Listen to a summary of The Macro Butler The Week That It Was newsletter via podcast on Substack; YouTube; Rumble; Spotify & TikTok.

https://rumble.com/v7j1022-the-week-that-it-wasas-of-november-27-2026-podcast.html

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Once a year The Macro Butler let the price fall. Unlike most assets, it will not stay down.

Until Tuesday 1 December, the annual Academy is US$400 instead of US$500 with code BUTLER20. It is applied for you at checkout.

What you get for a year:

- Weekly video lessons with slides, from Investment 101 to sovereign debt crises

- Six live model portfolios, with changes emailed every morning

- The Monthly Meditation: one big investment theme a month

- Daily Technical Updates and the Weekly Technical Recap every Sunday

- Insider Weekly and The Month That It Was

- The 2026 book, Sixty Lessons to Learn to Earn

The discount applies to your first year. The knowledge compounds for longer.

Claim it here: https://themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

The cheapest time to learn about cycles is before the next one.

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