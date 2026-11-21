Consumer week, in which America’s shopkeepers explained the economy rather better than its economists. Monday was a formality — the Empire State survey and Tyson Foods, the annual reminder that chicken is a macro variable. Tuesday brought October retail sales, before Nvidia reported after the bell. Wednesday delivered housing starts and the FOMC minutes, read with the forensic intensity of a will, alongside Target and Lowe’s. Thursday belonged to Walmart, the only inflation gauge that takes money off people. Friday closed with Michigan sentiment. Nvidia told you what the future costs; Walmart told you whether anyone could afford it.

In Airstrip One, the skies are always safe. On Friday 13 November, America’s planes were grounded nationwide. Three days earlier, the FAA had switched on SMART, an AI traffic brain built by Air Space Intelligence under a contract worth up to $875.9 million, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced in June. The Ministry reminds citizens that coincidence is not causation, and the company insists the ground stop had nothing to do with its product. Back in March, the company’s PAC sent $2,500 to the campaign of Michael Alfonso, now a Representative-elect and billed as Duffy’s son-in-law. Family remains the most reliable supply chain. In October, Politico reported that the FAA wanted an ownership stake in the firm, which would make the regulator a shareholder in the company it regulates. The Party calls this efficiency. That same month, 23 House members warned that frontline safety workers had barely been consulted or trained, and they questioned whether the AI could be trusted. Their concerns were noted, filed and vaporised. Big Brother isn’t watching the runway, he’s watching the family tree. Grounding is safety, and the smartest system in the sky is the one that keeps the in-laws airborne.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/11/14/800128655/community/the-ai-startup-involved-in-the-flight-chaos-gave-money-to-sean-duffys-son-in-laws-political-campaign/

A tidy sequence, citizen. First the memo — built, per the Washington Post’s single anonymous source, by Viceroy Rubio from a CIA report he recast “in his own more assertive terms.” Then the leak. Then the infidelity. Then, on 11 November, an 8-K accepting The Jensen’s resignation effective immediately and offering no reason whatever. Note what the intelligence actually says: CIA officials remain “not yet convinced” that Alice Huang knowingly passed anything to Beijing, ODNI hands called the spy label “over-torqued,” and the Attorney General confirms neither DOJ nor FBI has established it. No matter. A former official told the Post the goal was “to destroy the influence Jensen had over the president” — and influence, unlike espionage, requires no evidentiary standard. The ministry no longer needs a verdict — an adjective, well placed, now does the work of a conviction.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/11/13/behind-jensen-huangs-spy-scandal-shadow-war-trumps-ear-china/

The reality is that the world’s most valuable chipmaker has insured its directors but not itself. According to a Financial Times report, Nvidia has no D&O policy covering the company itself, which is unusual for a major US-listed firm. It reportedly has about $900mn of Side A cover, which protects directors and senior executives from personal liability. Aon arranged it, with insurers including Beazley, AIG and Chubb. That gap now matters. The Jensen has resigned abruptly as CEO after acknowledging extramarital relationships, one of them with the woman at the centre of the affair, and shares fell on the revelations. A shareholder lawsuit alleges that Nvidia and Huang gave misleading information about his relationship with a woman US authorities reportedly suspect of being a Chinese intelligence operative, an allegation that remains unproven. Without broader cover, Nvidia may have to pay the legal bills and any settlements itself. High premiums can push companies to retain such risks, and the author suggests Nvidia may have chosen to self-insure. With $50bn of cash, it can afford to. The question is whether it can afford the precedent. Nvidia hedged everything except its founder. When a company insures its directors but not itself, shareholders are the policy.

https://beforeitsnews.com/tea-party/2026/11/nvidia-lacks-corporate-do-insurance-amid-huang-scandal-2931090.html

In another sign of unbelievable herd investment mentality, Asian private banking desks are seeing inflows into double-digit yield structures and worst-of AI baskets following The Jensen’s abrupt departure. Your Butler recognises the ritual. Volatility spikes, option premia fatten, and within days the structuring desks are offering fixed coupon notes and accumulators on the very names that just cratered — because a 15% coupon reads as income to a client and as short volatility to the bank. The “worst-of” basket is the elegant part: the client is paid once for the risk of every constituent, and knocked in by whichever falls furthest. Accumulators, known in Hong Kong as ‘Kill Me Later’, oblige the buyer to keep purchasing as the price declines. These are not inherently improper instruments; sold to a client who believes he has bought a yield instrument; they are something else. Nvidia has no chief executive, a Justice Department file, and a congressional briefing pending. That is the collateral.

