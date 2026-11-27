The Week That It Was…

Thanksgiving week, in which a month of data was compressed into a single Wednesday so everyone could leave early. Monday brought the flash PMIs. Tuesday delivered consumer confidence, Case-Shiller and the retailers’ pre-holiday confession — Best Buy, Dick’s — with Dell after the bell. Wednesday was the whole week in four hours: second-estimate Q3 GDP, October PCE, durable goods, jobless claims and a 7-year auction, all before lunch, plus Deere. Thursday the market closed for turkey; Friday it reopened for three and a half hours. The Fed’s favourite inflation gauge arrived the day before the nation measured inflation for itself, by the pound.

Donald Copperfield says markets have lost more than $6 trillion since the Democrats’ “rather strange ‘win’” on 3 November, with the Nasdaq down 20%, and that this is “100%” the Democrats’ fault. Never mind that they don’t take their seats until January. Never mind 10-year yields above 5%, a Fed poised to hike, a deflating AI bubble, and Nvidia’s CEO resigning over an alleged spy scandal. In August, The Manipulator In Chief sold Nvidia; in November, he blames the voters. A bull market has many fathers; a bear market is always the other party’s child.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117661238591305263

Eleven days after accepting his resignation, Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to reinstate The Jensen as President and CEO, effective immediately. The release states that the board “received input from senior levels of the United States government” and on that basis “is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” The Manipulator In Chief was more direct on CNBC: “I believe my intervention was very important,” and “the board decided to do what we wanted them to do.” Asked whether he had joined the meeting: “Basically, I was represented at the board.” He conceded that the prior week’s market rout “probably” affected his thinking. The independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort continues. The DOJ criminal inquiry into Megaspeed continues. Three House committees interview him next week. A board that fires its chief executive and rehires him on the President’s word is not a board — it is a branch office with better catering.

On the same day Nvidia reinstated The Jensen, Commerce finally moved. It is set to add Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm tied to the Nvidia smuggling probe, to its Entity List. Once listed, Megaspeed will need a US licence to buy American semiconductors. Treasury Secretary ‘Scrooge’ Bessent said Treasury, the Pentagon, State and the USTR had backed the listing “for months,” but that Commerce “has the pen”. That pen sat capped for a long time. Commerce opened its investigation in 2024, Nvidia put Megaspeed on its “no sell” list in June 2025, and the DOJ opened a criminal probe the same month. Senators from both parties then took turns prodding Lutnick, and Ricketts introduced the MEGA Act to force a decision within 30 days.

https://www.semafor.com/article/11/23/2026/commerce-to-add-megaspeed-to-trade-blacklist

The timing was impeccable, since The Jensen returned after Donald Copperfileld pushed for it. He had resigned amid scrutiny of extramarital affairs, including one with Megaspeed’s former CEO. Attorney General Blanche says the DOJ has not confirmed she is a Chinese spy. Commerce and the DOJ now vow “the full extent of the law”. In Washington, export controls move at the speed of scandal, and the blacklist arrives only once the headlines do.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117666713950631493

In another sign of forever political disagreement between the Red and the Blue, The Hillary weighed in on Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang, quipping “If it’s ‘super intelligence,’ call it Supergate.” She called it a national security, corruption, insider trading and market manipulation scandal all at once. Let’s be quick to remind readers who was speaking. As Secretary of State, Clinton sat on the CFIUS panel that approved the sale of Uranium One, which held about 20% of US uranium capacity, to Russia’s Rosatom. The article adds that millions flowed to the Clinton Foundation from parties with a stake in the deal, and that The Bill, her husband, collected $500,000 for a speech to a Russian bank. It seems that Democrats now have their next investigation, as they could try impeachment using the ‘Nvidia gate’. It takes a connoisseur of scandal to name one so quickly. In Washington, the loudest alarm about selling secrets often comes from those who once approved the sale of uranium and are as notoriously corrupt than the current administration.

