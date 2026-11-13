The Week That It Was…

A busy week with one number that mattered. Monday brought a 3-year auction, plus KKR and Take-Two — private equity and video games, the two remaining ways to monetise other people’s spare time. Tuesday was the week: October CPI at half past eight, then the Treasury selling ten-year money to the people just told what money is worth, a sequencing no sane debtor would choose. Wednesday was Veterans Day — bonds shut; equities traded on. Thursday delivered jobless claims, a 30-year auction, Applied Materials and Cisco. Friday tidied with PPI. Inflation was announced in the morning; the bill arrived in the afternoon.

In another controversial Truth Social post, The Manipulator In Chief asked whether anybody really believes the election was honest — the polls were wrong, the early-voting dumps too large, and “it’s all about the machines.”

We have heard this before, in 2016 and 2020, delivered with equal conviction by both sides. The supporting evidence arrived promptly: a PJ Media piece reporting that Tarrant County allegedly told an activist it has “no way to track voting activity,” thus failing the National Voter Registration Act’s list-maintenance provisions. That is the whole of it — one post on X, no document, no county response, no count of affected registrations, and a long digression about an election official’s career in the Philippines. It may even be true that Tarrant’s roll maintenance is sloppy; American counties are not famed for administrative rigour. But sloppy rolls are not a stolen election, and the distinction matters precisely because the markets price political stability.

https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/11/09/texas-county-previously-accused-of-fraud-doesnt-apply-fed-law-for-ineligible-voters-n4959172

The reality is that AIPAC and its affiliates spent $84.1m on the 2026 midterms, of which Responsible Statecraft calculates roughly $55.3m — nearly two-thirds — went to races their preferred candidate lost. The hit rate, measured by spending reaching the desired outcome, fell to 34% from 69% in 2022 and 87% in 2024. The figures beyond that share are unattributed, so treat the race-level detail as claims. The illustrative one is Michigan, where United Democracy Project reportedly spent $31.5m against Abdul El-Sayed across primary and general — and lost both, prompting his line: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice.” In Texas, James Talarico won having publicly refused the money. The interest is not sectarian but mechanical: when voters are paying $4.29 for petrol and $6 for diesel because of a war, advertising cannot outrun the pump. Money buys name recognition, not consent. AIPAC has announced it will end direct endorsements after this cycle — an admission dressed as a reform.

https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/aipac-spent-84m-us-midterms-nearly-two-thirds-went-losing-candidates-1596131

“Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” The line is attributed to Stalin on the strength of a single memoir by Boris Bazhanov, his former secretary, published decades later — which is to say the most-quoted observation about counting votes may itself be miscounted. The irony is instructive to say the least. The aphorism has become the universal consolation of the defeated: deployed in 2016 by one side, in 2020 and now 2026 by the other, each convinced the machines did what the voters would not. Stalin was describing a system where the count was genuinely fraudulent. In a misfunctioning one, the more dangerous proposition is the opposite: the vote is counted correctly, and the result is simply what the electorate thinks of you.

In a rare act of clairvoyance, California’s Proposition 40 — a one-time 5% levy on the net worth of residents holding more than $1bn — was defeated 52.8% to 47.2%. The money was meant to offset federal healthcare cuts, with some promised for schools and food aid. Per CalMatters, opponents spent about $378m against supporters’ $33.5m, with Sergey Brin alone contributing roughly $102m to the opposition. Note who joined Governor ‘Gnewsom’ against it: Planned Parenthood of California and the California Teachers Association. The objection is the sound one and requires no ideology. A founder holding $10bn in stock does not hold $500m in cash; taxing the paper forces the sale. A one-time levy also cannot fund permanent obligations — the $100bn is spent, the healthcare bill recurs. And California already draws its revenue from the most mobile and most volatile source available, which is why the state’s finances swing with the Nasdaq. But Page, Thiel, Sacks and Ellison all moved before the vote.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/nov/09/california-tax-billionaires-prop-40

In a rare outbreak of bipartisan enthusiasm, the Senate of the Empire voted 73-25 to advance a 500-page permitting overhaul — 21 Democrats and an independent joining every Republican, barely a week after the same Democrats swept the midterms promising to resist. The headline is “a win for nuclear energy,” and buried beneath it is the actual machinery: the bill guts NEPA, slashing the window to challenge a project from six years to 150 days, strips standing from anyone who didn’t comment during review, and decrees that even a winning lawsuit can’t stop a project — the agency just fixes its paperwork while the bulldozers keep running. The sue-and-delay weapon is confiscated. And the data centres, having informally “pledged” to pay for the grid they’re straining, now face hard rules forcing them to fund generation, transmission, and the existing grid too — a “double tap” so steep that Goldman already expects a quarter of all data centres to simply build their own power plants by 2030. Washington, which agrees on nothing, agrees on nuclear and on making AI pay its own electricity bill.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/democratic-us-senators-see-hope-permitting-bill-ahead-key-senate-vote-2026-11-09/