https://citywire.com/asia/news/nvidia-turmoil-spurs-asia-private-bank-demand-for-fcns-and-accumulators/a2503413?refea=2077655&link_id=2413903

The Ministry of Technological Containment has, after only four years, noticed the obvious: Chinese labs forbidden from buying America’s best AI chips were simply renting them next door. Four days after The Jensen’s exit over the Megaspeed spy scandal, Commerce issued a 132-page rule closing the “cloud loophole” — remote access to the chips now needs a licence, as do shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, the five “diversion hubs” that are, by remarkable coincidence, exactly where the smuggling ran. The threshold is so low — barely four racks — that it catches almost anyone, except, naturally, US hyperscalers, who are exempt. BIS insists this was “always the intent” of its 2023 controls, which rather invites the question of why it took three years and an affair to spell out. The department estimates the rule’s burden at $1,900 and deems it “not significant,” for an evasion network that moved billions. And demand, as ever, won’t vanish — it will relocate to country number six, to “recommender systems” that recommend suspiciously much, and to Huawei’s accelerating Ascend chips. When it takes a sex scandal, three years, and a 132-page rule to notice the chips you banned were being rented out the back door, the export controls weren’t protecting anything — they were a locked front door on a building with no walls.

https://www.bis.gov/press-release/bis-issues-rule-addressing-remote-access-american-super-intelligence-technology

Washington spent a year closing the back door to China’s AI ambitions while leaving the front door open. Export records show the Commerce Department approved 879,868 chips, Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s MI325X, across 21 licence applications as of 11 May. Nvidia and AMD had asked to ship about 3.4 million chips to China between December and May. Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and BYD, all on the Pentagon’s 2026 Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies, account for 272,000 of them, about 31% of the total. The records don’t show how many approved chips actually reached China. In December 2025, The Manipulator In Chief said the US would allow H200 sales to “approved customers in China” and that “25% will be paid” to the US. Nvidia says the approvals came with “strict conditions and limited volumes” and that it has since stopped shipping H200s to China. Chairman Brian Mast calls two firms named in its applications “fake companies,” adding: “I swore an oath to the United States of America, not the United States of NVIDIA.” The Jensen resigned as CEO on 12 November, and closed-door interviews with him and Nvidia’s general counsel are scheduled for 1 and 2 December. Washington sanctioned the PLA and then licensed its suppliers, taking a 25% cut. In the chip war, national security has a price tag, and it is 25%.

https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/news/press-releases/chairman-brian-mast-exercises-legislative-authority-to-publicly-release-ai-chip-license-information-for-china

The Q3 13Fs landed, snapshotting positions as of 30 September — six weeks before Nvidia lost its chief executive. Druckenmiller cut TSMC by 94%, from $282m to $15m, halved STMicro, and sold AMD, Lam, Arm, Entegris, Rambus and SanDisk outright, taking chips from 16% to 10% of the book. He then bought Newmont, Barrick and Agnico Eagle.

Lone Pine cut Applied Materials by 92%. Leopold Aschenbrenner’s Situational Awareness saw its reported book fall from $20.24bn to $1.58bn — $18.7bn gone, 92%, with 21 of 26 lines closed and the remainder mostly options. Soros bought $1bn notional of energy puts and Treasury calls. Berkshire sits on $377bn of cash. Only Tepper bought the dip, raising Micron 28% and Nvidia 31% — both fell roughly 17% in a session five weeks later. Seven of the ten reported smaller books. Remember the filing lag: this is the stale view. It predates October entirely.

The Ministry of Unbreakable Technology has an awkward footnote for the company that powers the AI revolution: a ransomware gang calling itself “The Gentlemen” has listed Nvidia on its leak site, marked the loot “SOON,” started a ten-day countdown, and helpfully posted a chat ID for ransom negotiations — the digital equivalent of leaving a calling card on the mantelpiece. Nvidia has confirmed nothing, which is its own kind of answer. The Gentlemen are no amateurs: emerging in mid-2025, they claimed 320 victims across 17 countries, and when their own server was breached this year, the tally ran past 1,570. The timing completes the picture — the NSA’s spy network went dark the same week, Apple’s App Store wobbled, the FAA suffered a nationwide outage, and the FBI warned that criminals are now using a “superintelligence-powered” hacking framework to go from targeting to full access in under three hours. The firm selling the world the compute to build god-like AI cannot, apparently, keep villains with a countdown clock out of its own files.