As a seasonal tableau: the family gathers, the bird is carved, and S&P places Nvidia’s AA rating on CreditWatch negative. The stuffing is governance — “news regarding the CEO and questions regarding potential export control violations have exposed vulnerabilities,” with the agency adding that “the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence“ and that it is “unaware of any remedial action enacted by the board.” The management modifier drops to neutral from positive; a decision follows within ninety days.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/26/nvidia-market-governance-risk.html

Meanwhile five-year CDS reached a record 145bps, against roughly 40bps in June — insuring $10m of Nvidia paper now costs $147,000 a year instead of $40,000, which is pricing more typical of a double-B credit.

The Ministry of Benevolent Automation has a thoughtful contingency on file: before co-founding Anthropic, Dario Amodei reportedly floated, in internal OpenAI debates, the idea of immersive video games as a way to defuse the political unrest that mass AI job losses might cause — the digital equivalent of handing the newly unemployed a controller and suggesting they enjoy the show. This is the same man who warned AI could erase half of entry-level white-collar jobs and push unemployment to 20%, whose company’s own IPO letter lists “economic disruption” among four dangers of the very technology it sells. The solution to displacing millions, then, was never to not displace them — merely to keep them entertained while it happened. He rang the Nasdaq bell last week and walked away, with his sister, worth over $21 billion apiece. He once protested the Iraq War as a Caltech sophomore distressed that technology be “used indiscriminately”; two decades later he builds the technology, warns of its harms, sells it anyway, and muses about bread-and-circuses for the casualties. The circus, this time, is a video game.

https://www.gamesradar.com/games/anthropic-ceo-reportedly-said-video-games-would-help-pacify-the-masses-who-lose-their-jobs-to-ai/

The Baltic’s second warning shot has hit a merchant ship. The Sparta II, a Russian cargo vessel that Finland’s Border Guard says has links to the Russian armed forces, and which TASS says was carrying “paints and coatings,” was struck about three nautical miles from Russia’s maritime border, west of Gogland Island, on its way to Kaliningrad, and later drifted into Finnish waters. Kaliningrad’s governor initially assessed that two drones were involved, though their origin is unconfirmed. The ship was burning and drifting, with no reported casualties. Helsinki’s tone has shifted. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote that “war is spilling over into our immediate vicinity“ and that “Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor.” Kaliningrad depends on this route, and so do Russia’s oil exports and Europe’s insurers. The Gulf of Finland is no longer a shipping lane but a front line. When a NATO neighbour cheers the drones, it cannot complain about the ricochet.

https://raja.fi/en/-/damaged-russian-cargo-ship-in-the-gulf-of-finland

Before dawn on Sunday, blasts and fire tore through Benghazi’s naval base. The likely casualty is the Russian Navy’s Merkury, a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class missile corvette, which naval analyst H I Sutton said was “almost certainly destroyed“. Officials first blamed an ammunition store and assured residents there was “no cause for alarm”. Libya’s eastern government now suspects a drone strike. The ship had been escorting a convoy of Russian ships that Naval News linked to Russian arms exports. A Libyan source blamed Ukraine, while neither Moscow nor Kyiv has commented. The suspicion has form. In March, the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz exploded and burned between Malta and Libya, and Moscow blamed Ukrainian drone boats launched from the Libyan coast. A month later, Libyan officials told AP that Ukrainian drone experts were operating from Misrata. Closer to home, the Crimean Bridge was hit three times in one week, and Finland says drones disabled the Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, a reminder that this war no longer stays on its maps. If the Merkury’s loss is confirmed, Russia will have lost a warship more than 1,000 miles from Ukraine’s coast. In modern warfare, the front line is wherever the drone can reach.

It only took a few hours for the Cokehead Dancer on High Heels from Kyiv confirmed Ukraine struck Benghazi, hailing an “exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war.” Seven Ukrainian-made naval drones destroyed the corvette Merkury and a Ka-27 helicopter, plus what Kyiv calls the arms freighter Angara, and he promised more operations in “designated waters”. The UN pleaded that Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts, yet a country with two rival governments now hosts somebody else’s war. Tripoli is the launchpad. Moscow’s Mediterranean outpost has become Kyiv’s shooting gallery. When drones outrange navies, every harbour is a front line.

