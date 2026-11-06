The Week That It Was…

It was a week with two elections: one in which Americans chose a Congress, and one in which the bond market chose whether to believe them. Monday brought ISM manufacturing and the Treasury’s refunding estimates, with Palantir after the bell. Tuesday was the midterms, flanked by JOLTS, while AMD, Amgen and Pfizer reported into a market watching another screen. Wednesday delivered ISM services, ADP, the trade balance and the refunding announcement — how much paper Washington intended to issue. Thursday gave the Bank of England and jobless claims; Friday, payrolls. They voted Tuesday, were counted Friday; only one of those numbers gets revised.

The Ministry of Decentralised Finance has a minor custody update for the self-sovereign: North Korea’s TraderTraitor hackers lifted $6.36 billion from Binance in the largest heist in history — four times their own Bybit record — after a single DevOps engineer’s laptop opened the door, proving once again that the trustless future of money runs on one employee remembering not to click the link. The delicious punchline is the rescue: Tether and Circle simply froze billions of the stolen stablecoins with a keystroke, and Binance quietly replaced 95% of the loot from its own pocket — which means the “censorship-resistant, un-freezable, government-proof” revolution was, when it mattered, instantly frozen by two private companies and bailed out by a centralised exchange. Donald Copperfield, meanwhile, shrugged that “we’ll talk to them about it” and warned the “bloodbath of AI hacking is to come.” The money that was supposed to need no bank was saved by behaving exactly like one.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/markets/binance-hack-tether-circle-stablecoins-rcna606445

October set a record for attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf — above thirty-five at Hormuz, by UniCredit’s count — and everyone wonders hopefully whether that was the peak. The evidence for optimism is an IRNA report that Iran’s Supreme Leader has authorised talks, and oil futures that duly softened on a renewed American diplomatic push conveniently timed for the midterms. The realty on the ground is more muted: flows through the strait have recovered to at least 80% of pre-war levels, Saudi barrels are moving via the Red Sea, but October’s record suggests that this adjustment will be slower and more volatile than previously envisaged, and even a credible ceasefire would not restore production, shipping or inventories at once. Qatar’s trains need three to five years; Europe enters winter at 74%; diesel remains above $6. A peak in attacks is not a trough in prices. Ask the freight indices, every one of which hit a record while flows were “recovering.”

On a Friday night Poland’s government took control of the Constitutional Tribunal, with riot police posted at the doors. Donald Tusk explains that the court “in the form imposed by PiS was not a genuine court,” citing European rulings — restoring judicial independence by occupying the judiciary. In a televised address he added that those seeking to destroy democracy find support among “pro-Russian forces globally,” and likened opposition outrage to a thief crying violence after being caught. Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapiński calls it “hallmarks of a coup d’état,” insists Święczkowski remains the Tribunal’s lawful head, warns his own court may be next, and has convened an extraordinary assembly of judges. President Nawrocki flew back to Warsaw and reportedly tried to enter the building himself. Brussels, which spent years sanctioning Warsaw over judicial independence under PiS, has been notably quiet now that the police guarding the court answer to a pro-European government.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/oct/31/donald-tusk-defends-overhaul-poland-constitutional-court-despite-protests

The FSB says Ukrainian intelligence concealed explosive charges inside first-person-view drone goggles — in the cavity where the cooling fan sits — shipped to Russian drone units as volunteer donations, and timed to detonate when switched on. The first batch was found in Volgograd; others elsewhere. No casualties, no numbers, no Ukrainian comment, and no evidence beyond Moscow’s own announcement. The comparison being drawn is to September 2024, when Israel distributed 16,000 rigged pagers and walkie-talkies to Hezbollah, killing 42 and wounding some 4,000 — an operation the West applauded as ingenious tradecraft. Having established the precedent, nobody should be startled when others copy the homework. Russia now says it is inspecting speakers, power banks, laptops and car parts. Here is the cost nobody prices: once booby-trapped electronics become a normal instrument of statecraft, every consumer device in every supply chain becomes a security question, permanently, for everyone. The nation that turns a pager into a weapon has not won a battle — it has taught the whole world to distrust the parcel.