A few days later, a ransomware outfit calling itself n0n has published roughly 16,000 email addresses, some with phone numbers and account IDs, which Cybernews links to JPMorgan’s invitation-only Reserve card programme — the Visa product for clients with $10m or more under management. The bank confirms only that “third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber-attack” and that the attackers “accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors.” It has not confirmed the number, the group, or the Reserve link. No funds moved; complimentary credit monitoring is offered. Observe the pattern of the month. JPMorgan’s fortress held and its marketing vendor did not.. And the file itself is only 502KB — a sample, or a negotiating position. SOCRadar notes n0n demanded $283.7m from 93 victims and has, as far as anyone can see, collected nothing.

https://cybernews.com/security/jpmorgan-chase-data-leak-non-ransomware-gang/

Anthropic priced at $83, above its $70-78 range, raising more than $94bn including a $26bn vendor placement — $1.08 trillion on shares outstanding, $1.49 trillion fully diluted, 18.4x an $81bn run rate. The structure is the story. Seven co-founders hold one Class F share carrying 50.1% of the vote; a trust’s single share picks four of seven directors; public buyers are capped at 49.9% with no say over a board seat. Google and Nvidia put in $10bn each, alongside AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and TSMC — all of whom sell Anthropic chips or cloud. Q3 revenue grew 47% sequentially, down from 144%, with a $567m operating loss and compute at 58% of sales. Committed spend approaches $895bn.

The founders’ letter warns that “authoritarian governments may use AI to create high-tech surveillance states” — and notes the company already serves federal agencies, intelligence collection among them.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2130357/000162828026067168/anthropicpbc-sx1.htm

When the suppliers buy the shares and the founders keep the votes, the public has not bought a company — it has funded one.

The Ukraine war has reached the Gulf of Finland. Finland’s military reported a strike on a small Russian navy ship in the Gulf of Finland area, which Estonian media said later returned to St. Petersburg. The weapon has not been confirmed, though the article speculates that long-range Ukrainian drones may have been used. No damage or casualties were reported. Helsinki answered with diplomacy, not a shrug. Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said Finland had raised the issue with Kyiv, stressed how sensitive these narrow waters are for environmental safety and civilian shipping, and called it urgent that the situation not escalate. The day before, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania issued shelter warnings over drones in their airspace and NATO scrambled warplanes. The Black Sea has seen tit-for-tat attacks on ships, but the Baltic had been spared until now. The Gulf of Finland is a vital export route for Russian oil and grain, which explains why it is a target. It is also a NATO lake whose members would rather not be drawn into someone else’s war. Kyiv wants to hit Russia’s wallet; Helsinki wants to keep its shipping insurance. When a war starts reaching new seas, the neighbours start paying higher premiums. In the Baltic, every drone is a reminder that NATO’s lake is also Russia’s export pipe.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cmn0d33zz34zo

Hungary has lifted its veto on Ukraine’s final two accession clusters — Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity, and Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion — after blocking them at four consecutive Council working parties through October and November. The price was legislation on education rights for the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, which Kyiv passed and the Dancer on High Heels from Kyiv signed in October. Orbán is gone after sixteen years; Kozak Magyar has proved more accommodating. Note which cluster matters: Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion. Ukraine’s farmland would arrive in a Common Agricultural Policy already strained, which is why the Commission is proposing carve-outs limiting funding and market access for certain Ukrainian produce under pressure from Poland and France. Agriculture will be particularly sensitive for Kyiv. So, Brussels opens the door and simultaneously drafts the clauses excluding the one sector Ukraine could actually compete in. No timeline is offered, and none is coming.

