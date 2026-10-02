The Week That It Was…

A week that closed a quarter, a fiscal year and what remained of congressional patience. Monday was a formality. Tuesday brought consumer confidence, JOLTS, Case-Shiller and Carnival — the purest measure of America’s willingness to finance a holiday at 22%. Wednesday piled August PCE, final Q2 GDP, ADP and Chicago PMI, all upstaged by the fiscal year expiring and Washington’s annual proof that the world’s reserve currency is issued by a government unable to agree on its own allowance, with Micron after the bell. Thursday delivered ISM, claims and Nike. Friday, payrolls. Because the fiscal year ended; the borrowing didn’t.

The Ministry of Maximum Pressure has finally located the tool that six years of sanctions could not provide: a naval blockade, having belatedly discovered that while you can sanction a bank, a flag, an insurer, and a shell company, you cannot sanction the ocean. For years Tehran defeated Washington’s paperwork the way markets always defeat paperwork — a shadow fleet sailing dark, cargoes renamed a dozen times, ship-to-ship transfers in international waters, payments routed around Western banks, and China buying every discounted barrel with a shrug — because a sanction merely declares a transaction forbidden, and somebody always still wants the oil. The blockade succeeded where the decrees failed by the simple expedient of physics: Iranian loadings collapsed from 2 million barrels a day in March to 220,000 in August, 27 empty tankers now idle off Sri Lanka unable to sail home, and Iran’s economy — GDP down 10.1%, its oil sector down 26% — watches its lifeline severed by warships rather than lawyers. The Ministry celebrates the efficiency while omitting the fine print: a weapon that works precisely because the buyer’s cooperation is no longer required is also a weapon that has quietly relocated the conflict from the banking system to the gun deck.

https://www.vortexa.com/insights/irans-export-floor-disappears

In the meantime, Tencent has signed a five-year, roughly $7 billion deal to rent about 100,000 advanced AI chips from Oracle — 30% paid upfront, approximately $2.1 billion — with the hardware sitting in Southeast Asian data centres rather than in China. The implied rate works out near $1.60 per chip-hour, which is a fraction of the going market price. Ask why a seller accepts a fraction. Oracle’s flagship US data centre is under force majeure, its credit default swaps are at record levels, and Larry Ellison is pledging stock elsewhere. A company that needs cash sells cheaply to whoever has it, and Tencent has it. Note the geography, which does all the work: the chips Beijing cannot buy are perfectly rentable one border away, billed by the hour, in facilities a Chinese firm neither owns nor imports. Washington built a wall around the hardware and left the electricity socket outside.

The Ministry of Energy Transparency has resolved a persistent data problem the modern way — by abolishing the data: Tsar Vladimir has signed a decree classifying refinery production figures, export contracts, tanker routes, buyer and seller names, prices, payment terms, and vessel coordinates, none of which may now appear “through mass media or internet networks,” on the impeccable logic that the less anyone can verify, the harder the West’s price cap is to enforce. The blackout arrives, by pure coincidence, during a year in which Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian refinery every three days, national throughput has collapsed 30% to a two-decade low, gasoline output is down 20%, diesel nearly 30%, and fuel shortages have been reported across 92% of Russian regions — a constellation of numbers that, having grown embarrassing, will simply cease to exist by decree. Deputy PM Novak assures everyone the fuel supply has “improved” and Putin puts refineries needing repair at “around 10%,” figures now conveniently impossible to check because the same government reporting them has made the underlying data a state secret. This is statistics in its purest authoritarian form: when the numbers turn against you, do not fix the refinery — classify the thermometer.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/putin-further-restricts-disclosures-about-russian-energy-refining-2026-09-28/