http://www.fsb.ru/fsb/press/message/single.htm%21id%3D10440885%40fsbMessage.html

Europe’s food supply now has a new weak point: the thermostat. After hackers took remote control of refrigeration in roughly 150 Intermarché stores and dozens of Carrefour and Monoprix outlets in France, pushing temperatures to 50°C, a second wave hit on 2 November. It reached SuperValu in Ireland, ICA and Coop in Sweden, Carrefour, Spar and Ahold Delhaize in Belgium and Luxembourg, and stores in the Netherlands and Estonia. Alarms were reportedly switched off first, freezers turned into ovens overnight, and one Belgian butcher lost €15,000 of meat. “Everything is destroyed,” said an ICA manager. Investigators point to Danfoss controllers running outdated firmware, along with thousands of exposed interfaces protected by default passwords. No one has claimed the attacks and no ransom has been demanded, which is the signature of sabotage rather than crime. The cost will reach suppliers, insurers and, eventually, shoppers already squeezed by €100 gas. Europe has spent years connecting everything to the cloud and securing none of it. Its pipelines, cables, Starlink stations and now its supermarkets are all exposed. Modern war does not need tanks at the border; a weak password in the freezer will do. You don’t need to starve a nation; just let its food spoil.

Europe’s mystery hackers have moved from the dairy aisle to the blood bank. France’s national blood service, the EFS, confirmed that someone remotely tampered with refrigeration overnight on 1–2 November at three facilities storing plasma for transfusions and drug production. Some freezers were reportedly switched from -30°C to as high as 110°C. Monitoring systems raised the alarm, staff moved the stocks, and no blood was lost. The way in was reportedly a refrigeration supplier, not the EFS’s own network. Investigators keep finding the same weakness: outdated, internet-connected controllers that no longer receive security updates. No one has claimed responsibility, and no state has been credibly blamed. Brussels says the incidents require a “coordinated response,” which in EU terms usually means a committee. Europe spent a decade connecting its fridges to the cloud and never patched them. First the food, now the blood; the next target may not raise an alarm. When freezers become weapons, a nation’s supply chain is only as safe as its oldest firmware.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/nov/04/france-national-blood-service-hack-cyber-attack-europe

Eleven years after Riyadh promised a quick war in Yemen, the Houthis are reportedly sending the invoice. They want $51 billion, nominally as compensation for years of Saudi bombing and blockade, plus recognition of their rule over Yemen. That would mean abandoning the government the kingdom has backed for a decade. The demand reportedly followed a Saudi approach asking what it would take to end the fighting, though no Saudi reply has been made public. In September, MBS reportedly asked Donald Copperfield for military help. Washington, busy with Iran, offered intelligence and targeting support but no strikes. The Houthis have already disrupted the East-West pipeline that was meant to bypass Hormuz, and they still threaten Bab el-Mandeb, so the kingdom is now squeezed at both ends of the peninsula. Cheap drones keep threatening tens of billions of dollars of Western hardware. At home, NEOM has been scaled back, and LIV Golf has collapsed despite more than $5 billion from the PIF. Vision 2030 is now competing with a war bill. Oil in the ground cannot be sold if the pipes and straits are not safe. Wars are cheap to start and costly to end; the Saudis are learning that the loser can still send the bill.

https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/yemen/why-are-yemen-s-houthis-demanding-51-billion-from-saudi-arabia-to-end-the-war-1.500737436

Israel’s next prime minister may owe his job to the votes ‘Satanyahu’ spent a career dismissing. In the 27 October election, Satanyahu’s right-wing bloc won 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition took 48, and the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List won a record 19. That makes them the kingmakers in a parliament that needs 61 for a majority. Ra’am’s eight lawmakers have recommended Eisenkot, and the Joint List has followed unanimously. That gives the former army chief 67 endorsements, enough to send Satanyahu into opposition. Few alliances are this awkward. The Arab parties will support him from outside the coalition and refuse ministries while the occupation continues. Eisenkot, 66, rejects a Palestinian state and once proposed sharing intelligence with Riyadh against Tehran. Parts of his own camp also refuse to rely on Arab votes and demand that partners recognise a Jewish state and condemn Hamas. Satanyahu still hopes to hold on, but the math no longer adds up. For investors, a post-Satanyahu Israel may mean the same hawkish policy on Iran with fewer fires at home. In the Middle East, politics makes strange bedfellows; in Israel, it now makes kingmakers of the uninvited.