In an interview released Friday the 13th , the doomsday of the US airline industry, Donald Copperfield explained that “Saudi Arabia has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while because they’re disintegrating.” He added that Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain “would much prefer the waiting period,” before noting they are “tremendous investors in our country. They spend trillions of dollars in our country.” And on the Gulf generally: “If I want to take them out, I hit their energy in one day.” The Macro Butler struggles to recall a client state being described quite so candidly as both a hostage and a customer.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/trump-says-saudi-arabia-disintegrating

Unnamed Western and Arab officials tell Middle East Eye the Houthis have conducted multiple small cross-border raids into Saudi Arabia’s mountainous southwest in recent months — the first ground incursions since the ceasefire collapsed. One at the end of October was caught on surveillance equipment, and the raiders appear to have taken small arms issued only to Saudi border forces. Nothing is confirmed by either government. Mohammed al-Basha traces the escalation: long-range drones, then ballistic missiles, then quadcopters dropping mortars and snipers, now men on the ground. Reuters reports Houthi forces within fifty miles of Aden and Taiz encircled. Riyadh has meanwhile assembled a Mecca Pact — Turkish and Pakistani deployments, an Egyptian parliamentary authorisation, Syria considering. Recall the week’s other Saudi datapoint: the American President saying Riyadh asked him to wait because “they’re disintegrating,” and that their energy could be erased in a day. Production is already at a 1990 low.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/houthis-launched-cross-border-raids-saudi-arabian-military-posts-sources-say

At the same time, witnesses report the facade of the PIF Tower — eighty storeys, the tallest in Riyadh’s financial district and home to the sovereign wealth fund itself — damaged across several floors with windows blown out. No casualties, no Houthi claim, no official confirmation; the coalition says only that it “addressed a missile threat.” It is the second strike on the financial district this month, after an Aramco administrative tower took debris damage on 8 November. Consider the target. PIF is the vehicle for Vision 2030, the entire project of making Saudi Arabia something other than an oil exporter — and its headquarters now has missing glass. The real observation is the price. Oil sits with no war risk premium, Hormuz flows have recovered, and the IEA sees the market flipping into surplus.

The underlying facts are less amusing. Saudi production fell to its lowest since 1990; the East-West pipeline was shut; the Yemen ceasefire collapsed and the Houthis are hitting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure; Qatar lost 17% of its LNG capacity and 42% of government revenue. Washington approved 48 F-35s in September for perhaps $24bn. Viceroy Rubio insists only Iranian oil is struggling through Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia Oil Production since 1989.

On 17 November, the Knesset voted 66-52 to elect Yashar’s Matan Kahana as speaker, ousting Likud’s Amir Ohana, after a filibuster of more than six hours by the outgoing coalition failed to stop it. The kingmakers were the Arab-majority parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, which hold 19 seats. Without them, Eisenkot’s bloc would have mustered 48 votes against Likud’s 52. Likud called it “a low point in the history of the Knesset”, and one Religious Zionism MK tore his shirt at the podium as a sign of mourning. ‘Satanyahu’ answered by renewing his call for a national unity government that includes the ultra-Orthodox parties. The new majority controls the agenda and plans to repeal key parts of the judicial overhaul, and it has pledged a state inquiry into October 7. The arithmetic gets awkward from here. Eisenkot wants a minority “national emergency government” of the four Jewish opposition parties, which hold 48 seats, 13 short of a majority, but Liberman has vetoed any government relying on the Arab parties. In Jerusalem, Arab votes are welcome in the speaker’s chair but not at the cabinet table.

Barely two weeks into the heating season, Europe has withdrawn about 6 bcm from underground storage, 10% of the 51.2 bcm injected over the summer. Net withdrawals since 28 October have been more than twice the five-year average. Storage peaked at 74.96% this autumn and had slid to 70.55% on November 14, 18.01 percentage points below the five-year average for that date. That leaves about 77.3 bcm in storage, 13.3 bcm less than last year and the lowest for that date since 2013. Brussels’ rules require storage to reach 90% between October 1 and December 1, and the Commission had quietly lowered its sights, prepared to accept 80% this year, citing a possible mild winter, but countries did not reach even that level. A continent that once wagered on Russian pipelines is now wagering on the weather, starting the winter with record-low reserves, a shrinking buffer and a target it missed twice. In energy policy, hope is not a strategy, and a warm forecast is not a fuel.

https://agsi.gie.eu/data-visualisation/net-withdrawal/EU

Tsar Vladimir, speaking at APEC in Shenzhen, described Europe’s “humiliating decline” and called the Western powers “former hegemons,” adding that sanctions, tariffs and export controls “have largely run their course.” Mandarin Xi proposed that Beijing and Moscow “lead and advance the trend towards a multipolar world.” One figure earns its place: a survey of 265 members of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce found 65% want Russian gas restored immediately and a further 31% after the war — 96% in total — with the chamber estimating €9.5bn a year of savings. Brussels, meanwhile, ends Russian LNG this year and pipeline gas by September 2027. German industry has done the arithmetic. Its governments have not.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/11/18/president-xi-says-russia-and-china-should-lead-push-to-multipolar-world

APEC’s 21 economies hold more than half of global GDP and 2.7 billion people, and capital goes where governments supply energy, infrastructure and room to invest. Europe cannot preserve historical influence through political declarations while making itself ever more expensive to operate in. The deeper line is the one worth keeping — political influence rests on productive capacity, financial credibility and investor confidence, and governments can sustain the appearance of strength through alliances, regulation and institutions long after the foundation has gone. An empire does not announce its decline — it merely keeps issuing communiqués until the only people reading them are its creditors.

