The Week That It Was…

The final week of the first month of Q2 was driven by a dense macro and earnings calendar, with policy signals from the Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Federal Open Market Committee, European Central Bank, and Bank of England in focus. PMI and ISM releases from China and the United States added further signals on global growth, while earnings season accelerated with around 170 S&P 500 companies reporting, including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon, alongside Visa, Coca-Cola, Caterpillar, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil. The convergence of policy, data, and earnings created a high-density information environment and elevated cross-asset volatility.

In another masterclass of “diplomacy by social media,” the self-appointed dealmaker who launched a conflict not officially called a war has apparently decided that sending his religious realtors tuned diplomats to strike real estate deals abroad was a waste of jet fuel and time. Not that it matters—negotiations were never really meant to produce agreements, just headlines and convenient exits. Predictably, the whole exercise wraps up less like a resolution and more like an intermission. Season 2 seems right on schedule.

Even as the official narrative out of Washington remains reassuringly triumphant and The Manipulator In Chief channels his inner magician, insisting everything is perfectly under control, the less theatrical reality appears more complicated. Reports from NBC News and others suggest that Iran’s retaliatory strikes caused significantly greater damage to U.S. military infrastructure across multiple Middle Eastern locations than publicly emphasized—impacting bases, equipment, and operational assets.

But rest assured, in the grand tradition of strategic communications, perception remains firmly victorious—even if the balance sheet is still being quietly updated behind the curtain.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2026/04/25/shocking-revelation-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-obliterated/

In the epic game of cards surrounding the Middle East episode between “Donald Copperfield” and Tehran’s theocrats, it is clear that the Empire, which initiated the conflict with its partner in war crime, is playing more of a bluffing game than holding the strongest hand. Iran, having already partially played the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) card, still has the Bab el-Mandeb (BEM) and pipeline cards in reserve. The ultimate card of last resort would be to flood the Persian Gulf with oil that Iran has been prevented from exporting by the Empire’s armada, now turned into an institutionalized piracy organization. Is it victory to declare the game won before it ends? Or merely to mistake noise for wisdom? For in such contests, it is often the unplayed card that carries the greatest weight—and the player who appears most certain who understands the least.

For anyone still wondering whether great powers quietly “observe” conflicts from a safe distance, the presence of the Hai Yang Shi You 285 in the Gulf offers a charming case study. A civilian vessel—with entirely innocent survey ambitions, of course but close ties to the People’s Liberation Army—just happens to linger for over 60 days and park itself a convenient 10 miles from Al Udeid Air Base. Naturally, this raises only the most mundane questions about timing, proximity, and purpose.

But surely, it’s all coincidence—just routine maritime curiosity unfolding near sensitive military assets during heightened tensions. Still, one might politely wonder what exactly was being “observed” … and for whose benefit.

https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:4042933/mmsi:413493740/imo:9739044/vessel:HAI%20YANG%20SHI%20YOU%20285

As the Epic F**k Up strolls past day 60, Tsar Vladimir and Iran Ambassador in Chief met under the polite banner of “diplomacy.” Confucius might smile and say: when two men discuss peace while sharpening swords together, one should admire the efficiency, not the sincerity. While the Empire negotiates in circles, Moscow and Tehran align in straight lines—energy, military, strategy, all neatly arranged. The lesson is simple: when alliances become actions and talks become theatre, the ending is no longer being debated… it is merely being performed.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/27/iran-foreign-minister-in-russia-for-putin-talks

Having dined with the King of the previously defunct Empire and survived another Taco Tuesday in the service of his nation, the Warmonger-in-Chief has emerged from the shadow of the White House with the steely resolve of a man who has decided that niceness is officially over. No More Mr Nice Guy — a declaration that lands with particular gravity from a leader who has spent six weeks threatening civilisations with hellfire, blockading a blockade, and calling sovereign nations “crazy bastards” on Truth Social.

The Blockade of the Blockade — Don Tzu’s finest strategic contribution — continues making physical barrel shortages measurably worse by the day, with Season 2 still in pre-production. The villain, as always in the Bond franchise, believes he controls the situation right up until the moment it becomes apparent that he does not. The Strait remains closed. The barrels remain scarce. And the Beast, one notes, runs on gasoline.

Sixty days into his grand geopolitical remix, Donald Copperfield—apparently moonlighting as a cartographer—has moved on from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” and is now eyeing the Strait of Hormuz as the freshly branded “Strait of Trump.” The only minor detail: the world’s most famous oil chokepoint is still, inconveniently, closed for business—branding, it turns out, does not move tankers.