In another example that in Washington everyone is for sale, Palantir has hired Jon Tester, the Montana Democrat who spent eighteen years in Washington opposing the PATRIOT Act’s surveillance provisions before losing his seat in 2024. He insists the role is advisory rather than lobbying — a distinction of exquisite legal importance and no practical consequence whatever. NPR puts the company at more than $350bn in value and roughly $2bn in federal contracts, with Defence, Homeland Security, State, Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services among its customers. A Democratic Congress now threatens investigations into immigration enforcement and personal data, and Palantir is buying its insurance early. The sourcing for the threat is thin; the logic is not. The reality is that the surveillance state has never been a partisan project. It was built by one party, expanded by the other, and is sold to both by the same vendor — who, sensibly, now employs a critic from each side. The revolving door does not rotate. It simply widens.

https://montanafreepress.org/2026/11/09/tester-takes-advisory-role-palantir/

Twenty-four hours after Palantir hired a Democratic senator who spent eighteen years opposing surveillance, the White House nominated Palantir’s chief information security officer, Michael LoSapio, to run CISA — the agency that defends American infrastructure and writes the standards its vendors must meet. He has led the company’s infrastructure and network security since 2017. The agency has had no Senate-confirmed director for nearly twenty-two months; Sean Plankey withdrew in April after a year in limbo; a GAO report found chemical-sector staffing collapsed from 214 to 52. Everyone will observes the elegance of the arrangement. One of Washington’s largest security contractors now supplies both the advocate who defends it from Democratic investigation and the official who will regulate it — with the Senate changing hands in January, which is presumably why the nomination arrived in November. Nobody need allege impropriety. The system simply no longer bothers with the intermediate steps.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/white-house-nominates-palantir-security-chief-to-lead-us-cybersecurity-agency-6123075

The Ministry of European Peace has a reassuring deployment to announce: for the first time, the EU will place official military personnel directly on Ukrainian soil — a mere “coordination cell” in Kyiv, part of a training mission whose mandate Brussels has just extended to 2028 with another $334 million, purely to “ensure direct and effective coordination with Ukrainian military authorities.” The timing is, as ever, impeccable: the announcement lands precisely as Russia, Ukraine, and the US sit down in Abu Dhabi to discuss peace, with Moscow having stated for years that European soldiers on Ukrainian ground are legitimate targets. Brussels, shut out of the The Manipulator In Chief-backed talks it desperately wants into, has discovered the one way to force a seat — by physically inserting its own personnel into the war zone, so that any ceasefire must now negotiate around them. Let’s put the plan plainly: the moment a truce is reached, Europe intends to move “stabilization forces” in. The peace talks acquire a European presence the instant peace becomes possible.

https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2026/11/09/ukraine-council-extends-eu-military-assistance-mission-mandate-for-two-years/

In the Middle East, the Ministry of Peaceful Signals has excellent news: Oil has shed its entire war-risk premium, because the market has decided the Democratic sweep makes an Iran peace deal imminent — a conviction built, as ever, on hopium and a Qatari phone call, while US planners quietly keep Pickaxe Mountain and Kharg Island on the target list. Meanwhile, in a development the peace-pricing consensus would rather not contemplate, at least four Iran-linked vessels spent October loitering directly over the undersea cables of the Gulf of Oman — three sanctioned tankers and a fishing boat that sailed normally until they reached a cable corridor, then slowed, looped, turned back, and went dark, a pattern maritime analysts describe as “mapping the routes, or placing charges or mines while dark.” The IRGC, helpfully, confirmed the subtext aloud: seven major cables run through Hormuz carrying all commercial and internet data, and “new targets and new weapons shall be unveiled.” So, the market erased the war premium the very week Iran was photographed rehearsing how to switch off the internet.