In North Asia, The Ministry of Routine Exercises has nothing to announce, which is rather the point: China quietly surrounded Taiwan with over 100 naval and coast-guard vessels — three Theatre Commands and the Liaoning carrier group operating as one — simulating attacks on military forces and cities, and declined to issue the usual press release, the better to apply maximum pressure while attracting minimum reaction. Beijing calls it “routine.” Taiwan calls it “silent intimidation.” What it actually is, is a dress rehearsal: not for an amphibious invasion with its photogenic risks, but for a blockade — the quiet option that strangles an island importing nearly all its energy, halts the semiconductors the entire modern economy runs on, and triggers a global financial crisis before a single shot is fired. Washington, having spent decades outsourcing its supply chains to the region it now wishes to isolate, still imagines economic warfare runs only one way.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-stages-unannounced-pacific-drills-silent-intimidation-taiwan-officials-say-2026-11-13/

Washington is rationing China’s jet parts, so China is building planes that don’t need them. COMAC, the state-owned maker of the C919, has flown the CE-25A, an all-electric commuter airliner developed with battery maker CATL and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It carries 19 passengers, has a range of 400 km and cruises at 300 km/h. It is driven by ten electric ducted fans, and COMAC says it has already flown autonomously, with 19 uncrewed validation flights since 2 February. The crewed flight lasted 16 minutes 38 seconds over 60.4 km, and China’s aviation regulator has accepted COMAC’s application for a type certificate. The specs are modest. A Beechcraft 1900 turboprop carries the same 19 passengers about 700 km at around 520 km/h. But the West has mostly given up on the idea. Heart Aerospace moved to hybrid designs, and NASA’s X-57 was cancelled in 2023 without flying. In October, Commerce slowed export licences for aircraft parts bound for China and capped the number of parts licensed for COMAC. Every sanction becomes a product roadmap, and every choke point becomes a CATL contract. Washington controls the engines, so Beijing is buying batteries. Sanctions don’t stop China from flying; they just teach it to fly without you

https://english.cctv.com/2026/11/15/ARTIeVZKwFzI89RXRgk9HpBx261115.shtml

On Thursday, The Grand Master Xi hosted Donald Copperfield and Tsar Vladimir in Shenzhen for their first trilateral summit, on the sidelines of APEC. The agenda covered Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and international trade, with Europe largely excluded. The Manipulator In Chief declared “We are really making history”, yet the summit produced no concrete agreements, only perhaps a framework for negotiation. Each leader came shopping. The Donald wanted restored oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Tsar Vladimir wanted sanctions relief, and Xi wanted advanced technology, stable trade with Washington and assurances about Taiwan. Some call it Yalta reborn, arguing that influence now depends on productive capacity, resource access, and the ability to attract capital rather than on Western control of finance. Europe, weighed down by weak growth, high energy costs and fiscal strain, as a spectator. Beijing disagrees, insisting the meeting is no Yalta 2.0 but an exercise in crisis management.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trumps-historic-meeting-with-xi-putin-headlines-asia-trip-2026-11-18/

In Shenzhen, Xi told The Manipulator in Chief to do the “right thing” on Taiwan. He offered cooperation on trade while making clear that Taiwan could undermine the entire U.S.–China relationship. This was a repeat, not a debut: in Beijing in May, Xi warned that “clashes and even conflicts” over Taiwan could imperil economic ties between the world’s two largest economies. 2027 is expected to be a period of heightened international tensions, with Taiwan growing in importance. Xi, in the real Tsan Zu art of the war style, does not, however, promise an invasion date. With Ukraine and Iran already straining military resources, energy markets and government borrowing, he warns that Taiwan could be the “straw that breaks the camel’s back”. The stakes are high on both sides. TSMC makes the chips behind AI, cars and missiles, US national debt exceeds $40 trillion, and China needs foreign markets and imported energy as much as anyone. Three fronts, one superpower, finite budgets. Wars rarely begin when generals are ready, and they usually begin when treasuries can least afford them.

