniently, that claim will only be testable once the next redemption figures arrive. Until then, investors can take comfort in knowing that the exit door remains available—just at half speed.

https://www.reuters.com/business/blackstone-caps-withdrawals-flagship-private-credit-fund-2026-06-04/

The broader message is becoming harder to ignore: after years of being sold as smooth, low-volatility alternatives, private markets are now discovering that liquidity tends to disappear precisely when everyone starts looking for it at the same time.

From gated private equity fortress to “discounted celestial IPO”—even Musk’s gravity eventually meets capital markets. After dismissing Bloomberg’s report as “false,” Elon Musk now finds himself orbiting a more grounded Reuters narrative: SpaceX is allegedly preparing an IPO at $135 per share, targeting a $75 billion raise and a $1.75 trillion valuation. A modest price tag for a company that quite literally aims at Mars. The deal is said to be all-primary—no early exits, just fresh capital entering the rocket engine. Musk, meanwhile, is reportedly locked in for 366 days post-IPO, a gentle reminder that even in space, there are lock-up periods.

Funds would fuel AI compute expansion and Starlink’s growing satellite web, further blurring the line between rockets, data centres, and artificial intelligence—especially after the merger with xAI, which already turned corporate structure into a sci-fi subplot. With no real peers, valuation becomes less finance and more theology. Pricing the cosmos was never going to be an exact science.

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/spacex-plans-raise-75-billion-ipo-135-per-share-source-says-2026-06-03/

While private equity gates the exits and IPOs quietly get repriced downward, the “barbaric relic” continues to do what it always does—behave like a very expensive alarm system for monetary anxiety. According to the latest World Gold Council update, central banks flipped back into net buyers in April, adding about 17 tons after March’s sharp sell-off (~30 tons), the largest in years and driven largely by Turkey.

https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-focus/2026/06/central-bank-gold-statistics-central-banks-resume-net-buying-april

Poland is still leading the pack, adding 14 tons in April and bringing year-to-date purchases to 45 tons, with gold now roughly 30% of its reserves. China followed with an 8-ton addition—its strongest monthly intake since December 2024—extending an uninterrupted buying streak to 18 months, and lifting gold to about 9% of total reserves. The Czech Republic kept doing what it has been doing for 38 straight months: buying again, modestly but consistently, adding 2–3 tons. Uzbekistan also stayed net positive on a yearly basis despite a small April sale, quietly sitting near the top of the cumulative buyer list. On the other side of the ledger, Russia extended its selling streak for a fourth month, offloading 6 tons, while Turkey paused after March’s turbulence and showed largely flat reserves following swap adjustments.

Net effect: Eastern Europe and Asia remain the dominant bid under gold—buying steadily while others rotate in and out, proving once again that “temporary” central bank behavior has a habit of becoming structural.

Even with the recent rebound, central bank demand is still running well below last year’s average pace—more “supportive bid” than “melt-up engine.” And the real driver of last year’s surge—relentless ETF inflows that helped propel gold above $5,000—has simply not returned. Instead, ETFs remain net sellers, draining liquidity rather than amplifying it. That momentum bid hasn’t vanished—it has just migrated. From bullion vaults to semiconductor fabs and memory chips, the chase for performance has clearly changed asset class.

So, while private markets tighten the gates and public markets trim valuations, central banks are doing what they’ve always done: quietly buying insurance and calling it “diversification.”

The latest PMI data from The Middle Kingdom suggest that Beijing is once again dusting off its favourite economic playbook: when growth slows, build something large. After a brief pause in April, construction activity rebounded despite the usual seasonal slowdown, signalling that fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending are returning to centre stage. Beneath the surface, however, the picture is less impressive. Holiday spending received a temporary boost from May vacations and newly invented local spring breaks, proving once again that consumers spend more when they are not at work. Manufacturing activity slipped back to the 50-point dividing line between expansion and contraction, while weaker export orders reflected softer demand from overseas markets.

While exports remain a relative bright spot, policymakers appear increasingly likely to step up support through faster fiscal spending and additional monetary easing measures, including potential cuts to policy rates and reserve requirements. At the same time, inflation pressures linked to the Iran conflict eased modestly, with input and output prices retreating from recent highs. However, supply-chain conditions deteriorated slightly for the first time since the conflict began. As Confucius might have observed, when growth depends on pouring more concrete, one should be careful not to mistake construction activity for lasting prosperity.