In another proof that corruption is a bipartisan rule, Todd Boehly, the pro-Donald Copperfield billionaire, is leading investors in a deal to buy Lukoil’s sanctioned international empire for about $16 billion, with the final price moving with global oil prices. The payment is the clever part. Instead of cash, the buyers bought roughly $10 billion in frozen Russian stocks and bonds from US and British financial firms, which they plan to swap for Lukoil’s assets and park in a special account in the UAE. Sanctioned assets will settle for sanctioned assets, routed through the Gulf. The controversy lies in who is helping pay. Alongside Boehly’s Eldridge, an Emirati holding company and a US investment bank sits the DFC, Washington’s own development financier. According to Rep. Gregory Meeks, Congress banned the DFC from investing in Russia less than a year ago. He calls it a “shameful deal” and argues the administration is dodging that ban by buying from Russia’s biggest oil company. Critics suspect cronyism, and OFAC still has to sign off. Sanctions were meant to starve the Kremlin, yet they have opened a clearance sale in which taxpayers help fund the discount. In geopolitics, every embargo eventually finds its broker.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2026/11/25/american-billionaire-signs-u-s-backed-share-swap-deal-to-buy-lukoil-global-a812372

The Ministry of Coordinated Testimony is pleased to streamline democracy: the White House has decreed that federal employees must now obtain permission — from the Office of Legislative Affairs and White House Counsel — before testifying to Congress. The timing is, naturally, pure coincidence, arriving the very week after Democrats seized both chambers and began preparing investigations into the administration. The elegance is in the ambiguity: the memo never says how approval is granted, sets no deadlines, and goes conveniently silent on subpoenas — which is precisely where a “routine consultation process“ quietly becomes a muzzle. Federal law (5 U.S.C. § 7211) explicitly guarantees employees the right to speak to Congress, but an employee whose career depends on sign-off from the very officials under investigation tends to rediscover his discretion. And the administration need not even win: it need only delay, dragging each subpoena through contempt, litigation, and appeals until the witnesses have retired and the term has expired. The branch being investigated now controls the door to its own investigators.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2026/11/16/white-house-tells-agencies-personnel-need-permission-to-testify/2461794868494/

Everyone with a modicum of common sense knows that the Iran war and economic pressures cost Republicans the 2026 midterms. Vice President JDV reportedly said the war was central to the defeat, and that many 2024 Donald Copperfield-JDV voters switched to the Democrats this time over four concerns: ending the war, inflation, “America first,” and the relationship with Israel. In an American Compass survey of about 2,000 voters, roughly 85% said the Iran war had raised their cost of living. Only 16% said their personal finances had improved over the past two years. Corruption accusations and the war were the two biggest factors behind shifts toward the Democrats, worth an estimated 4 points and 2 points respectively, while tariffs had no discernible independent effect. These are survey estimates, not proof of why each person voted. The main point is simple: war is inflationary, because governments borrow to fund it, commerce is disrupted and prices rise. Debt and interest add long-term costs that neither party addresses, nor the Fed cannot offset borrowing-driven costs by adjusting short-term rates. Republicans promised no new wars and got one, and Democrats inherit the bill. Voters forgive many things, but not paying more at the pump for a war they were promised wouldn’t happen. Wars are fought abroad, but elections are lost at the gas station.

https://americancompass.org/post-midterm-survey/

In Antalya, The Ministry of Planetary Salvation regrets to report a small scheduling hiccup: after 31 years of conferences, trillions committed, and children duly informed they had no future, the COP31 summit collapsed because nearly 200 nations could not agree on whether the words “fossil fuels” might appear in the final text. Negotiations ran 50 hours past the deadline before the entire declaration was abandoned — the first such failure since Copenhagen in 2009. The original draft’s call to phase out fossil fuels was quietly deleted, Saudi Arabia and Russia declining to vote their own economies into the ground, while the EU, drowning in debt and shopping for gas imports, lectured 1.4 billion Indians on the virtues of staying poor for the climate. Ireland’s minister declared the summit “hijacked by oil states,” which is a novel way of describing countries that produce the energy everyone else is quietly begging for. With the Iran war throttling supply and governments rediscovering that factories run on electrons rather than pledges, the apocalypse has finally met its match: the electricity bill.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/23/cop31-climate-summit-fossil-fuels.html