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3375023/talks-xi-get-under-way-trump-asks-china-do-more-us-farmers

Three fronts, one superpower, finite budgets. Wars rarely begin when generals are ready, and they usually begin when treasuries can least afford them.

The MAHA In Chief has announced up to $4.9m from ARPA-H to prepare the regulatory and manufacturing groundwork for ibogaine trials — not the trials themselves — alongside up to $20m from NIMH for rapid-acting psychotropics generally. Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company will work toward a domestically manufactured single-molecule product; Beond Inc., which treats patients in Mexico, will supply data. The drug remains illegal in the United States. RFK promises “a record drug approval process,” which is an unusual thing to promise before the evidence exists. The obvious omission is that ibogaine carries documented cardiac risk — QT prolongation and deaths in unsupervised settings — and the FDA’s own Michael Davis has cited “serious safety concerns.” That is the whole argument for doing it properly, in trials, with manufacturing controls, which is precisely what $4.9m buys. Veterans with PTSD are not well served by the status quo, and the status quo is a flight to Tijuana. But the headline writes itself: $4.9m for the psychedelic, while The Warmonger In Chief prepares his next war.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/rfk-jr-announces-funding-to-study-ibogaine-psychedelic-drug-6124611

The Ministry of Rule of Law has a thoughtful bipartisan refinement to announce: a bill — sponsored, touchingly, by one Republican and one Democrat, who agree on nothing except this — that would protect employers from civil and criminal liability for knowingly hiring illegal workers. Dressed as the “State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act,” it offers each state 5,000 new W visas and a path to legal status for certain undocumented workers, but tucked into the fine print is the real gift: companies that broke the 1986 law barring the knowing employment of unauthorized labour are retroactively absolved, provided they now supply the paperwork. The genius is the asymmetry. The small-business owner who’s a day late remitting payroll tax faces the full fury of the state; the corporation that spent years staffing itself illegally to shave payroll gets a pardon written into legislation. Washington cannot agree on the debt, the deficit, or anything else — but when industry wants cheap labour and amnesty for having already helped itself, both parties discover, as one, the sudden virtue of leniency.

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-119s5197is/pdf/BILLS-119s5197is.pdf

The diesel deal has produced its verdict. Russian exports did double — to 271,000 b/d in October from 135,000, per Kpler — against a five-year October average near 700,000.

So, a third of normal, celebrated as a doubling. America’s share of it is precisely nothing. Three tankers set out: the Agioi Fanendes turned about 400 nautical miles from New York and sits off the East Coast; the Leruo went to Brazil; the Talisman diverted into the Mediterranean. Lawmakers warned banks and ports of the 2022 import ban, and New Jersey’s governor instructed terminals to refuse them. Brazil has now overtaken Turkey as the leading destination. The one cargo that aimed at New York carried under two hours of American distillate demand. Moscow meanwhile extended its own export ban through January. US diesel inventories are below 100 million barrels for the first time since 2003; the pump sits near $6.29.

There is also a timing problem nobody is talking about. Refiners postponed this fall’s maintenance to run flat out, so global planned maintenance is down 27% y/y, which means a lot of it lands next spring.

Translation: the next diesel squeeze is already on the calendar, and it doesn’t need a single drone to happen.

In the world of Metals, LME aluminium inventories have fallen to 224,150 tonnes — the lowest since 1990. The November-December spread reached $84 a tonne on Friday; in Shanghai, December stood 550 yuan above January, the widest front-month backwardation since 2002. Several large holders of November contracts have positions that together exceed the entire exchange inventory, and Bloomberg reports Trafigura has built LME positions to sell metal into China at a profit. Let’s put it plainly: There aren’t many obvious sources of metal, so “the backwardation needs to widen further to attract metal into LME warehouses. The cause is the familiar one — the Gulf supplied about 9% of global primary aluminium before the war, Chinese output is capped by regulation, and Western trade barriers have done the rest. Mackenzie’s observation deserves framing: the LME price is “effectively the price of the Russian metal now because it’s the only origin there.” Scarcity in the warehouse, not strength in the demand.

Spread between Spot and 3-Month LME Aluminium Price.