In a textbook display of “maximum pressure—with careful exceptions,” ‘The Sanctioner In Chief’ is tightening the screws on Iran from both directions: hinting at an extended naval squeeze on the Strait of Hormuz to choke exports, while simultaneously unleashing sanctions on China’s teapot refineries and Iran’s shadow banking network to disrupt the cash flow.

https://ofac.treasury.gov/media/935546/download?inline

Washington’s message is clear—cut the oil, cut the money, and let economics do what the army of the Empire couldn’t—yet it continues to tiptoe around the Chinese financial institutions that actually enable the system. The result is a finely calibrated pressure campaign: aggressive enough to signal resolve, but conveniently restrained where it might truly hurt, all while setting the stage for the next round of “tough” negotiations with Xi Jinping.

What was supposed to be another propagandistic spectacle by the one and only “Donald Copperfield,” celebrating fake news narratives of a triumphant empire, instead turned into a shooting—one that, like many politically charged incidents, quickly fuels speculation and competing interpretations.

Those paying close attention might note that the spokesperson overseeing Donald “Copperfield’s” communications appeared to hint at upcoming developments even before the event began.

When one region debates rationing diesel and counting drops of jet fuel, another quietly fills its cup. While Europe speaks of energy lockdown, China tends its reserves with calm discipline—its vast stockpiles barely disturbed, even as Middle Eastern flows falter. The humble “teapot” refiners, once dismissed, now follow a simple wisdom: when supply is uncertain, refine steadily and store wisely. Fed by discounted barrels and guided by quiet policy, they keep the furnaces warm. Thus, the lesson reveals itself—those who prepare in silence are seldom surprised by the storm.

As China keeps quietly absorbing Iranian barrels, the rest of the world scrambles for alternatives—conveniently finding them in the United States, where exporters are enjoying record shipments. The irony is hard to miss U.S. consumers pay the highest gasoline prices in years, while U.S. producers celebrate booming profits as global buyers hunt for substitutes to disrupted Middle Eastern supply.

And speaking of gasoline, demand clearly didn’t get the memo of high price demand destruction: the four-week average climbed to 8.9 million barrels per day—right on cue with peak summer driving season. Despite all the hand-wringing over $4 gas, consumption is holding up just fine, with implied demand at its strongest seasonal level since 2019—because apparently, high prices are more of a suggestion than a deterrent.

As the world scrambles for affordable energy amid supply shocks and rising demand, a coalition of 53 nations is meeting in Colombia to plan a future without fossil fuels—because nothing says perfect timing like phasing out your primary energy source during a crisis. Meanwhile, policymakers such as Witch Ursula, The Green Zealot In Chief Kerry, and many more continue to champion an accelerated transition, even as governments quietly secure additional fossil fuel supply to keep systems running. The result is a familiar disconnect ambitious policy rhetoric on one side, and the physical realities of energy infrastructure on the other—where alternatives still struggle to fully replace reliable baseload capacity at scale.

https://transitionawayconference.com/participants

Even within policy circles, the script is starting to slip. The once upon a time Premier In Chief of her Majesty, Tony The Great Malthusian—once a reliable voice of forward-looking green zealots’ conviction—now concedes that rapidly phasing out fossil fuels may encounter a few… minor inconveniences in the real world. Meanwhile, modern economies remain stubbornly attached to fossil fuels for transport, agriculture, manufacturing, heating, and electricity—an inconvenient detail that keeps resurfacing whenever reality interrupts the narrative. In moments of stress, countries rediscover coal and hydrocarbons with remarkable speed, even as official speeches continue to chart a clean and seamless transition. Governments, ever consistent, promote long-term decarbonization while quietly securing oil and gas supply and subsidizing energy to keep the system functioning.

The outcome is a masterclass in dual messaging: ambition on the podium, pragmatism behind the curtain. After all, energy policy is not merely symbolic—it drives costs, inflation, and capital flows. And while intentions remain immaculate, it is execution—bound by physics and infrastructure—that ultimately decides how this transition unfolds.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/apr/29/phasing-out-fossil-fuels-doomed-to-fail-tony-blair-climate

Europe, having bravely ditched cheap energy in pursuit of virtue, is now perfecting its new strategy: borrow, rearm, and hope for the best. Germany has decided that a stagnating economy and rising inflation are the perfect backdrop to double down on becoming Europe’s leading military power—because nothing says confidence like ramping up defence budgets while growth limps along at 0.5%. With spending surging and the Bundeswehr set to expand dramatically, Berlin is quietly rewriting decades of post-war restraint in plain sight. The message is hard to miss while policymakers still talk about stability, the capital allocation—and the tanks—suggest they’re planning for something a bit more… durable like the forever wars with a foreign bogey man.