‘Larry The Fink’ is reportedly weighing a move into Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence sector, considering joining the board of G42, and could become its chairman. He would stay on as BlackRock’s chief executive for now and might eventually become executive chairman. The pieces already fit. BlackRock has partnered with Microsoft and MGX, an Emirati investment firm that counts G42 as a founding partner, to finance data centers and the power infrastructure they need. A seat on G42’s board would put ‘The Fink’ on both sides of that trade. It is quite a journey for the man who co-founded BlackRock in 1988 and built it into a firm overseeing $15.5 trillion. In 2020, he lectured CEOs that “climate risk is investment risk”, which helped turn ESG into Wall Street’s cause of the decade. By early 2025, BlackRock had quit the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, and in March 2026 Fink conceded the ESG pendulum had swung too far. Capital, like Fink, follows the yield, and today the yield runs through Gulf data centres rather than wind farms. Yesterday’s prophet of net zero is today’s apostle of net compute.

https://nypost.com/2026/11/19/business/larry-finks-next-major-move-could-be-an-ai-play-with-deep-pocketed-partners-in-the-middle-east/

Donald Copperfield’s administration has opened USAID’s filing cabinets to the public. It posted 248 internal USAID files, about 1.1 GB, on USAID.gov, and DOGE staffer Edward Coristine announced the release on X. They include an August 2022 concept note from the Global Disinformation Index proposing “Defund,” “Downrank” and “Deplatform” as platform interventions. There is also a February 2022 memo to Samantha Power arguing that USAID should “co-own” the government’s foreign disinformation work. An Internews contractor executive wrote that USAID was likely funding many staff to flag YouTube content. An undated action plan proposed a private “inclusion list” of approved groups for preferential treatment on platforms, while noting State Department objections over free expression. Caveats apply. The headline $358 million in 2021 “disinformation” spending comes from a third-party post, not the files themselves. The documents show flagging and partnerships, not content removed on government orders. Still, a foreign-aid agency building relationships with Silicon Valley is hard to square with its brief. Taxpayers thought they were funding wells and vaccines, not a trust-and-safety team. Governments call it countering disinformation when they do it and censorship when their rivals do. When the state pays someone to flag your speech, it is still the state holding the pen.

https://www.usaid.gov/

Between 2022 and 2025, the median net worth of households under 35 fell 23%, from $42,720 to about $32,820 (inflation-adjusted), according to the Fed’s Survey of Consumer Finances. Over the same period, households headed by someone aged 75 or older saw median wealth rise 37% to about $505,000. At the top, the richest tenth of earners grew their median net worth 31% to about $3.67 million, while the bottom fifth lost 6%. The dividing line runs through the front door. Homeowners average about $1.81 million in net worth, against $153,500 for renters, though age and income explain part of that gap. Cheap money inflated the assets of those who already owned them, while owners who locked in pandemic mortgages below 3% now have no reason to sell. Student loans, car payments and rent consume what the young might have saved, and the public debt their parents ran up will eventually land on their tax bills too. The American Dream was never supposed to require wealthy parents. In America, you once earned your way into the middle class. Now you mostly inherit your way in.

https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/measuring-spending-in-the-survey-of-consumer-finances-20261009.html

On Thanksgiving eve, Donald Copperfield served the world a fresh helping of tariffs. Under a Section 301 probe into foreign “overcapacity”, the administration proposed duties on 14 trading partners, from China and the EU to Singapore, India and Brazil. The menu is long. China gets 20%, stacked on existing 2018 Section 301 tariffs, which could rise to 40% if trade talks with Washington break down. The EU, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland face 15%, Thailand 18%, Vietnam 20% and India 17%, the last two “if deal“, while Singapore gets 10%. Brazil is offered a 10% tariff on finished aircraft, intended to bring Brazil to the table, the only guest invited by threat. Final action could come as soon as January, ahead of which the G20 meets in Miami in mid-December.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/25/us-tariffs-trump-section-301.html

This year, America’s trading partners are the turkey, Wall Street gets the indigestion, and the tariff wall is the only thing being rebuilt faster than the leftovers vanish.