Saudi Arabia was built on a simple bargain: oil money for loyalty. That bargain is breaking down. Nearly two-thirds of Saudis are under 30, around two-thirds of working citizens are on the state payroll, and oil revenue has not kept pace with either. VAT has tripled to 15%. Pay rises have slowed, overtime is capped and royal stipends have been cut, and some princes are reportedly selling yachts and art. Vision 2030’s monuments to excess, The Line, the Mukaab and a desert ski resort, have been suspended. Ansar Allah, which MBS failed to defeat over a decade of war, has attacked Saudi airports, oilfields and the East-West pipeline, and The Warmonger In Chief has declined to send American troops. Former ambassador Chas Freeman says MBS “has offended virtually every constituency of the royal family.” It seems that he moves between bunkers, fearing his own relatives and officers. Precedent is not comforting King Saud was deposed and King Faisal was assassinated. Iran, sanctioned for four decades, has learned to live under siege. The kingdom has only learned to spend. A state that buys loyalty must keep paying for it; when the cheques shrink, so does the loyalty.

In an unsurprising evolution of events, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has accused the IRGC of forcing continuous defrost cycles at some 700 French supermarkets, pushing freezer temperatures toward 50°C — “the first large-scale cyberattack with an aim of sabotage on the national territory.” Tehran’s ambassador is summoned, EU sanctions are sought, and no forensic evidence whatever has been published. Note the asymmetry: France bombs nothing, loses a week of frozen goods, and discovers that a nation with curfews in four cities and an OAT at 5.11% cannot keep its ice cream cold.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/11/9/france-accuses-iran-of-cyberattack-on-european-fridges

The Ministry of Regional Calm had a minor Sunday-morning update for the oil market that spent the previous week celebrating peace: a Houthi missile struck an Aramco tower in Riyadh’s financial district, three tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, and US forces disabled yet another vessel in the Gulf of Oman — all in a single morning, less than a week after traders cheerfully erased $20 of war premium from Brent on the theory that the Democratic sweep guaranteed peace. The kingdom’s $83 billion defence budget performed admirably, intercepting two missiles while letting the one that mattered blow out the windows of its own oil company’s headquarters. Tehran, having warned it would torch any “non-compliant” tanker daring to transit without permission, announced three were now ablaze — declining, with characteristic modesty, to confirm it lit them. The consensus priced the ceasefire; the ceasefire mailed back a missile.

In the US, Treasury Secretary ‘Scrooge’ Bessent has fled to a military base after Iranian threats. The reality is that he IDF’s count of 40 senior Iranian commanders killed in the opening strike, Satanyahu’s boast of more than 250 since, and Harry Patch’s line that the politicians who take us to war should be handed the guns and left to settle it. The reality is that it is not just Iran, the plutocrats reigning in the swamp are afraid of a major riot in Washington that could hunt down the Republicans like January 6th, but the LEFT is far more violent. They should remember that what goes around comes around and also that the man who must sell 30-year paper at 5.441% is apparently safer from Tehran than from the auction.

https://apnews.com/article/bessent-iran-war-military-base-treasury-18ec33e7aedf030fac43af96163a87a4

The Ministry of Natural Surveillance is pleased to report a breakthrough the satirists saw coming: at the Air Force’s “Game of Drones” exercise in the Mojave, a one-pound drone called the O1 — which flaps its wings instead of spinning propellers, flies six miles for over an hour carrying a camera, and can be recoloured and reshaped to impersonate whatever bird is native to the area — successfully fooled every counter-drone sensor the private contractors could point at it. It “registered as a bird, which is exactly what we wanted,” its SpaceX-alumnus founder explained, delighted. China, naturally, flew its own sparrow-shaped version in 2024, so the robo-aviary is now a bipartisan global project. The “Birds Aren’t Real” crowd, who spent years insisting as a joke that the government had replaced the birds with surveillance drones, are discovering the one fate worse than being wrong: being early. The sky above you now contains, by deliberate design, objects built to be indistinguishable from the things you were taught to ignore.

https://taskandpurpose.com/news/drone-mimicking-bird-test/

Omsk — Gazprom Neft’s refinery, Russia’s largest, processing over 21 million tonnes a year, roughly 420,000 barrels a day — was struck again on Wednesday, in what regional officials describe as eight hours of drone waves after a flight of more than 1,800 miles. At least the third such attack this year, following July and October. The damage assessment comes from a Telegram channel reporting a blaze; nobody official has confirmed anything. The detail your Butler cannot improve upon: Witkoff and Kushner were sitting in the Kremlin with Putin as the news arrived. Washington has spent six weeks pressing Kyiv to stop hitting Russian refineries — first with a diesel deal, then an energy ceasefire announced on Truth Social that one party learned about from Axios, then by threatening the weapons pipeline and intelligence sharing, then by suggesting Ukraine find a new president. Kyiv has now flown drones across Siberia. Diesel remains above $6 and petrol at $4.29.