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/04/23/germany-unveils-plan-to-become-strongest-conventional-army-in-europe-by-2039/

In the ever-efficient theatre of modern surveillance, even Prego has joined the data-harvesting initiative, partnering with StoryCorps to introduce “The Connection Keeper”—a device designed to lovingly archive your family dinners… for posterity, of course. What better way to preserve authenticity than by recording it, storing it, and possibly sharing it with the Library of Congress? After all, nothing says intimacy like a microphone on the table. The real innovation isn’t the technology—it’s the willingness to volunteer for it.

https://www.campbells.com/prego/the-connection-keeper/

Data harvesting has become the ultimate public-private hobby—because why settle for broad trends when you can understand, predict, and gently “guide” every individual, specifically you? At this point, every device you touch isn’t just smart—it’s observant, quietly taking notes so your future choices can feel like your own idea. Naturally, the rise of Artificial Intelligence depends on this endless buffet of data—because nothing says progress like feeding machines a real-time stream of human behaviour they can optimize back at us. So yes, feel free to step outside and reconnect with nature… just don’t forget your phone, it would hate to miss the moment.

While quietly begging support from the Federal Reserve for a USD swap line ahead of Epic Fury Season 2, the return, the ever-efficient puppet monarchy of the United Arab Emirates has unveiled its latest innovation: governance by algorithm or the first ever ‘Algo-Garchy’. Under the enlightened vision of its ruler, half of government operations will soon be entrusted to “Agentic AI”—a system that will analyse, decide, and execute with the kind of flawless efficiency only machines (and official statements) can guarantee.

Citizens are reassured that “people come first,” even as those same people are diligently trained to optimize the very systems that may one day replace them. In this streamlined future, governance is no longer debated—it is processed. And while others still wrestle with bureaucracy, Dubai advances toward a model where policy, like code, simply runs.

https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/uae-to-move-50-of-government-services-to-ai-within-two-years-1.500516798

In a masterclass of “coordinated independence,” while still seeking USD swap lines from the Empire and after deciding to put a Palantir-like system in charge of parts of its government, the United Arab Emirates has announced it will exit OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026—because nothing reinforces cartel unity quite like walking out when quotas become inconvenient. A founding member since 1967, the UAE now seeks the noble goal of “flexibility,” which in practical terms means ramping production from 3.4 to 5 million barrels per day by 2027 without having to ask anyone’s permission—assuming it can export freely when the time comes.

The timing, of course, is impeccable: amid supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, the world’s seventh-largest producer has decided that collective discipline is best practiced by others. Officials were quick to reassure markets that the UAE will remain a “responsible and reliable producer”—just one that sets its own rules, responds to “market conditions,” and coincidentally maximizes national revenue at a time of elevated volatility.

For OPEC, this is another helpful reminder that cohesion is a flexible concept, especially after previous exits like Qatar in 2019. What was once a price-setting bloc increasingly resembles a loosely aligned group of producers politely pretending to coordinate while pursuing diverging strategies. In other words, the cartel lives on—at least in name—while its members quietly rediscover the timeless appeal of pumping first and explaining later.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2026/04/28/uae-announces-it-will-leave-opec/

As the UAE ties its fortunes ever more closely to the Empire, Dubai’s status as an “independent” global financial hub looks increasingly like a branding exercise—because history has always been so kind to those who outsource their strategic autonomy.

In the latest episode of “How to Turn Everything Into National Defence,” the Empire has officially decided that power grids are now a matter of survival. Under the venerable Defence Production Act of 1950, and courtesy of Executive Order 14156, transformers, circuit breakers, and even good old electrical steel have been drafted into the front lines. Apparently, U.S. industry can’t quite keep up—too slow, too dependent, not enough investment—so the solution is to fast-track everything with federal funding, waived procedures, and a touch of emergency flair. The Secretary of Energy now gets to play industrial commander-in-chief, deploying capital and contracts like strategic assets, because nothing says “normal economy” quite like treating substations as critical war materiel.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/04/presidential-determination-pursuant-to-section-303-of-the-defense-production-act-of-1950-as-amended-on-grid-infrastructure-equipment-and-supply-chain-capacity/