In a development that will surprise absolutely nobody outside the economics profession, EuroStan ‘CPLIe’ climbed above 3% for the first time since September 2023, making next week’s ECB rate hike look about as optional as paying taxes. Headline CPI rose to 3.2% year-on-year in May, while core inflation accelerated to 2.5% and services inflation surged to 3.5%, its highest level in six months. Energy prices did much of the heavy lifting, but the persistence of services inflation will provide ample ammunition for ECB hawks eager to remind markets that “transitory” remains the most expensive word in central banking. Despite economists assuring everyone that inflation will eventually drift back toward target, the latest data suggest the ECB’s battle against rising prices is proving about as successful as Europe’s quest for energy independence.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.0 in May, its highest level in four years, proving once again that nothing says “economic resilience“ quite like stockpiling goods before the next round of inflation arrives. New orders and production accelerated as companies rushed to secure supplies while oil prices, shipping costs, and raw material expenses remained elevated thanks to the Middle East conflict. Nearly every manufacturing sector expanded, even as survey respondents complained about soaring fuel costs, supply-chain disruptions, and shrinking margins. In other words, manufacturers are still buying today because they are increasingly worried about what everything will cost tomorrow. The good news is that demand remains strong. The bad news is that inflation appears equally determined to participate in the recovery.

The ISM Services PMI rose to 54.5 in May, suggesting the economy remains wonderfully healthy—provided one only looks at the headline number. New orders surged and lifted the index higher, but beneath the surface the picture was less inspiring. Export orders softened, order backlogs declined, employment contracted further, and inventories continued piling up. Meanwhile, input costs accelerated to their highest level since 2022, reminding everyone that inflation has not yet received the memo about cooling down. In short, businesses appear to be ordering more, hiring less, paying higher prices, and accumulating inventories—a combination that may make May look stronger than June eventually turns out to be.

In yet another payroll report destined to be celebrated across the Washington swamp as proof of economic brilliance, U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 172,000 in May, beating expectations and extending the strongest three-month hiring streak in over two years. The catch? Nearly all the job growth came from the usual recession-resistant suspects: Leisure & Hospitality, Government, and Healthcare. Meanwhile, the sectors that actually produce things—or care about interest rates—barely moved or shrank outright. Manufacturing, construction, finance, trade, and information all pointed to an economy that looks considerably less impressive beneath the headline. In other words, the labour market is still growing, provided one defines growth as hiring more bureaucrats, bartenders, and healthcare workers while the cyclical economy quietly loses momentum.

The unemployment rate conveniently remained unchanged at 4.3%, extending its stay above the two-year moving average for yet another month since October 2023—a metric that has historically been less a sign of economic strength and more an early warning that the economy may be heading somewhere policymakers would rather not discuss.

Upper Panel: US Unemployment Rate (blue line); US Unemployment 2-Year moving average (green line); Lower Panel: S&P 500 to WTI ratio (yellow line); US S&P 500 to WTI Ratio 7-Year moving average (red line).

The oil market has managed to avoid a full-blown supply crisis thanks to inventory drawdowns, rerouted trade flows, strategic reserve releases, and refinery cutbacks. Yet one inconvenient detail remains largely ignored: China has quietly stepped away from the crude market. Faced with high oil prices and poor refining margins, Chinese refiners have sharply reduced imports, helping keep global prices from revisiting their panic highs. The problem is that China is now drawing down inventories faster than it is cutting refinery runs, meaning those stockpiles are steadily shrinking. In other words, the world’s largest commodity buyer is currently sitting out the auction. When China eventually returns to restock, the oil market may discover that today’s balance was less a sign of stability and more a temporary absence of its biggest customer.

For now, China appears content to let its crude inventories do the heavy lifting. Refiners continue to keep run rates subdued and remain largely absent from the physical oil market, with major state-owned players expected to maintain conservative operating levels through the summer. Weak downstream demand, elevated fuel prices, and a slowing economy have eroded refining profitability and tempered expectations for a strong peak-demand season. While refining margins have recovered significantly from the deeply negative levels seen in April, they remain insufficient to justify a meaningful increase in crude purchases. In short, China is still attending the oil market banquet — but for the moment, it is eating from the pantry rather than placing new orders.

In short, China is not returning to the oil market because demand is booming, but because discounts briefly appeared. With Middle Eastern supplies constrained, Venezuelan barrels restricted, U.S. crude still burdened by tariffs, and Russian flows increasingly complicated by sanctions, Chinese refiners are discovering that cheap oil is becoming an endangered species. For now, Beijing remains in inventory-drawdown mode, but the longer China delays replenishing stocks, the greater the risk that the market eventually remembers that the world’s largest crude importer has merely been absent from the auction—not gone for good.