The Ministry of Human Optimization is pleased to announce that intelligence, like everything else, is now a premium subscription: a Thiel-backed startup called Nucleus — tagline “Have Your Best Baby” — will score your IVF embryos by predicted IQ, height, eye colour, and disease risk, so parents of means can implant the smartest of the batch, a service the founder cheerfully describes as “normalizing” genetic optimization. The fine print is, as ever, where the marketing goes to die: the ad industry’s own watchdog found the company “failed to establish the accuracy of identifying the highest-IQ embryo,” the leading fertility body calls polygenic screening “nascent and unproven” and unfit for clinical use, and the actual predictive power between siblings is roughly 19% — meaning you are paying to rank your children by a number the experts say doesn’t reliably rank anything. But accuracy was never the product. The product is the premise: that human worth can be measured, scored, and selected before birth, sold first to the wealthy, and that the subway campaign existed precisely to make the word “optimization” sound like love rather than what it is.

https://mynucleus.com/labs/traits-whitepaper

The Ministry of Drained Swamps has a small clarification about who was holding the drainage contract: The Manipulator In Chief’s former chief of staff Susie Wiles — for nearly a decade a managing partner at Ballard Partners, Washington’s top-earning lobbying shop — stands accused by two of the President’s own allies of using the West Wing to protect the industries paying her old firm. A Vance pollster says she warned him off criticising Pfizer, Ballard’s “number one client”; an ex-RFK aide says she told him “I need the sugar industry money” and pushed HHS toward fruit-flavoured vapes. The numbers do the confessing: Ballard booked a record $88 million in 2025 and $98 million through three quarters of 2026 — $186 million since Donald Copperfield returned — while a tobacco subsidiary gave MAGA Inc. $5 million and flavoured vapes hit shelves days later. The FDA commissioner who objected resigned. The White House insists it “never allowed outside groups to influence policy,” pointing, as ever, to tax cuts and the border. The “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, it turns out, was negotiable at the correct price.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/susie-wiles-ballard-partners-trump-maga-feud/

On Veterans Day, a sentinel of the Old Guard called across the plaza at Arlington: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.” The party being addressed included the Secretary of War, ex FOX talk show presenter, his wife, his chief of staff, his deputy chief of staff and a senior adviser, posing for photographs beside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In fairness, the footage does not establish who was laughing, and Fake News’ own correspondents noted the sentinel reprimands anyone who breaks the silence — this is routine duty, not a constitutional crisis. Still, everyone can note the tableau. The men who order other men’s sons to the Strait of Hormuz, photographed chattering at the grave of someone whose name was never recovered, corrected by a sergeant on $40,000 a year. The sentinel did what the House would not.

The FT and NYT report that Washington believes Jensen Huang was romantically involved with Alice Huang — no relation — a Megaspeed executive whom US intelligence believes the Ministry of State Security recruited to collect on him and perhaps nudge Nvidia toward lobbying for China access. The sourcing is memos, unnamed officials, and surveillance; nobody has gone on record, the embassy calls it smears. What is documented is quite enough. Megaspeed bought billions in advanced silicon from 2024, built Southeast Asian data centres and rented compute to Alibaba — the backdoor the NYT describes. Nvidia’s internal probe found no wrongdoing. Jensen lobbied successfully for the 2025 rollback and the H20/H200 arrangement, on which Washington takes a 25% cut. Commerce has now approved two dozen Chinese firms to handle H200s, some tied to sanctioned entities. Three House chairs want a closed-door briefing on 18 November; he must answer by the 11th — the day after earnings.

After a few hours of rumours, The Jensen stopped denying and started apologising. In a letter titled “A Message to Our Company,” posted on Nvidia’s newsroom on 8 November, the CEO of the world’s most valuable chipmaker wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He says he takes “full responsibility,” asks for privacy for his family, and promises to “earn back your confidence.” He doesn’t dispute the reports linking him to Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive whom US officials reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation, and The Jensen says he will “cooperate fully.” Nobody has been charged, and the national security questions remain unanswered. What was private is now a governance issue. The man who runs AI’s indispensable supplier, lobbied for looser China export rules and flew with Donald Copperfield to Beijing now has a board inquiry, a requested congressional briefing on 18 November and earnings on the 17th. Markets can price a chip shortage, but not a key-man risk with a security clearance attached. In Silicon Valley, the founder was the moat; now he is the risk factor. A CEO can apologise to his family; his shareholders will want an audit.