We Will Not Fight Your War, this is what young Germans are telling their Malthusian politicians. Germany suspended conscription in 2011 and is now quietly bolting it back together: every eighteen-year-old male issued a questionnaire on his willingness and fitness, medical examinations already under way, the Bundestag holding the switch should volunteering prove insufficient. Keizer Merz requires the Bundeswehr at 260,000 by 2035, up from roughly 183,000, plus 200,000 reservists. All perfectly procedural. The forms, after all, are only forms. Then 45,000 students appear in over a hundred cities — 2,500 in Hamburg alone — carrying placards reading ‘Russland ist kein Feind!’, and one discovers the single line item no defence budget can fund. Parliament can appropriate money, order steel, and print questionnaires, but it cannot legislate enthusiasm. The Bundestag may conscript the body. It has not yet drafted a bill to conscript belief — and the gap between the two is precisely where rearmament programmes go to die.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cxnvlnve52qdo

In the meantime, “Made in Germany” no longer commands its old premium, and Germany did not destroy German manufacturing. Germany helped destroy its own competitive advantage while China spent decades building one. Volkswagen is running its largest restructuring in 89 years and tens of thousands of job cuts; it lost China’s top-selling spot to BYD in 2024 and slipped behind Geely in 2025. Porsche has absorbed a €6 billion write-down on top of an earlier €2.7 billion impairment, and Skoda — Skoda — now outearns it on margin. Foreign carmakers’ share of the Chinese market has collapsed from 64% in 2020 to 32% today, while Chinese vehicles took roughly 9% of EU sales in the first half and are projected at 16% by 2030. The post-2022 energy shock alone added around €1,000 to the cost of building a German car, and Mercedes now says plainly that German manufacturing is “not internationally competitive.” Meanwhile Osnabrück is being converted to make drones.

https://www.reuters.com/business/world-at-work/mercedes-says-german-production-not-competitive-two-plants-under-threat-2026-09-22/

The Ministry of Housing Justice has a reassuring clarification about the home you paid for: it remains entirely yours, right up until a council decides that leaving it empty for six months — reduced from two years — is sufficient grounds to seize control of who lives in it and when. UK Housing Secretary Angela Rayner’s expanded Empty Dwelling Management Orders thoughtfully strip away the old requirement that councils demonstrate anti-social behaviour or community support first, because evidence is such an inconvenient obstacle to a good confiscation. The Ministry insists this is not theft — the title stays in your name, you simply lose the right to decide who occupies your property, which is a fascinating new definition of ownership. The numbers expose the game: councils issued 10 such orders in 2019/20, zero in each of the last two years — meaning this is not a response to a crisis of state seizures but the deliberate lowering of a barrier so a rarely-used power can be used freely. Rather than admit that planning restrictions, taxes, monetary debasement, and mass migration created the housing shortage, the government has located a more convenient culprit: the citizen whose house sits empty during probate, illness, renovation, or a bad market — and declared society’s need for it greater than his own.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-reforms-to-bring-more-long-term-empty-homes-back-into-use--2

Switzerland spent two world wars not choosing sides and built a financial centre on exactly that. Capital arrived because the rules did not move. Since 2022 it has adopted the EU’s Russia sanctions packages, joined the freezing of Russian assets, deepened its NATO Partnership for Peace cooperation, and heard its own defence minister argue for closer European security ties. Swiss voters then rejected a constitutional initiative that would have codified strict neutrality — 70.15% to 29.85% — so this is a choice, democratically made, not a drift imposed from outside. The commercial consequence is straightforward: Money does not care about speeches on morality. Capital asks whether the rules will remain the same tomorrow. Every sovereign that watched Russian reserves seized has drawn the obvious conclusion about its own.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/85570

The Ministry of Innovative Financing has unveiled its most inspired public-participation initiative yet: in Romania, where the government cannot sell enough bonds at over 7%, citizens are now invited to donate their blood — literally, from their veins, at a run-down facility after hours of queuing — in exchange for the privilege of buying government debt at a “souped-up” rate a full percentage point above what ordinary retail investors receive. The scheme has raised 2.8 billion lei since 2025, now funds close to a fifth of Romania’s entire borrowing needs, and is celebrated as a triumph for solving two shortages at once — the blood banks and the treasury — which is a remarkable way to describe a state so short of willing lenders that it has begun harvesting the population’s plasma as a loyalty-points program for its own IOUs.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/bonds/give-blood-buy-bonds-countries-get-creative-in-hunt-for-cash/articleshow/134497672.cms?from=mdr

Romania is merely the pioneer; from Italy to Japan to Brazil, officials are “experimenting with novel ways” to entice plumbers and teachers to fund public spending, because the bond vigilantes have returned to every major market at once, global debt has topped $365 trillion, and the professional buyers have quietly stopped showing up. When the wise men in suits will no longer finance the deficit, the state turns to the citizen’s arm.