The November flash composite slipped to 54.6 from 55.9, the weakest since July, with services at a four-month low and manufacturing at a three-month low. The surveys nonetheless imply GDP running near 3% annualised in Q4. Then the sentence that matters: “the survey price gauges remain at levels consistent with inflation running well above the Fed’s 2% target,” despite some moderation in November. A key concern is the elevated cost of living and resulting pressures on affordability as supply disruptions are spreading, linked to global shipping delays, which will add to price pressure. Business confidence has revived from October’s pre-election low, which is the same partisan rebound the consumer sentiment recorded.

Case-Shiller’s 20-city composite rose 0.13% in September against 0.20% expected — a sixth consecutive monthly gain, achieved while mortgage rates climbed past 7%. Before anyone celebrates, read the fine print. The national index fell 0.3% unadjusted and rose 0.2% seasonally adjusted; the 10-city fell 0.5% unadjusted. The figure that matters is: this was the sixteenth consecutive month in which American home prices declined in real terms. The nominal line goes up, the purchasing power goes down, and the homeowner is invited to feel wealthy about it. Chicago leads at +6.9% for a sixth month, New York +5.8%, Miami +4.6%. Seattle is worst at -1.9% for a fourth consecutive month, with Denver and Dallas also negative. Set this beside the week’s other housing prints: existing sales at a 2010 low, single-family permits back at Covid lows, builder confidence weakest since 2012, and multifamily CMBS delinquency at 8.1%.

Q3 GDP was revised to 4.3% from 3.4%, against 3.5% expected — the strongest quarter since late 2023. Fixed investment grew 12.0%, the fastest since Q4 2020; non-residential investment 16.1%, the most since Q3 2020; intellectual property 13.6%, with software alone contributing 8.9 points of it. Investment including inventories supplied 87% of the growth. Observe the offsetting line: net exports subtracted 3.21 points, imports alone 2.6, because the hardware feeding this boom is bought abroad. The deflator fell to 1.8% from 2.2%, which flatters the real figure, and your Butler notes a third of the upside came from that price adjustment rather than from activity. Residential investment subtracted. Corporate profits grew $206bn against $384bn in Q2.

October’s PCE report completes the week’s picture. Real spending was flat after a 4.3% Q3, while core PCE rose 0.3% on the month and 3.3% on the year — the highest since 2023 — with headline inflation at 3.8% and now above the Fed’s target for five and a half years. Households pulled back on cars, furnishings, restaurant meals and hotels. The saving rate rose to a three-month high as real disposable income jumped, though the BEA notes this partly reflects one-time Medicare rebate payments, which is not a trend.

As America basts the bird and braces for the bill, a pre-Thanksgiving survey has carved up the grocery aisle. Aldi is the lowest-priced chain in 32 states, including California, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Illinois. Lidl takes eight, including New York and New Jersey, and WinCo five in the West. Walmart, the self-crowned king of “Everyday Low Prices”, wins only 5 states: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Wyoming, which hardly qualifies as the main course. Against Walmart, Lidl comes out about 8.5% cheaper and Aldi 8.3% cheaper. The real bargains are behind the membership rope, where Costco is about 21.4% cheaper and BJ’s about 21%. A household spending $150 a week at Walmart could save roughly $650 a year by switching to Aldi, enough to cover the turkey, the pies and the antacids. The rankings are extrapolated from Consumer Reports prices on about 40 everyday items in six metro areas, so leave room for gravy and error. This year, the savviest families will give thanks to German discounters. When inflation carves the turkey, the wise shopper stuffs the savings.

https://www.consumerreports.org/money/prices-price-comparison/most-and-least-expensive-supermarkets-a3157951568/