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/a-message-to-our-company

Caixin fills in the ledger. Alice Huang — Huang Le, about 42 — moved from Hunan TV and CCTV into HSBC’s Hong Kong private bank and CITIC Securities, then in November 2015 took a 25% stake in Shanghai Hexi Investment from founder Kang Wei, who kept 48.75% and is, per multiple Caixin sources, her husband. Kang ran Zhonghai Fund at 32; in 2019 the pair structured 7Road’s 1bn-yuan purchase of twelve gaming companies offshore, with Huang the registered shareholder and Hexi the controlling party. Around Lunar New Year, Shanghai police detained Kang over suspected stock manipulation. What followed, per a chronology assembled from WeChat screenshots by an anonymous X account and republished by Sing Tao — treat it as exactly that — is nine months across thirteen European countries. The Macro Butler leaves the itinerary to others. The material facts are these: Singapore confirms an active police investigation into Megaspeed; Nvidia’s board has handed its inquiry to independent directors; three House chairs want a briefing; and Trump reports being told, “I had no idea that she was a spy.”

The Times reports, on five anonymous Nvidia sources and a video it has not seen, a second relationship — this time with Kimberly Powell, the company’s VP of health care, who has reported to Huang. Nvidia declined comment; Huang told the reporter “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” and hung up. The governance facts are firmer: Wachtell is running a board inquiry opened 8 November, the code of conduct names personal relationships as conflicts, earnings land on the 17th and a congressional briefing on the 18th.

https://www.businessinsider.com/kimberly-powell-nvidia-exec-tied-to-jensen-huang-2026-11

Less than 24 hours later, The Jensen, resigned, effective immediately, which is the modern way of saying the Wall Street Journal reported the board was preparing to fire him. Colette Kress takes over as interim CEO while remaining CFO — two jobs, one salary, admirable efficiency. Harvey Jones becomes the first chairman in Nvidia’s history, a role apparently unnecessary for thirty-three years and urgent by Wednesday. l. Shares fell 11% in five days, the Justice Department has the Megaspeed file, and Washington still takes 25% of every H200.

At the same time, the Ministry of Export Controls had a small administrative mystery to resolve: Megaspeed — the Singapore “data centre” firm whose director was identified by US intelligence as a Chinese spy, which bought over $4 billion of Nvidia chips and routed them to the very China the chips are banned from reaching — somehow never made it onto the Commerce blacklist. Treasury Secretary ‘Scrooge’ Bessent asked Commerce Secretary Lutnick why; Lutnick, master of his own department, replied “I don’t know, I’ll look into it.” The Manipulator In Chief, it emerges, signed off on action against the chip diversion three separate times this year, and three times Lutnick simply held it up, warning it might “start a trade war.” The Commerce investigation, conveniently, was halted last year after Nvidia’s own general counsel emailed the agents running it — and the department hasn’t blacklisted a single company in over a year. The Jensen, linked romantically to the alleged spy, has now resigned “unfaithful.” Everyone is shocked. Nobody is responsible. Everything was in a memo nobody read.

https://www.axios.com/2026/11/11/bessent-lutnick-megaspeed-nvidia-china-chips

Congress keeps promising to ban stock trading, and Washington keeps showing perfect timing. A trust linked to Rep. Ro Khanna’s wife sold Nvidia on 4 September and again on 7 October, the day after the stock’s record close.

Donald Copperfield filed an Nvidia sale of up to $1 million on 21 August. Weeks later, reports tied The Jensen to an alleged Chinese asset, and $427 billion of Nvidia’s value disappeared. Khanna says he “does not trade stocks,” and the White House says third-party managers simply track indexes. Nobody has shown inside knowledge. In Washington, insider trading is illegal; perfect timing is just good luck.