When great powers play their endless AI game, even the cleverest move may be undone by a wiser one. In the latest exchange, China quietly instructed Meta Platforms to unwind its $2 billion acquisition of Manus, a startup that thought a brief journey through Singapore might change its destiny. Yet, as the sages say, one may change one’s address, but not one’s nature. By invoking national security and control over strategic technologies, Beijing offered a subtle lesson to all aspiring travellers of capital: the path to foreign funding is not an escape from oversight, but merely a longer road back to it. In this polite yet firm gesture, the message becomes clear—when sovereignty and technology converge, the final decision does not belong to markets, but to those who write the rules of the game.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-blocks-foreign-acquisition-ai-startup-manus-2026-04-27/

The NDRC’s ruling suggests China sees Singapore’s neutrality rather differently than the rulers of the Lion City — less as benign geography, more as a conduit for technology transfer to a geopolitical rival, at least in the Manus case. What happens next to Manus’s Singapore operations remains unclear. It could take a tremendous effort for Meta to fully disentangle Manus from its network. This is not just a matter of engineers working on Meta’s behalf for months, but also of code and data that may already have been integrated into Meta’s systems. The company has not commented. But for the founders, investors and startups watching closely — and there are many — the message is stark. The regulatory firewalls are going up. Business structures are being overhauled. The era of threading the needle between Chinese origins and American capital, with a Singapore address as the bridge, has become considerably more treacherous. To put it in a few words: “As of today, ‘the Manus Model’ is officially dead.”

As the Empire lectures the Middle Kingdom on trade etiquette, China’s factories quietly remember Confucius: “When the wind blows, the wise build resilience.” Despite war-driven cost pressures, the China Manufacturing PMI remains just above expansion, while export-focused firms show stronger momentum. Energy shocks are biting and domestic demand is softening, yet strategic reserves, AI-driven exports, and steady trade flows suggest that while others debate, China simply keeps producing.

In a move that surprised absolute ly no one, the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged—while helpfully splitting 6–3 to signal that even it isn’t quite convinced anymore. Policy stayed at 0.75%, the yen briefly rallied, then thought better of it, and Governor Kazuo Ueda essentially admitted the obvious: growth is weakening, inflation is rising, and policymaking has become an exercise in choosing which problem to disappoint. Forecasts were trimmed, inflation nudged higher, and markets now price a decent chance of a June hike—because nothing says confidence like hesitating today while hinting you might panic tomorrow.

As predictably as night follows day, the European Central Bank—under the lead of its forever political correct Chairwoman—kept rates unchanged, delivering a masterclass in saying everything and nothing at once: inflation risks are up, growth risks are down, and policy will remain “data-dependent” and decided “meeting by meeting.” In other words, the ECB stands ready to act decisively at some undefined point in the future, while markets are left pricing hikes anyway—because when uncertainty rises, nothing reassures quite like carefully avoiding any actual commitment.

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2026/html/ecb.mp260430~81b7179e6f.en.html

April’s ISM Manufacturing PMI politely stayed at 52.7, but the real story is prices screaming to a four-year high while supply chains get “war-adjusted” and deliveries slow down. New orders tried to look optimistic, yet production and jobs quietly disagreed—so beneath the stable headline, inflation is doing the heavy lifting while demand whispers, “not so fast.”

As predictably as a scripted drama, the Federal Reserve voted 8–4 to keep rates on hold, with Jerome Too Late overseeing a meeting where everyone disagreed in every direction—yet nothing actually changed. The statement upgraded risks from “uncertain” to “very uncertain” and managed the rare feat of saying everything and nothing at once, with some officials even dissenting over an “easing bias” that may or may not exist. Powell then confirmed he’ll stick around on the Board—just to keep things interesting for his successor—while rising oil prices, shaky consumer resilience, and a messy leadership transition quietly suggest that volatility in the S&P 500 might be less “uncertain” than advertised.

Dissents within the Federal Reserve and remarks from the Central Banker In Chief highlight the growing crosscurrents shaping the policy outlook. Rising oil prices are exerting clear upward pressure on headline inflation, while the extent of pass-through into core inflation remains uncertain. At the same time, consumer resilience—partly supported by tax refunds—may prove temporary, with higher fuel costs likely to weigh on spending power later in the year. At his press conference, Powell characterized the leadership transition at the Federal Reserve as orderly and routine, but historical precedent suggests markets may not be as composed. Periods of Fed chair turnover have often coincided with heightened volatility and notable drawdowns in the S&P 500, even when medium-term returns were mixed. In this context, any shift toward more hawkish pricing following the latest meeting could increase near-term downside risks for equities.