A record 41% of Americans now expect their finances to be worse a year from now, according to survey data cited by The Kobeissi Letter. That is triple the share in mid-2024 and almost double the 23% peak of the 2008 crisis. Nearly a third expect to be worse off in five years, twice the share of the 1980s. Gallup finds a record 55% saying their finances are deteriorating, 62% worried about retirement and 60% afraid of a major medical bill. In 2008, Americans lost faith in the banks; in 2026, they have lost faith in tomorrow. A nation can survive a crisis, but not a population that has stopped believing the next year will be better.

Washington celebrates growth while American households quietly run out of cash. The personal savings rate fell to 3.8% in September, its lowest in four years, down from 4.5% in July. Consumers raised spending by $113.1 billion, more than twice the $52.7 billion rise in disposable income. Real disposable income actually fell 0.3%, and real spending barely moved. Prices rose 0.5% in the month against a 0.2% gain in nominal income, so Americans spent more to buy the same things. Asset owners keep getting richer on rising valuations, while wage earners face higher rents, higher bills and empty savings accounts. Lower rates would not restore their purchasing power; they would only inflate the next bubble and encourage more borrowing.

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PSAVERT

A nation that stops saving today will rely more on Social Security tomorrow, just as Washington borrows $3 billion a day to pay its interest. Households are entering the next shock with nothing to absorb it. GDP measures what Americans spend, not what they can afford, and in America the economy is growing while the household shrinks. The politicians will continue pointing to GDP, employment, and nominal consumer expenditures as proof that everything is fine. But an economy cannot be judged solely by how much money changes hands. The real measure of prosperity is whether people can maintain their standard of living, accumulate capital, and improve their financial circumstances over time. With the personal savings rate down to 3.8%, Americans are being left with an increasingly narrow margin for error. Washington may celebrate the spending, but the consumer is paying the price.

The private credit boom is going bust behind closed doors. According to Fitch, the US private credit default rate climbed to 6.3% over the past 12 months, up from 6.0% and the highest in its series. It is the fifth straight quarter of deterioration. Defaults rose to 27 in Q3 from 20, bringing the trailing total to 91 borrowers. Industrials and consumer companies are defaulting at 9.7%, and 16 healthcare providers have defaulted in the past year. The real story is how they fail. Around 88% of defaults are restructurings rather than bankruptcies. Half involve payment-in-kind (PIK) or deferred interest, where lenders accept IOUs instead of cash, and 38% are distressed maturity extensions. Moody’s middle-market default rate of 4% rises to 5.8% once distressed exchanges are counted. The 2020–2022 loans, written when money was free, come due in 2027–2028, and more than half of that wall is owed by deeply speculative borrowers who have already used up the easy exits. Private credit was sold as stable because it was never marked to market. Extend and pretend works until the rates don’t. In private credit, defaults aren’t avoided, only rescheduled.

The multifamily CMBS delinquency rate reached 8.1% in October, the highest since 2016, against $2.3 trillion of apartment loans outstanding — roughly $1.2 trillion of it sitting at Fannie and Freddie, which is to say, with the taxpayer. The month’s arrivals are instructive. The Cove at Tiburon: a $210m interest-only mortgage from 2020, already modified and extended once in November 2025, now delinquent, with talks underway to extend it another six months. Occupancy had slipped to 80.2% from 91.9%, with new leases signed at lower rents to stem the bleeding. And The Beaudry in downtown Los Angeles: a 785-unit tower Brookfield built for about $600m and then handed back the keys on, leaving Bridge Investment Group — owned by Apollo — holding a defaulted $360m loan it is now trying to sell. Asking rents there average $4,200. Office CMBS, meanwhile, sits at 12.2%, worse than the financial crisis peak.

Fixed-rate balloons cannot refinance at 5%-plus; floating-rate paper reprices with every hike.



The Empire’s once upon a time richest city has discovered the one thing that regulation cannot regulate: the exit. New York shed roughly 30,000 private-sector jobs in August and September — 23,000 in September alone — as restaurants and finance, the two industries that actually pay the city’s bills, fled the five boroughs under the combined weight of permitting delays that ballooned from four weeks to fifteen, electricity bills that leapt from $8,000 to $14,000 a month, health-insurance costs up 38%, rents up 5%, and energy up a staggering 21% in a single year. The owner of Loring Place closed after a decade; a Montenegrin immigrant who built a career from washing dishes lamented that the ladder he climbed has been pulled up behind him. And the proposed cure, naturally, is more of the disease: with Albany eyeing new taxes and Mayor Comrade Mamdani campaigning to tax the wealthy harder, the city’s answer to businesses leaving because it’s too expensive is to make it more expensive. When the most regulated, most taxed city in America loses 30,000 jobs and proposes to fix it with more taxes and more regulation, it isn’t suffering an affordability crisis — it’s administering one, and calling the funeral a policy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/economy/nyc-lost-30k-private-sector-jobs-in-just-2-months-as-comptroller-sounds-alarm-on-concerning-trend/ar-AA2fW0ng