In June 2024 — when “Jensanity” was gospel and nobody dared question the AI miracle while ‘The Jensen’ was signing autographs like a rock star — The Macro Butler published Dark Pooled Artificial Accounting, asking the one question Wall Street refused to touch: what if the AI miracle was built on artificial demand? The piece laid out the machinery in forensic detail: Nvidia funnelling its own free cash flow into non-affiliated AI startups that promptly used that money to buy Nvidia chips — the textbook definition of round-tripping, the same circular accounting that flattered Enron and Wirecard before they collapsed. It flagged the red flags hiding in the 10-Q: a deteriorating cash-conversion cycle, stubbornly high inventory days despite “insatiable” demand, rising liabilities on a supposedly cash-rich balance sheet, and buybacks running six times R&D spend. It noted that most Nvidia trades were clearing through the banks’ own dark pools, away from public scrutiny, while insiders sold at the fastest pace in years and retail piled into leveraged single-stock ETFs at the very top. The conclusion — Artificial Intelligence coupled with Artificial Accounting — was dismissed as heresy at the time. Twenty-seven months later, as the AI trade finally buckles, it reads less like contrarian speculation and more like a map drawn before the territory caught fire.

Nvidia’s 2026 revenue map contains a detail the bulls would rather you not linger on: of $215.9 billion in total sales, Singapore — a city-state of six million people with no hyperscale cloud titans to speak of — accounts for $40.5 billion, nearly as much as Taiwan and more than twice China. Either the Lion City has quietly become the planet’s most voracious consumer of AI chips, or Singapore is simply the billing address where product gets booked before sailing on to destinations Nvidia would prefer not to name on a disclosure statement. For a company already fending off round-tripping questions, “ask the invoice, not the chip” is doing heroic work.

Also what remains undeniable is the reach of Alice Huang’s network, stretching from Chinese state media and offshore cloud vehicles to executive dinners at the top of the global AI boom. Whether that proximity was purely a vehicle for commercial GPU arbitrage, or an intelligence operation aimed at America’s most strategic chipmaker, is the question now hanging over Santa Clara. Also, who is training these alleged honeypots?

Coming soon to your 401k, Bond…Jensen Bond.

China’s factory-gate prices rose 5.7% in October, the fastest since June 2022 and above all but one forecast against a 5.3% median. Consumer prices went the other way, slipping to 0.7% from 0.9%, with core at 0.8% — this year’s low. Nine upstream industries, led by coal mining, oil and gas extraction and fuel processing, contributed over six percentage points of the producer figure; purchasing prices jumped 7.9%, widening the input-output gap to a four-month high. Only half of the thirty key sectors recorded any price gains at all. Output prices for consumer goods have now fallen for more than three years. This is the cleanest picture available of what the Iran war and the AI buildout have done: Brent at a six-month high and data centres bidding for metals, with Chinese factories absorbing every cent because households will not pay more.

China’s factories have now sold the world more than $1 trillion more than they bought from it, with two months of the year still to go. The surplus for the first 10 months is nearly 9% bigger than a year ago, when it reached a record $1.2 trillion. Exports jumped 35% year on year in October, and high-tech shipments rose 67%, the fastest since early 2021. Sales of chips and computers grew at triple-digit rates and account for 40% of this year’s export gains.

Imports surged almost 42%, but mostly because of oil. China bought nearly 42 million tons of crude, the most since March, at a four-year-high cost. Domestic demand barely registers. Eurostan absorbs the imbalance. China’s surplus with the bloc was $33.4 billion in October and more than $310 billion so far this year, almost a third of the total. Exports to the US rose more than 30% and to ASEAN more than 40%. The engine is AI hardware, so if US data-centre spending slows, it will hit Chinese exports. Beijing calls this resilience; Brussels calls it an economic security risk. Europe imports Chinese chips, LNG from America and lectures from itself. China just needs the world’s data centres to keep building.

Subprime auto delinquency reached 17.68% of balance in September, the worst September since the data begins in 2017 and 153bp above last year, against 11.02% in 2019; sixty-day arrears hit 7.00% versus 3.43%. Ten of twelve issuers deteriorated — Drive by 798bp, Bridgecrest 348bp, Santander to 23.67% — while prime also set a September record at 1.65%. The mechanism is familiar: the average new vehicle passed $50,000, the Fed’s own work shows the required monthly payment rising from roughly $470 in January 2020 to $600 by January 2023, and stretching the term to seven or eight years keeps the borrower underwater throughout. Subprime borrowers are 17% of accounts and nearly two-thirds of delinquencies.