As the first meeting of the new Central Banker-in-Chief looms on the horizon, Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have begun to realize that their enchanted “rate cuts and a soft landing” fairy tale remains little more than propaganda. Markets are now pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by October rather than December, with a delightful 63% probability, up from just five days ago. Meanwhile, Trump Stagflation continues to evolve rapidly from a “baseless conspiracy theory” into what increasingly resembles the Empire’s official economic doctrine, while the Manipulator-in-Chief reassures the population that the Persian “little excursion” remains merely a minor inconvenience required to continue exporting democracy, inflation, and regime change all at once.

At this stage, like many of the Empire’s public institutions, the Fed resembles less a central bank and more a nervous airline passenger politely handing the controls over to the bond market, while its credibility continues a graceful descent somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz—still technically a soft landing, just missing the runway, the engines, and possibly the aircraft itself.

The wise man knows that names often reveal only the surface of things, while their true nature unfolds through time. So, it is with the drone.

To many, it appears in different forms: a craftsman’s tool surveying mountains and rivers, a soldier’s eye observing distant battlefields, or a swarm crossing the heavens like a cloud of locusts. Yet all are expressions of the same principle: an aircraft that moves without a pilot aboard, guided instead by human intention from afar.

The word “drone” itself arose from humble origins, describing the steady hum of an early flying machine, much like the male bee whose purpose seems small and whose presence is marked only by its buzzing. Yet history often delights in irony. What was once named after a creature of little consequence has become one of the most consequential inventions of our age. In peace, it expands the reach of commerce and knowledge; in war, it reshapes the balance of power. Thus, as Confucius taught, one should not judge a thing by its appearance or name alone, for the smallest instruments may one day alter the course of kingdoms.

At its core, a drone is surprisingly simple: a flying frame, an engine, a brain, and a Wi-Fi addiction.

They come in all shapes and sizes — from hummingbird-sized gadgets to aircraft with wingspans larger than a tennis court. Some carry cameras, others carry missiles, and some carry both, because apparently surveillance and explosions are now a package deal.

https://www.renewdrone.com/blog/what-is-a-drone-understanding-how-drones-work-and-what-theyre-used-for

Military drones range from scouts that quietly watch, to attack drones that strike, to loitering munitions that hover overhead like the world’s most impatient delivery service. Then there are FPV drones: cheap flying grenades piloted by someone wearing video goggles and displaying the kind of precision that would make a video gamer proud.

A drone is no longer just a flying machine. It is a camera, a weapon, a communications network, and a data centre squeezed into something that can cost less than your smartphone.

What makes drones revolutionary isn’t any single feature. It’s the combination of persistent surveillance, pinpoint accuracy, low cost, zero risk to the operator, and mass production. In short, they have become the Swiss Army knife of modern warfare — except these flies and occasionally explodes.

The drone industry has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a flying target. Early experiments during World War I produced aircraft like the British Aerial Target and the Kettering Bug, while the term “drone” emerged in 1935 from the DH.82B Queen Bee — proving that even military technology sometimes starts with a bee joke. The real breakthrough came during the Vietnam War, when drones such as the Ryan Firebee demonstrated that machines could perform dangerous reconnaissance missions without risking pilots. Israel later refined the concept, pioneering real-time battlefield intelligence and laying the foundation for modern surveillance drones. Then came the civilian revolution. In 2013, DJI launched the Phantom, turning aerial photography from a Hollywood budget item into a weekend hobby. Suddenly, everyone from farmers to wedding photographers wanted a drone. Today, the industry is racing toward autonomous flight, long-range BVLOS operations, medical deliveries, and infrastructure inspections. What began as a military experiment has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, proving that sometimes the future arrives with a buzz rather than a bang.

https://dronesgator.com/the-history-of-drones

The drone world is surprisingly simple. There are four main species:

Multi-Rotors — the Instagram influencers of aviation. They hover, pose for photos, inspect buildings, and rarely travel very far before asking for a battery recharge.

Fixed-Wing Drones — the marathon runners. They fly faster, farther, and longer, but unlike their multi-rotor cousins, they can’t stop and hover for a selfie.

Single-Rotor Drones — basically miniature helicopters. They carry heavier loads and stay airborne longer, but they also remind operators that spinning blades deserve respect.

Hybrid VTOL Drones — the overachievers. They take off like a helicopter and cruise like an airplane, refusing to choose between the two.

Drones are also classified by size, from palm-sized gadgets that can barely scare a pigeon to cargo drones large enough to make logistics companies smile. And then there are the jobs: photographers capturing sunsets, farmers spraying crops, racers pretending they’re fighter pilots, inspectors checking bridges, delivery companies chasing the dream of airborne pizza, and emergency responders looking for people faster than a search party on foot.