The same New York legalised medical aid in dying in August, and the market is already setting prices. Quietus, a boutique cash-only clinic, charges $11,000 for its services plus $1,000 for the medication. Rivals in California and New Mexico advertise $2,500 to $3,000. Founder David Atkins reports 15 deaths so far and another 40 to 50 enquiries, and says the wealthy will “balance out” those who cannot pay. Patients must be terminally ill, with six months or less to live, pass a mental health evaluation and take the medication themselves. Canada shows how far the boundaries can move. Its scheme, legal since 2016, no longer requires a terminal illness, and 16,499 people, 5.1% of all deaths, died this way in 2024. One Ontario family says their mother never consented, and police are investigating. What starts as a narrow right for the dying can become a service industry, and every industry eventually looks for growth. A society that cannot afford to care for its old will always find it cheaper to help them leave. When death gets a price list, life starts getting a cost-benefit analysis.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16240029/euthanasia-clinic-america-new-york-suicide.html

The Ministry of Deposit Safety has a reassuring clarification for the people of Paraguay: the money you believed was yours was, technically, always the bank’s — and Ueno Bank, holding the savings of 60% of the nation’s adults, has been seized after regulators discovered its capital had quietly collapsed to under half the legal minimum, mere months after it reported a healthy 15%. Three million citizens woke to dead debit cards and frozen accounts, the predictable consequence of a bank that lent generously to companies owned by its own owners — one of whom, by sheer coincidence, was the President, while the man appointed to supervise the banking system had run Ueno’s predecessor. Within 48 hours the central-bank governor resigned, then the President, impeached 78-0 even after quitting. The deposit guarantee promises $38,000 per head and delivers, at first, $1,700 — the difference between being legally entitled to your money and actually eating this week. The lesson arrives free of charge: a deposit is not your cash, it is the bank’s IOU, honoured only until the people overseeing it turn out to have been quietly looting it.

The Ministry of Democratic Renewal has certified a historic triumph, and the Democrats are already measuring the drapes for 2028 on the strength of flipping Senate seats — a “wipeout” so colossal it falls politely short of the 13 Eisenhower lost in 1958, the 12 Truman shed, the 10 Clinton surrendered, and the 9 Obama gave back, all while the Republicans outspent them and discovered, as Hillary did in 2016, that money cannot buy what the voters have decided to withhold. The victory was handed to them not by any Democratic virtue but by the two parties’ shared addiction: the Republicans took America into Iran on Netanyahu’s and Kushner’s advice, and a population tired of endless war did what populations do. The exquisite part is what comes next — the party that cheered Zelensky bombing Russia’s refineries, oblivious that it guarantees food shortages, supply-chain chaos, and higher prices, now prepares to drag the Empire toward direct war with Russia, confident it has won something other than its turn to disappoint. Both sides got their enemy abroad; the voter got the bill.

Progressive Democrats have had a year to remember. They won key primaries, unseated long-serving incumbents, and are sending nearly 30 new members to Congress in January. This success could become the party’s undoing. The new caucus wants universal health care, which in practice means doctors become government employees, as in Britain. Patients in Britain and Canada face long waits, a French patient waits a median 42 days to see a cardiologist, and emergency rooms in France are overflowing. America had its own 2014 Veterans Affairs scandal, in which secret waitlists may have cost up to 40 veterans their lives in Phoenix.

Government is Friedman’s “necessary evil,” not Santa Claus. Supporters reply that America already spends the most per head in the developed world for worse outcomes, and that private insurance rations care by price rather than by queue.

Either way, a bankrupt Washington paying $1 trillion a year in interest has little room to fund new promises. Neither party is fixing the system; both are just fundraising off it. Free health care is never free; the bill simply arrives later, with a waiting list attached.