For anyone still missing the Epic plot twist: after years of slashing prices, China’s exporters have decided it’s finally time to charge… more. Turns out soaring energy costs and material shortages have a funny way of ending the global discount era—so now everything from swimsuits to syringes is getting a price upgrade. In other words, the long-running disinflation party is officially over, and inflation is back on the guest list—right on schedule.

In China, like everywhere in the world, anything tied to oil—from plastics to synthetic fibres—is now getting a price upgrade: syringes up sharply, apparel edging higher, and home appliances squeezed by both metals and semiconductors. A few sectors still discount to chase demand, but the broader message is hard to miss—the era of ultra-cheap exports is quietly packing its bags.

The numbers tell the story. China’s export prices had been declining since mid-2023, shaving roughly 0.3–0.5 percentage points off inflation in advanced economies—a cushion that is now rapidly disappearing. In this context, inflation is nowhere going back to the 2% central bank fairy tale as even “CPlies’ across the world are marking a sharp reversal from prior expectations of disinflation.

A 10% rise in oil typically adds about 50bps to China’s export prices with a lag, and that pressure is now building in the pipeline as higher input costs begin to filter through. The real stress point, however, lies in petrochemicals: a sharp ethane and naphtha shortfall—driven by disrupted Middle Eastern supply—has exposed a critical vulnerability in China’s plastics value chain. As highlighted by International Energy Agency, feedstock markets are bearing the most immediate impact, forcing Chinese producers to pivot toward record imports of U.S. ethane at rising costs. The result is a structural increase in input prices—already visible in surging PVC and resin costs—which is set to feed through into global goods inflation over the coming months, reinforcing the shift away from the disinflationary impulse that had dominated since 2023.

It’s not just oil-linked goods getting a price upgrade—food is joining the party too. Between fertilizer shortages and a historic drought hitting United States farmland, yields are under pressure just as planting season kicks off. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, conditions are among the worst in over a century—because apparently, we’re speedrunning the greatest hits, from supply shocks to a mini–Dust Bowl sequel. Lower output, higher input costs, stressed livestock—everything you’d want if your goal was nicely elevated grocery bills later this year.

Dryness isn’t just lingering—it’s doubling down. Across the U.S. Plains and South, drought is hammering pastures and winter wheat, with heat waves followed by freezes delivering a one-two punch to already stressed crops. United States Department of Agriculture data show roughly half of winter wheat in key states rated poor or very poor—because nothing boosts confidence like crops rushing ahead of schedule straight into bad conditions. The takeaway is simple: weaker yields, tighter supply, and yet another polite nudge higher for food prices.

As the new Fed chair has been confirmed, Wall Street’s ever-imaginative EYIs are finally realizing that rate cuts have always been an illusion, with inevitable Trump stagflation around the corner, while the Manipulator-in-Chief confidently declares that the worst of the Persian “little excursion” is behind us. Meanwhile, the same institutions that missed the last few “transitory” episodes are back to selling serenity, even as the ripple effects are only just getting started. The reality? The Federal Reserve appears less like a pilot and more like a polite co-passenger, gradually handing the controls to the bond market—its credibility last seen somewhere above the Strait of Hormuz, gliding downward in what can only be described as a soft landing… minus the runway.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

The first week of Q2’s second month promises another thrilling episode of “Is the U.S. labour market still alive?”—all unfolding while the Empire casually navigates beyond day 60 of a conflict that is definitely not a war and was, of course, decisively won sometime around hour one. Meanwhile, in Asia, China and Japan are on Golden Week vacation, leaving stock pickers elsewhere to enjoy their own holiday: digesting another 125 S&P 500 earnings releases. Highlights include Berkshire Hathaway, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, Pfizer, Cameco, Corteva, Arista Networks, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, Peabody Energy, CF Industries, Coherent Corp., Texas Pacific Land, and McDonald’s—because nothing says relaxation like parsing margins and guidance.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

As everyone eventually realizes that debt begins as leverage and ends as control, the takeaways write themselves:

As others argue over shocks, China’s factories quietly keep expanding —proving resilience is the ultimate competitive advantage.

The Bank of Japan hit pause on rates, but with a split vote and rising stagflation signals , markets are already bracing for a “we swear it’s under control” hike next.

The European Central Bank delivers peak “decisive inaction”: risks rising, clarity falling, and policy firmly stuck on wait-and-see.