China’s October data went backwards in every column. Retail sales rose 0.4% against 0.8% expected, on track for the weakest year since the pandemic. Industrial output slowed to 4.8%. And fixed-asset investment fell 8.1% for the first ten months against an expected 7% — with October alone down 17%, per Bloomberg Economics, the sharpest fall outside Covid. That last figure is the extraordinary one, because Beijing had just deployed an 800bn-yuan construction programme and expanded borrowing quotas. The money was appropriated; the money was not spent. Government deposits at banks rose well above seasonal norms, suggesting the funds raised this quarter will sit until early 2027. The explanation is political: a Party congress next year, a leadership reshuffle, an anti-corruption campaign and a mid-2027 deadline to wind up local financing vehicles have left cadres disinclined to sign anything. Meanwhile electronics output surged nearly 20% on AI demand while car production managed 0.9%, the worst since Covid — the same two-speed economy the PPI data showed.

US retail sales rose 0.2% in October, double the expected 0.1%, after September was revised up to a 0.8% surge. Year on year they grew 6.8%, the strongest gain since October 2022. That looks like a boom until you check the pumps. Petrol stations were up 1.5% on the month and 30.3% on the year, while furniture and autos fell. Data shows lower-income households leading, with spending up 7.3%, against 4.9% for higher earners. That isn’t exuberance. Since the excursion in the Middle East began, the poor have seen a disproportionate rise in spending on necessities. The discretionary share of spending fell for every income group, and card spending has outpaced after-tax wages for five straight months. The holiday season looks similar. Transactions are growing faster than dollars, so the average ticket is shrinking, while consumer sentiment sits near record lows. At the top end, Nvidia’s worst week since April 2025 and a sliding S&P 500 put the wealth effect at risk. The man who fills his tank on credit isn’t wealthy; he is just running on borrowed fumes.

The Ministry of Resilient Consumers has excellent, carefully-framed news: US household debt hit a record $19.1 trillion in Q3 2026, and the official line — “income has outpaced debt” — is doing its usual heroic work. Buried beneath the reassurance: credit-card balances reached a fresh all-time high of $1.29 trillion, up roughly 62% in five years, at an average APR near 23%; aggregate delinquencies climbed to 5.0%, the highest since early 2016; and the serious-delinquency flow on mortgages — the supposedly pristine 70% of all household debt — jumped from 1.28% to 1.60% year on year. The one bright spot, student-loan delinquencies “easing” from 14.3% to 7.7%, exists largely because the government keeps rewriting when a missed payment officially counts. The Fed’s own October survey has households rating their odds of missing a minimum payment at 13.8%, the highest in nearly a year. Record borrowing, record card debt, rising defaults — all filed, as ever, under “moderate.”

https://www.newyorkfed.org/microeconomics/hhdc

October housing starts jumped 9.9% against 2.4% expected — and the composition tells the story the headline conceals. Multifamily starts surged over 25%; single-family permits fell 8.7%, with overall permits down 7.4% against an expected -1.7%. Permits on an annualised basis are now the weakest since Covid, and single-family permits are back at Covid lows outright. Builders are not building houses. They are building flats to rent to the people who cannot buy houses — at 7%-plus mortgage rates against an existing average of 4.36% across American homeowners. Builder confidence sits at its weakest since 2012, future sales expectations are falling, and new-home inventories are at highs. One notes the full circuit this week: existing sales at a 2010 low, builders cutting prices seven months running, multifamily CMBS delinquency at 8.1%, and now the industry formally pivoting to landlording. The policy achieved precisely what the arithmetic demanded.

The October minutes reveal a 10-2 hold that was nearly a hike. Cook and Hammack both dissented for 25bp — the first time a governor and a reserve bank president dissented on the same side since 1992 — and “almost all participants” judged further tightening would likely be appropriate, with a couple noting that more than 25bp “could warrant consideration at the next meeting.” Several who voted to hold thought it a close call. Inflation pressures were “broad based,” energy the chief culprit, and the staff flagged the risk that expectations “could have become unanchored after five years’ worth of elevated inflation.” Then the passage worth keeping. Almost all participants worried about disappointing AI returns; most observed that AI-related debt had grown through “complex and opaque financing structures”; the staff cited “off-balance-sheet leasing commitments and circular financing arrangements among AI-related firms.”

https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/fomcminutes20261028.pdf