The headline promised an admission; a video shows how the corrupt Dancer on High Heels from Kyiv thanks Republicans and observes that Democrats speak clearly about supporting Ukraine. That is not a confession — it is a man counting votes. Democrats will restore the funding Donald Copperfield was withdrawing, because they remain manipulated by the neocons, and the war party in Washington changes its branding rather than its policy. On that structural point your Butler finds no quarrel. The Manipulator In Chief waived the Graham Act twenty-eight days after signing it, told Kyiv to find a new president, proposed settling the matter with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen — all for diesel. A Democratic House would reverse each of those, for different donors.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/11/5/zelenskyy-hopes-democratic-congress-will-bring-more-us-help-for-ukraine

Tehran has found something to celebrate in the midterm results: America’s own voters. After Republicans’ losses, which Vice Vance reportedly linked to the Iran war, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the “process of the US’s collapse has accelerated.” Speaker Ghalibaf said Americans had rejected war, and warned of a “nightmare” if Washington ignored them. Judiciary chief Mohseni-Ejei said Donald Copperfield had been beaten militarily and politically. The state press ran headlines such as “Iran’s shadow over US elections” and “The twilight of Trumpism.” Khamenei also cautioned his own people not to expect Washington’s policy to change with its parties. That is propaganda, but it works because it contains a grain of truth. Eight months after the strikes of 28 February, the blockade continues, Hormuz remains disrupted, and Americans are paying for the war through fuel, freight and inflation. Iran can’t defeat America militarily, but it doesn’t need to. It only has to keep energy expensive and let the voters do the rest. Rome did not fall to the barbarians; it fell when its commitments outran its treasury. Empires seldom lose wars abroad; they lose patience at home.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/iran-victory-lap-stunning-us-election-results-claims-collapse-accelerated

One day after voters punished the Republicans in the midterms, Washington answered by doubling down. Treasury Secretary ‘Scrooge’ Bessent unveiled new sanctions under “Operation Economic Outcast” and warned the world: “You are either with us or against us.” Then, for good measure: “We know where you are.” The targets were hardly Tehran’s power brokers. They were an Indian couple accused of supplying false flags and certificates to sanctioned tankers, a handful of Indian firms, and a Turkish company said to support Iran’s aviation sector. Donald Copperfield and Vice-Vance both admit the Iran war, with its higher gas prices and cost of living, cost them at the ballot box. The policy remains unchanged. Iran has lived under Western sanctions for four decades, its leadership shows no sign of surrendering, and the blockade is driving up medicine prices for ordinary Iranians. Meanwhile, Russia’s oil flows East and India keeps buying, so every new sanction mostly measures how much of the world has stopped listening. Economic war doesn’t topple regimes; it starves their citizens and taxes America’s own voters at the pump. Washington lost the midterms over Iran and responded by sanctioning more of the planet. Sanctions don’t make enemies surrender; they make friends find new suppliers.

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0681/

Central banks bought 321 tonnes of Eternal Bullion in Q3, up 42% year-on-year, against a five-year quarterly average of 227 — the strongest since the end of 2024. The year-to-date total stands at 675 tonnes, and the World Gold Council now expects 2026 to match at least 2025’s 848. The PBoC led, Poland followed, and no official seller was named. ETFs returned with 211 tonnes of inflows, record $31bn of quarterly flows and holdings at an all-time 4,256 tonnes. Meanwhile the retail investor did the opposite: bar and coin demand fell 19% to 268 tonnes, jewellery 17%. Mine supply hit a Q3 record 1,071 tonnes, recycling fell 8%.

The World Gold Council’s own language rewards close reading. Central bank demand “exceeded expectations” in Q3, with Q2 revised modestly higher, confirming what its surveys of reserve managers have said for years: official buying is strategic, not tactical, and should stay firm into Q4. Then the caveat the goldbugs will skip. Purchases “appear sensitive to price” — central banks, it turns out, are value buyers, stepping in when the metal cheapens and stepping back when it does not. The Council is admirably honest about what follows: this may lend some support and stability, but “the relationship is not sufficiently stable to imply a firm floor.” Translated: the PBoC will buy your dips, not your breakouts. Which fits the quarter precisely — 321 tonnes of official purchases while the price retreated from January’s $5,600 towards $4,000, and bar-and-coin buyers fled. The strategic case for gold has nothing to do with the chart; it is about which assets survive a world where reserves can be frozen by press release while expecting an inevitable currency reset. The tactical case still requires patience.