Thanksgiving week, in which a month of data was compressed into a single Wednesday so everyone could leave early. The flash PMIs opened proceedings, consumer confidence and Case-Shiller followed, the retailers made their pre-holiday confession, and Wednesday delivered second-estimate Q3 GDP, October PCE, durable goods and a 7-year auction before lunch. Thursday the market closed for turkey; Friday it managed three and a half hours. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs, trading on a skeleton crew, nudged the front end higher again: December is now 98.4% priced at 4.13%, January 4.29%, March 4.45%, July 2027 at 4.61%. Then the curve stops behaving like a curve. November 2027 prices 4.16% — a hundred and seventy-two percent reversal, the strip’s way of admitting nobody was at the desk — before January 2028 leaps back to 4.50%. That is not a forecast; it is a cardiogram taken during a nap. Thin books make confident prices. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and this week, four traders and a public holiday controlled the curve.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

The last full week before the Fed’s final decision of the year, which it must now contemplate in silence: the pre-meeting blackout begins on Monday, leaving the data to speak unsupervised. Monday opens quietly with Chicago PMI, and the Dallas Fed. Tuesday brings ISM manufacturing, JOLTS, construction spending and vehicle sales, with Marvell, Okta and NetApp after the bell — chips, passwords and storage, the unglamorous plumbing beneath the artificial intelligence everyone discusses. Wednesday offers ADP and Salesforce, whose results will reveal whether companies still believe software can replace the salesman. Thursday delivers ISM services, jobless claims and Challenger job cuts, alongside Kroger, Dollar General, Ulta and Brown-Forman: groceries, discounts, cosmetics and bourbon, which between them describe the American consumer rather more honestly than any survey. Friday brings November payrolls, the last jobs report before the dot plot, arriving at a Fed sworn to silence. Because the Fed stops talking precisely when the data starts shouting.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

While Fraud & Prejudice prevails, the key takeaways are:

When the survey calls the economy strong and the cost of living its key concern , both statements are true — and only one of them is felt.

A house that rises in dollars and falls in value has not made its owner richer — it has merely kept pace with the dilution, and charged him 7% for the privilege.

An economy with one engine is not strong — it is merely balanced, and the engine has just been placed on credit watch.

When spending stalls, income rises on a one-time rebate, and prices accelerate anyway, the consumer has not paused — he has simply run out of things he is willing to pay more for.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending November 27 ran the crash backwards, in exactly the same order. The Magnificent 7 rose +8.12%, the Nasdaq 100 +6.78%, the S&P +5.60% and the Dow +5.46% — the narrower the index, the larger the bounce, which is precisely how the previous week’s losses had been distributed. Five to eight percent in four and a half sessions, on a holiday tape with nobody at the desk: what falls hardest bounces hardest, and it means nothing more than that. Year to date the scoreboard remains remarkable chiefly for its uniformity: the S&P at +6.60%, the Nasdaq 100 at +5.85% and the Dow at +5.64% — three indices within a single point of one another after eleven months of being told they were different asset classes — with the Magnificent 7 at +0.89%, which after a week of plus eight still leaves them last, and still behind the other indices they were supposed to dominate. Eleven months of conviction have produced a dead heat and a flat year. The hare sprinted all week. It is still behind the tortoise.

As of November 27th, 2026, the S&P 500-to-gold ratio has crept up to 1.9974 — a whisker from 2.00, and just 4% below its 2.0880 8.6-year average, the narrowest gap of the year by some distance. The EYIs will call this the moment equities finally caught up with the Eternal Bullion. Observe how it was achieved: a week in which stocks rose five and a half percent and gold rose three and a quarter. Catching up, when both are running, takes rather longer than a holiday week. The gold-to-Treasury ratio turned up again to 1.5061 from 1.4583, 57% above its 0.9587 8.6-year average, recovering a third of what the liquidation took. And the S&P 500-to-WTI ratio vaulted to 87.84 against 68.10 — 29% above its 8.6-year average, the widest since September — as crude slipped another percent while everything else rallied. Oil is now the only asset on the page nobody wants, in a world where the Strait still isn’t safe. Two ratios have gone home for Christmas. The third is still at work.

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