https://loantapedata.com/blog/subprime-auto-delinquency-september-2026-record

Another sign of a distressed consumer is found in the franchise layer which is giving way. Out West Restaurant Group, an Outback operator with 61 restaurants in restructuring, has filed with debt of roughly $449m; CEO David Goronkin’s court filing offers the entire macro thesis in one sentence — “Guest traffic and earnings continued to decline, while food, labour, and other production costs continued to rise.” EYM Diner, running thirty Denny’s, filed on 4 November owing between $10m and $50m. JPrieto Hospitality, the Schlotzsky’s operator, has sought Chapter 11 with $532,000 of assets against revenue that fell from $8.26m to $8.19m and $4.11m through 5 November. Meritage, a Wendy’s franchisee with 314 locations across fifteen states, filed in September and has already closed sixty. Recall that restaurant sales rose 1.1% in the September retail report and were cited as evidence of consumer resilience. The dollars went up because the menu prices did. The operators are filing anyway — alongside the truckers, the apartment sponsors and the subprime auto lenders.

https://www.nrn.com/family-dining/a-30-unit-denny-s-operator-files-for-bankruptcy

Americans now fear for their jobs and their wallets at the same time. The New York Fed’s October survey shows that 45.3% of consumers expect unemployment to be higher a year from now, the most since the COVID crash of April 2020. College graduates are the most anxious at 51.1%. Inflation won’t budge either.

Year-ahead expectations hold at 3.9%, above consensus and near a three-year high, three-year expectations are 3.3%, and the five-year anchor has been stuck at 3.0% for 14 straight months, a full point above the Fed’s target. Households expect wages to rise 2.6% while expecting prices to rise 3.9%, which implies a real pay cut of about 1.3%. They expect rent to rise 7.7%, medical care 9.3% and college 7.6%. The share expecting to miss a minimum debt payment within three months has jumped to 13.8%, and 42.7% say they are worse off than a year ago. Payrolls may have boomed in October, but consumers clearly don’t trust it. When people fear both the price tag and the pink slip, it is stagflation of the spirit. A Fed that hikes into fear doesn’t cool inflation; it confirms the pessimists.

Existing home sales fell 5.5% in October to an annualised 3.75 million — the lowest since August 2010 and well below the 3.86 million expected, down 8.76% on the year. Mortgage rates averaged around 7.3%, the highest since 2000 bar a single month in 2023, which is what happens when the long bond clears at 5.441%. The median price nonetheless rose 0.4% to $416,700, a fortieth consecutive annual gain, because sellers who financed at 4.33% have no reason to accept less and simply decline to transact. Inventory edged up to 1.59 million, 5.1 months of supply. First-time buyers slipped to 29%. Most of America’s 88 million homeowners are comfortable on accumulated equity, and there could be “sizable pent-up demand if mortgage rates decline.” Both are true. Both describe a market that has stopped functioning and is waiting for a central bank currently hiking into the Trump Stagflation. Builders meanwhile cut prices for a seventh month.

The Macro Butler’s US Umbrella Inflation Index blends the main CPI measures into a single reading. It hit 4.24% in October, matching its 2026 high, back at levels last seen in early 2023, and comfortably above its 2.75% average since 1996. That is more than double the Fed’s 2% target, and the trend since the start of the year points one way: up, from roughly 3% in January. The 2022 record of 7.89% still stands, but the bars are climbing again, and this time no supply-chain excuse comes gift-wrapped. Officially, BLS couldn’t publish a year-on-year inflation rate this month because the 2025 shutdown erased the comparison. Unofficially, the umbrella is open, and it’s raining on everyone except the politicians who seeded the clouds.

US Umbrella inflation Index (Average of CPI; Core CPI; PPI; Core PPI; Core PCE, 1-year consumer inflation expectations)

Now the arithmetic Washington would rather you skipped. Even if prices froze tomorrow, with 0.0% MoM for every remaining month, base effects alone would push headline CPI YoY to about 4.15% around the turn of the year. Keep printing 0.3–0.4% a month, the pace of the past quarter, and inflation peaks near 4.8–5.0%, then is still running at 3.5–4.4% by mid-2027, just in time for the next campaign season. To get back to the Fed’s 2% target by then, prices would have to rise no more than 0.1% a month, a pace not seen since lower energy prices briefly made central bankers look clever. The policy rate sits below every one of these near-term paths, so real rates stay negative whichever line you pick. This is a central bank buying inflation at a discount and calling it patience. The only scenario that hits target is the one where Congress and the White House stop adding fuel. Your Butler hasn’t seen that one modelled because nobody could find the data.