A little-known Singapore company called Megaspeed bought nearly $2bn of Nvidia’s most advanced silicon, and American investigators would now like to know where it went. The New York Times traced the operation across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and found near-empty offices, questionable registered addresses, and data centres apparently serving Chinese customers remotely. Much of the hardware was purchased through the US subsidiary of a Chinese technology group already sanctioned for supporting the PLA. US inspectors reportedly found advanced chips still boxed at a Malaysian facility. And an executive, Alice Huang, was photographed socialising with Jensen Huang — a coincidence of surname and venue that will delight every prosecutor on the file. Nvidia says it has found no evidence of smuggling; Megaspeed says it followed the law; the investigation continues. The only the structural lesson is straightforward: Washington can forbid the sale of a chip to Beijing. It cannot forbid the chip, once sold to a shell company in a friendly jurisdiction, from being rented by the hour to whoever holds the login.

The world’s most valuable chipmaker has been summoned to explain its customer list. Three House Republican chairs, Brian Mast of Foreign Affairs, John Moolenaar of the China Select Committee and Rick Crawford of Intelligence, have asked Jensen Huang to a closed-door briefing on 18 November. They want to hear about his dealings with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed whom they describe as a “publicly reported” Chinese intelligence asset. According to the New York Times, US spy agencies concluded she was passing information to Beijing, and surveillance picked up her contacts with Nvidia’s CEO. Officials reportedly believed he did not know what she was doing, and Donald Copperfield was reportedly briefed a year ago and did nothing. No one has been charged. Nvidia says the meetings were “not unusual or unexpected” and that “meetings with customers are part of a CEO’s job.” The timing is awkward. Nvidia reports earnings on 17 November, a day before the requested hearing. Washington wants chip supremacy and Chinese sales, export controls and record revenue. Sooner or later, Jensen will have to choose which master pays the dividend. In the chip war, knowing your customer is no longer compliance; it is counterintelligence.

Huawei has unveiled the Qingyun HM650 desktop — Kirin X90 processor, Maleoon 910 graphics, HarmonyOS, no Intel, no Qualcomm, no Windows, and a “100% localization certification” to prove it. Washington revoked Intel’s licence to sell Huawei chips in May 2024; Huawei’s Windows licence expired in March 2025; native HarmonyOS applications have gone from about 1,000 at launch to over 19,000, with cumulative shipments past a million. Beijing has ordered agencies and party organs above township level onto “safe and reliable” domestic processors, with state-owned enterprises told to complete the switch by 2027. China was Intel’s largest market in 2023, taking 27% of $54bn in sales — roughly $14.6bn that must now find another buyer. The export ban was meant to deny Huawei a chip. It denied Intel a customer, and handed Huawei a product line.

https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3373435/no-intel-no-qualcomm-huawei-unveils-desktop-built-entirely-china-made-components

China’s factories ran out of steam in October. The official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.3 from 50.1, well below the 49.9 consensus and back into contraction. Construction and services slipped too, with the non-manufacturing index at 49.7 against 50.2 in September. Both supply and demand weakened, as production fell to 49.8 and new orders to 49.4. Large manufacturers held at 50.2, but medium and small firms sank to 48.4 and 47.5, so the giants are coping while the workshops struggle. The one bright spot was high-tech manufacturing at 51.3, a reminder that Beijing’s chip-and-EV economy is growing while the old one shrinks. Beijing has already offered credit for small businesses and consumers, mortgage subsidies, extra local-government bond quotas and a new round of infrastructure spending, and says it is ready to do more. The government’s 4.5%–5% growth target now depends on how much it is willing to spend in the final quarter. In China, the target is set in March and met in December, whatever happens in between. The PMI says contraction; the Politburo says target. Bet on the Politburo, and buy what it builds.

The Bank of England raised Bank Rate 25bp to 4.00%, its first hike since August 2023, by 8-1 — Catherine Mann wanting fifty. Andrew Bailey’s formulation deserves framing: today’s move “shouldn’t be seen as the first in an inevitable long sequence of hikes. But, unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, neither does it seem to be the last.” Monetary policy, in other words, is now set in Tehran. The November forecast has CPI peaking at 4.9% in Q2 2027 — against 3.2% projected in July — with an adverse scenario of 6.2% should Iran escalate again. The mechanism is unglamorous: the Ofgem cap rises roughly 25% in January to £2,150, adding some 1.4 points to CPI, with Brent averaging $108 and UK gas futures 120% above pre-war levels. GDP is upgraded for 2026 and 2027, then cut for 2028. Second-round effects show “limited evidence,” which is what one says before they appear. Markets price nearly three more hikes.