When a government must literally extract its people’s blood to find buyers for its bonds, the sovereign debt crisis has stopped being a forecast — it has become a transfusion, and the patient is the state.

The European sovereign debt crisis has returned from its long holiday. The OAT-Bund 10-year spread hit the widest since 2012, while the French 2-year spread to Germany just recorded the biggest move since 2012. French CDS have doubled in a month. Contagion arrived on schedule: the Italy-Germany 2-year spread nearly doubled, the largest daily jump since 2020. The arithmetic behind the panic is unglamorous. France’s average interest cost is migrating from 2% toward 3%, and Paris needs a primary surplus of +1% to stabilise its debt — a figure the Fifth Republic has achieved roughly as often as it has formed a lasting government.

Spead between French and German 10-Year Yield (histogram); EUR/USD FX Rate (axis inverted; red line).

The Ministry of Essential Services has conducted an unintentional experiment and would prefer you not examine the results: since Donald Copperfield returned to office, the federal payroll has shed somewhere between 271,000 and 336,000 workers — the equivalent of eliminating the entire global workforce of Apple, twice — and the citizenry, remarkably, struggled to notice anything had changed. Social Security checks still arrived, the republic did not collapse, and life for most Americans continued exactly as before, raising the one question the bureaucracy exists to prevent: what were all these people actually doing?

The Ministry’s own logic is self-incriminating — a government that can lose two Apples’ worth of employees while delivering the same services was, by definition, carrying two Apples’ worth of people whose function nobody can name. Yet the deeper truth is the one the headcount conceals: cutting staff is not cutting spending, the deficit remains stuck near 6% of GDP, total expenditure keeps rising, and debt has sailed past $40 trillion — meaning the bureaucracy was never the whole disease, merely its most visible symptom. The interest bill alone is now devouring the budget, which is precisely how a sovereign debt crisis arrives: not overnight, but one unexamined position, one untouchable entitlement, one unpayable promise at a time.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/sep/24/federal-workforce-cuts-hurt-majority-washington-region-poll/

The Ministry of Fiscal Responsibility has an accounting note it would rather you not read alongside its demands for higher taxes: the government’s own watchdog, the GAO, estimates that Washington loses between $233 billion and $521 billion every single year to outright fraud — not waste, not bloat, not interest on the debt, but theft — which at the upper end is $1.4 billion a day, or roughly 10% of an entire year’s federal revenue simply vanishing into criminal pockets. The range is a quarter-trillion dollars wide because the government cannot even determine how much it is being robbed, a confession that in any private company would see the board defenestrated before lunch; in Washington, they simply raise the debt ceiling. The pandemic was the tell — $200 billion-plus in fraudulent COVID loans alone — because when you create trillions and shovel them through a maze of agencies at speed, criminals grasp instantly what politicians never will: government money is the easiest money on earth to steal, and the taxpayer is always expected to refill the account. Yet the same institution losing half a trillion to fraud insists the problem is that productive Americans aren’t surrendering quite enough of their income.

https://www.gao.gov/blog/nine-ways-congress-can-combat-fraud-federal-government

The Ministry of Strategic Foresight has located yet another empty cupboard: while the empire was busy draining its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a 40-year low, the US government’s tungsten stockpile — the metal that hardens the shells, drills, and armour of any modern military — has been quietly run down over 25 years to near-nothing, precisely the interval during which China built itself into the producer of the entire periodic table, now the top-four supplier of 14 of 31 critical minerals and the single largest for eight.

The Empire, having spent a quarter-century offshoring the manufacture of the materials it needs to fight, has now discovered — six months into two wars and a rearmament cycle — that the adversary it is arming against controls the tungsten, magnets, lasers, and drone components required to arm at all, and is cheerfully “weaponizing” its export licenses in response.