University of Michigan sentiment rose to 51 from 48, its first meaningful lift in months, and year-ahead inflation expectations fell a full point to 3.7% from 4.7% — the long-run measure easing to 3.3% from 3.5%. Before anyone declares the consumer healed, note the mechanism. The gains came from independents and Democrats, whose expectations surged after the election, while Republicans’ expectations fell and their inflation forecasts edged higher. The index is measuring which party just won, not what anything costs. The honest parts: low- and middle-wealth households reported better finances, chiefly because petrol prices fell from their peak. Those with the largest stockholdings reported worse finances, on AI-related market worries wea— the first time this year the lth effect has run in reverse. The reality is that : consumers still overwhelmingly expect inflation, not unemployment, to cause them hardship over the next year or two. From a record low, 51 is not a recovery.

Consumer week, in which America’s shopkeepers explained the economy rather better than its economists. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs reversed themselves again, for the third time in four weeks: December’s hike slips back below certainty at 91.9% and 4.11%, January falls to 4.26% from 4.32%, March to 4.40%, June to 4.50%, and the peak drops to 4.51% next September from 4.75% last Friday — twenty-four basis points, almost a full hike, removed seven days after they put three and a half back on. The ceiling has now travelled 4.76%, 4.35%, 4.75%, 4.51% in eight weeks, which is not forecasting but weather. Cuts are priced at both the close of 2027 and January 2028. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the EYIs no longer control even their own opinion from one Friday to the next.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

Thanksgiving week, in which a month of data is compressed into a single Wednesday so that everyone may leave early. Monday opens with the flash PMIs, a 2-year auction and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Agilent and Zoom — the enterprise technology that survived the return to the office. Tuesday brings consumer confidence, Case-Shiller house prices and a 5-year auction, alongside the retailers’ pre-holiday confession: Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Burlington, Dick’s and Abercrombie, with Dell, HP, Workday and Autodesk after the bell. Wednesday is the whole week in four hours — second-estimate Q3 GDP, October PCE, durable goods, new home sales, jobless claims and a 7-year auction, all before lunch — plus Deere, that reliable barometer of whether the American farmer still believes in next year. Thursday the market closes for turkey. Friday it reopens for three and a half hours of Black Friday enthusiasm and an advance trade report nobody will read. Because the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge arrives the day before the nation measures inflation for itself, by the pound.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

While banksters have turned your retirement into their honey pot, the key takeaways are:

In China, the stimulus that stays in the bank is not stimulus — it is a receipt for an official who would rather be promoted than audited.

US Consumers are shopping more often, spending less per trip and spending faster than they earn .

When the Fed describes your industry’s financing as opaque and circular , it has not raised a question — it has filed a warning with a date on it .

When confidence rises because the other party lost, you have not measured the economy — you have measured the scoreboard.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending November 20 erased the year. The Nasdaq 100 fell -10.43%, the Magnificent 7 -10.33%, the S&P -8.61% and the Dow -8.02% — eleven months of accumulation undone in five sessions, with no index spared, which is itself the tell: this was not rotation, it was liquidation. The year-to-date scoreboard now reads like a rounding error with a pulse: the S&P at +0.95%, the Dow at +0.17%, the Nasdaq 100 at -0.87% and the Magnificent 7 at -6.68%. Every index that spent the autumn arguing about leadership has arrived at the same destination — nowhere, or slightly worse. And note what the bond market did in the same five days: pulled almost a full hike out of the terminal rate. That is not an inflation story; that is a growth scare with a bid for safety attached. Eleven months of concentration, capex and conviction, and the lifeboat, the beach and the ocean — all priced the same by Friday.

As of November 20th, 2026, the panels recorded a liquidation rather than a verdict. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio barely moved, inching to 1.9529 from 1.9466 — a stillness that conceals the week entirely, since equities fell nearly nine percent and gold fell nearly nine with them. When everything is sold at once, ratios stop telling you anything. The gold-to-Treasury ratio is where the violence shows: 1.4583 from 1.6214, a ten percent collapse in five sessions and the largest weekly fall in the series, narrowing the gap to its 0.9582 8.6-year average from 69% to 52%. The Eternal Bullion was not repudiated; it was simply the thing that could be sold. And the S&P 500-to-WTI ratio slipped to 82.29 against 68.05, still 21% above its 8.6-year average, with crude down another five percent. In a liquidation, nothing is sold because it is bad — it is sold because it is liquid.

Once a year The Macro Butler let the price fall. Unlike most assets, it will not stay down.

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