America’s factories are firing on all cylinders, and so are their costs. The ISM manufacturing index rose a full point to 55.5 in October, its second-highest reading in more than four years and the 10th straight month of expansion after a three-year slump. Production grew at its fastest pace since late 2021, new orders hit a three-month high, and factory hiring rose for a fourth consecutive month. Twelve industries grew, led by electrical equipment, machinery and electronics, as data centres, AI, defence and municipal water projects soak up capacity. The boom has a fever, though. ISM’s prices gauge eased to 75.2 but remains above its pre-Iran-war level. Lead times are lengthening, diesel and trucking costs are at levels one buyer has “never seen.”

October’s services surveys arrived with the usual split personality. S&P Global’s final services PMI came in at 56.1, down from 58.8 and below the 57.9 flash; the composite fell to 55.9 from 58.4, a three-month low still “the strongest globally.” ISM services missed at 54.5 against 54.8 expected, with new orders tumbling and prices paid elevated. The good news on growth is tainted by yet another worrying intensification of inflationary pressures, with prices charged for services rising at one of the fastest rates in four years, and business optimism falling sharply on affordability, interest rates and political uncertainty. Tech is “the star of the upturn,” which is this year’s recurring sentence.

The Treasury of the Empire has deleted two words, and they matter. In its November refunding, it kept coupon auctions at $125 billion for an 11th straight quarter: $58 billion of 3-years, $42 billion of 10-years and $25 billion of 30-years. But it removed “at least” from its promise to hold sizes steady “for at least the next several quarters.” That takes the floor out from under current issuance.

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0678

The TBAC expects coupon increases in the second half of fiscal 2027, concentrated in 2- to 10-year notes. Monthly coupon supply is seen rising from $315 billion to $381 billion by late 2028, with none of it in 20s or 30s. The Treasury expects to borrow $618 billion this quarter and $800 billion next. Bills already make up 23% of marketable debt and are heading toward 28% by 2029, while dealers see a $2.14 trillion funding gap if coupon sizes stay frozen. The 20-year survives for now, but it is living on borrowed time. Shrinking the long end does not create buyers; it shifts the bill into the short end, where rates reset with every Fed hike. Washington is not terming out its debt but rolling it over at whatever the market charges.

America’s labour market has just shrugged off the war, the rates and the gloom. October payrolls rose 165,000, more than double the 70,000 consensus. September was revised up from 29,000 to 60,000, and the two-month revisions added 84,000. Private payrolls rose 159,000 against 65,000 expected, and the three-month average climbed to 137,000. Unemployment slipped to 4.1%. Professional and business services led with 70,000 jobs, followed by education and health with 53,000, trade and transport with 22,000, and manufacturing with 19,000, its fifth gain in six months. Leisure and hospitality lost 13,000, the price of $100 gas and empty restaurants. Wages are the problem for the Fed. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% on the month and 3.1% on the year, both ahead of forecasts. Add PCE at 3.6%, ISM prices at 75 and a manufacturing PMI at a 53-month high, and the December hike looks all but locked in. The economy isn’t slowing; it is overheating while consumers run out of savings.

Americans have stopped despairing, though only just. The University of Michigan’s preliminary November sentiment index rose to 51 from 48, a three-month high and well above the flat 48 expected. Current conditions climbed to 51.0 and expectations to 50.9. Year-ahead inflation expectations eased to 4.3% from 4.7%, and the long-run gauge slipped to 3.4%. Independents drove the improvement, recording their best mood in more than a year, while Democrats and Republicans both soured before the midterms. The detail matters more than the headline. Some 57% of respondents spontaneously complained that high prices were eroding their living standards, the most since May. The richest households, those with the largest stock portfolios, saw their personal-finance reading drop 12% to its lowest since April. Sentiment at 51 is still just above the lows of the early 1980s. A bounce from despair is not a recovery, only a pause in the fall.