The Federal Reserve delivered a perfectly choreographed non-decision —rates unchanged, dissents everywhere , and guidance so balanced it managed to signal absolutely nothing.

Beneath the performance, rising oil-driven inflation and leadership transition risks suggest volatility ahead for financial markets , even as policymakers pretend everything is under control.

PMI looks steady, but it’s inflation—not demand—doing all the heavy lifting .

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The last week of the first month of the second quarter may go down as another week of investor euphoria, as all U.S. equity indices ended the week once again in the green, marking five consecutive weeks of gains for all US equity indices outside of the Dow Jones. While the “little excursion” in the Middle East has been declared won and concluded before even being sanctioned by the Congress of the Empire, the reality is that oil flows remain blocked and the conflict continues, albeit on pause until Season 2 is triggered.

Fuelled by another full-throttle wave of FOMO, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 sprinted to fresh highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued to lag. Apparently, nothing says conviction like ignoring a closed energy chokepoint and disrupted global supply chains—minor details when policy is delivered in 280 characters. For now, the trend remains your friend… at least until the next post drops mid-session and reminds everyone that volatility still knows how to make an entrance.

As of May 1st, 2026—after four weeks into the charming inflationary bust—the sudden optimism around a “durable” Middle East ceasefire (roughly as credible as a seven-day weekend) has conveniently pushed the S&P 500-to-oil ratio back above its 7-year average over the past 3 weeks. Naturally, those not hypnotized by official narratives understand this is a temporary illusion: either equities come down, or oil keeps grinding higher on shortages—or, for maximum effect, both. Hardly shocking, given the S&P 500-to-gold ratio has been sulking below its own long-term average since Donald Copperfield returned to the Oval Office, peace-making credentials apparently doubling as a geopolitical stress test. Meanwhile, the ever-confident “we can fine-tune the cycle” crowd continues to debate reality in real time, while the business cycle quietly does what it has always done—ignore them. Sensible investors, of course, will stick to data, discipline, and charts… because as Confucius might say, the wise investor watches the cycle, not the talking parrots.

Gold’s recent correction has been presented, as usual, as some grand reassessment of its fundamentals—because markets always prefer a tidy narrative to an uncomfortable truth. In reality, this has all the hallmarks of a classic liquidity squeeze, where price is dictated not by conviction but by desperation. The usual suspects—overleveraged funds, yield tourists, and late-cycle converts to “hard assets”—have found themselves in urgent need of cash. And when everything else is gated, illiquid, or already down, gold becomes the convenient victim precisely because it still trades.

So the “dumb money,” having discovered gold near the highs for all the wrong reasons, now exits for equally poor ones—not because the thesis has changed, but because their balance sheet has. Margin calls do not negotiate, and redemption notices do not wait for better prices. Gold, being liquid, becomes the funding source for everyone else’s problems.

Meanwhile, the “smart money,” which never needed liquidity in the first place, observes the spectacle with quiet patience. It understands that nothing material has changed: central banks are still trapped, geopolitical risks are still rising, currencies are still being diluted, and real assets remain structurally scarce. The only thing that has changed is the price—temporarily discounted by forced selling.

This is the quiet irony of every liquidity-driven selloff: the stronger hands accumulate from the weaker ones, not through brilliance, but through preparedness. In the end, gold does what it always does—it transfers from those who needed it for protection but couldn’t hold it, to those who never needed protection immediately and therefore could.

The ability to act in these moments, rather inconveniently, depends on one simple thing: having cash when everyone else suddenly needs it. In markets, cash has a funny habit of being boring right up until it becomes the most interesting asset in the room. It’s not just defensive—it’s optionality, the luxury of being able to do something when others are busy explaining why they can’t. In a tightening environment, liquidity stops being taken for granted and starts behaving like VIP access: limited, expensive, and highly sought after. Which means positioning isn’t about heroically chasing returns anymore—it’s about staying flexible enough not to be forced into bad decisions. Less leverage, better quality, and a willingness to hold assets that don’t require constant reassurance suddenly look less like caution and more like common sense.

And thus, in times of unrest, the wise investor does not seek to conquer volatility, but to endure it with patience. When liquidity tightens and disorder prevails, the first duty is not the pursuit of Return ON Capital, but the preservation of Return OF Capital. For what is gained through haste may be lost through necessity, while what is preserved with discipline endures. The Master would say: “He who guards his foundation need not fear the storm.” In such moments, patience becomes strength, restraint becomes advantage, and those who keep their capital intact are the ones who, in due time, may deploy it with clarity when others no longer can.

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