Seven da

In the Ministry of Plenty, the October bulletin was read aloud as good news. Producer prices rose only 0.3%, comrades, down from September’s 1.4%. Do not dwell on the annual figure: 6.5%, the steepest climb since November 2022. Goods cost 10.2% more than a year ago. Core producer prices, stripped of food, energy and trade, rose 0.5% for a second straight month and 4.9% on the year. Diesel fell 7.9% and crude 10.3%, and the loudspeakers will call it victory. But the pipeline does not listen to loudspeakers. Processed materials are 14.6% dearer than a year ago, and raw materials 16.9%. Truck freight jumped 3.9%, raw milk 8.2%, and food at the factory gate 1.3% in a single month. What producers pay today, citizens pay tomorrow, at the till, where no bulletin is read. The CPI was the rehearsal; the PPI is the script. The ration book has not been printed yet. It is merely being priced.

A short week with one number that mattered, and it mattered enormously. October’s CPLie landed on Tuesday morning, and by Friday’s PPI Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs had executed the fastest reversal of the year. Six consecutive weeks of marking the curve down were undone in five sessions: December is now more than fully priced at 106.4% and 4.15%, January has leapt to 4.32% from 4.12%, March to 4.50% from 4.22%, June to 4.68%, and the peak is back at 4.75% next September — precisely where it stood in late September, after a forty-basis-point round trip down to 4.35% and back. Three and a half hikes are priced again, where a week ago there were fewer than two. Nothing about the destination changed; only the conviction with which it is held. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the EYIs, having spent six weeks lowering the ceiling, put it back in a single afternoon.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

Consumer week, in which America’s shopkeepers explain the economy rather better than its economists. Monday is a formality: the Empire State survey, bill auctions and Tyson Foods, our annual reminder that chicken is a macro variable. Tuesday delivers October retail sales, industrial production and import prices, before Nvidia reports after the bell — the two halves of the modern economy in a single afternoon, what households buy and what machines cost. Wednesday brings housing starts, pending home sales, a 20-year auction and the FOMC minutes, three weeks late and read with the forensic intensity of a will, alongside Target, Lowe’s and TJX. Thursday belongs to Walmart, the only inflation gauge that actually takes money off people, flanked by the Philly Fed, jobless claims, a TIPS auction and Ross Stores for the discount read. Friday closes quietly with final Michigan sentiment, which has lately been describing a recession nobody else can find. Because Nvidia will tell you what the future costs, and Walmart will tell you whether anyone can afford it.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

Under Das Kapital Punishment, the key takeaways are:

In China like everywhere, when the cost of making rises and the price of selling falls, the factory does not pass on inflation — it swallows it , and calls the indigestion competition.

The 2025 shutdown deleted the year-on-year comparison, so gridlock didn’t just cause inflation, it erased the evidence .

Base effects alone lift CPI YoY to about 4.15% by the turn of the year , and at today’s pace it peaks near 5% with the policy rate trailing behind.

What producers pay today, citizens pay tomorrow , at the till, where no bulletin is read.

The CPI was the rehearsal; the PPI is the script . The ration book has not been printed yet. It is merely being priced.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending November 13 rewarded everyone who did nothing. The Nasdaq 100 rose +3.53%, the S&P +2.51%, the Dow +2.07% and the Magnificent 7 +1.85% — the seven once again the smallest gainers, which means the other ninety-three did the lifting for the second time this autumn. Note what equities were celebrating: a hot CPLie, a futures strip that re-priced three and a half hikes in five sessions, and a peak rate back at 4.75%. Rates up, stocks up — the EYIs have found a way to enjoy both. Year to date the hierarchy has reassembled itself: the Nasdaq 100 at +10.67%, the S&P at +10.46%, the Dow at +8.91% and the Magnificent 7 at +4.07% — still last, still trailing the broad market it was supposed to be carrying. Six points now separate best from worst, against fifteen in early October. The dispersion is gone, the leadership is gone, and only the enthusiasm has come back.

As of November 13th, 2026, the three panels did precisely the opposite of what they did the previous week, which is becoming the only reliable pattern on the page. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio leapt to 1.9466 from 1.8121 — a 7.4% swing, equities up two and a half and gold down nearly five — leaving the gap to its 2.0875 8.6-year average at under 7%, within a whisker of the year’s narrowest. The gold-to-Treasury ratio handed back last week’s rebound, slipping to 1.6214 from 1.6746, though at 69% above its 0.9598 8.6-year average it remains unrecognisable as a correction. And the S&P 500-to-WTI ratio climbed again to 85.38, crude down another two and a half percent, pushing it 25% above its 68.08 8.6-year average — exactly where it sat in late September, the entire autumn’s convergence now undone. Two weeks, two opposite verdicts, three ratios back where they started. The market isn’t trending, it’s pacing — and like the futures strip, it has spent a month arriving precisely nowhere.

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