A week with two elections: Americans chose a Congress, and the bond market chose whether to believe them. ISM manufacturing opened the week, the refunding announcement disclosed how much paper Washington intends to issue, and payrolls closed it. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs marked the curve down for a sixth consecutive week — always from the back, always quietly. December still prices one hike at 4.07%, but January now sits at 4.12%, March at 4.22%, June at 4.32%, and the peak has fallen to 4.35% next September, from 4.47% a week ago and 4.76% at the end of September: forty-one basis points, more than a hike and a half, removed in six weeks without a single vote being taken. Cuts are priced from late 2027 onwards. After Americans decided to turn to false blue communist promises to punish The Manipulator In Chief, the strip has already decided the tightening ends sooner and lower. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the only chamber that counts its votes daily has just marked the ceiling down again.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

A short week with one number that matters. Monday opens with a 3-year auction and a handful of energy names — Occidental, Constellation Energy, NRG — plus KKR and Take-Two, private equity and video games, the two remaining ways to monetise other people’s spare time. Tuesday is the week: October CPI at half past eight, followed a few hours later by the Treasury selling ten-year money to the same people who have just been told what money is worth — a sequencing no sane debtor would choose, with NFIB small business optimism as the warm-up act. Wednesday is Veterans Day: the bond market closes while equities trade on, so the market that worries about inflation takes the day off and the one that doesn’t carry on regardless. Thursday brings jobless claims, a 30-year auction, and Applied Materials and Cisco, the picks and shovels of everybody else’s artificial intelligence. Friday tidies up with PPI and preliminary Michigan sentiment. Because inflation is announced in the morning, and the bill arrives in the afternoon.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

When Buy Now; Pray Later rules, the key takeaways are:

The China PMI says contraction; the Politburo says target . Bet on the Politburo and buy what it builds.

The central bank whose next move depends on a strait it does not control has not set policy — it has subscribed to the news .

American factories are booming on AI and defence orders , and they are paying boom-time prices for every input.

An economy that m ust charge more each month to grow at all is not expanding — it is inflating and calling the swelling health.

The US Treasury keep shortening its maturities, but it is not managing risk; it is running out of patience from its lenders .

Payrolls hit 165,000, more than double forecasts , and wages rose 3.1%, so the economy isn’t slowing but overheating while consumers run out of savings.

When the poor feel less poor and the rich feel less rich , the bubble has started to deflate from the top.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending November 6 finished the job October started. The Nasdaq 100 fell -4.91%, the S&P -2.68%, the Magnificent 7 -1.60% and the Dow -0.94% — and with that, the year’s great dispersion simply evaporated. Year to date: the S&P at +7.76%, the Nasdaq 100 at +6.89%, the Dow at +6.70% and the Magnificent 7 at +2.17% — four indices inside six points, where a month ago they spanned fifteen. The Nasdaq 100 has handed back more than fifteen points since October 9 and now trails the broad market it spent nine months lapping. As for the seven: +2.17% for ten months of concentration, volatility and capex promises, against +6.70% % for the Dow Jones bought in January and ignored ever since. Every rotation argument of 2026 has now been settled, and not in the way anyone was positioned for. The lifeboat has docked, everyone is back on the beach and the Dow Jones remains the best risk adjusted return among the four equity indices.

As of November 6th, 2026, the correction everyone had just finished declaring a top lasted precisely a fortnight. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio collapsed to 1.8121 from 1.9563 — a 7.4% move in five sessions with equities down under three percent, which means gold rose five on its own. The gap to its 2.0862 8.6-year average has reopened to 13%, undoing a month of narrative in a week. The gold-to-Treasury ratio turned straight back up to 1.6746 from 1.5989, 74% above its 0.9603 8.6-year average and climbing again, because a week in which stocks fall and the Fed’s ceiling drops is precisely the week the Eternal Bullion was built for. And the S&P 500-to-WTI ratio did the reverse, vaulting to 81.22 from 72.80 as crude fell nearly thirteen percent, widening the gap to its 68.04 8.6-year average from 8% back to 19% — six weeks of patient mean reversion surrendered in one. The EYIs will call the gold move a bounce and the oil move a trend. It is, as ever, the other way round.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Learn the principles behind:

📈 Investing & Portfolio Building

🌍 Economics & Market Cycles

💡 Smarter Financial Decision-Making

Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

👉 Start Learning Now

https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

Debt juggling. Shutdown tightropes. A clown car of promises. And markets swing like the trapeze. 📉📈



Most investors panic. Those who Learn to Earn grab popcorn and enjoy the show. 🍿





Front-row seat: The Macro Butler Financial Academy, now $50/month for everyone. Subscribe here: https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/



When the circus comes to town, the wise man sells the tickets.

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.