Washington’s solution, naturally, arrives late and at maximum cost: a scramble of strategic stakes and partnership deals to rebuild in years what China spent decades constructing, while Wall Street front-runs each press release. The strategic reserve of the metal that makes weapons was emptied to save money in peacetime; refilling it in wartime is the invoice

The DOE weekly numbers arrived and politely contradicted everything the API had reported a day earlier. Crude built 922,000 barrels against expectations of a draw; gasoline fell 1.684 million; distillates drew 2.251 million. The headline, though, is geographic: Midwest gasoline stocks are now at the lowest level on record, with national gasoline inventories at their weakest since November 2014. Refineries are no help — crude inputs fell 554,000 barrels a day to the lowest since May, with utilisation down 1.5 points against an expected 0.3, declining everywhere but the Rockies. The SPR drained another 785,000 barrels; of the 172-million-barrel relief programme, 132 million has already gone since late March. Domestic production rose a token 16,000 barrels a day. Note where the stress actually lives: not in crude, which is adequately supplied, but in the refined products that move goods and heat houses, with winter arriving. America isn’t short of oil — it is short of the ability to turn it into anything useful, and that bill arrives for the Midterms.

China has suspended refined fuel exports for October. PetroChina cancelled several gasoline and jet cargoes, Zhejiang Petrochemical scheduled none over the National Day holiday, and Beijing has authorised no October shipments beyond Hong Kong and Macau. The stated reason is domestic security of supply, and the numbers support it: Kpler puts Chinese commercial diesel and gasoil inventories around 20 million barrels below pre-war levels, with gasoline some 9 million short of the threshold Beijing wants restored before exports resume. Exports may restart after 7 October, inventory permitting. Consider the timing. Saudi output is at 1990 lows with the East-West pipeline shut, Russian refineries are under attack, US Midwest gasoline stocks are at a record low with national inventories the weakest since 2014, and Washington is debating a diesel export ban. Into that, the world’s largest refiner withdraws — in August it shipped 6.01 million tonnes, the most since March 2024. S&P Global notes Asian markets have little surplus left.

X Money has arrived, and it is not a payments app pretending to be a bank — it is a bank pretending to be an app. The offer: 6% APY on savings, 3% cash back on a rewards card, faster pay check deposits than the incumbents, free peer-to-peer transfers, and eventual crypto plumbing. Banking infrastructure comes from Cross River, FDIC-insured and fintech-friendly, with full KYC and tax reporting, so the regulators are satisfied. Rollout is quiet — premium members first, no advertising, just in-app education. Consider what 6% does to a deposit base currently paying depositors rather less while 5-year Treasuries yield 5.03%. Every dollar that migrates is a dollar of cheap funding leaving a regional bank’s balance sheet at precisely the moment its bond portfolio is underwater. Behind the announcement there are two readings: a new form of money, or a new layer of the financial control grid. They are not mutually exclusive — one platform holding your speech, your payments and your savings is convenient in exactly the way that should worry you.

https://yourmileagemayvary.com/2026/09/29/what-is-x-money/

The Fed’s Inspector General has examined the renovation of the Eccles Building and found no criminal violation and no administrative misconduct — merely everything else. The budget rose from $1.3 billion in 2020 to $2.4 billion, an 80% overrun. The Board ignored earlier recommendations to set a cost ceiling, never requested construction cost estimates, and four years in — after contracts were awarded — had still not established a guaranteed maximum price. Some work went out with insufficient bidding. Governance was, in the IG’s assessment, inadequate for a project of this scale. Savour the irony: the institution charged with managing the price level of the world’s reserve currency could not manage the price of its own building, and the explanation offered includes “inflationary pressures.” Powell’s June 2025 testimony denied the VIP dining room, the new marble, the beehives and the roof terrace gardens; the IG says those items didn’t materially drive costs, which is a narrower vindication than it sounds. Warsh has accepted every recommendation and handed oversight to the GSA.

Minutes after the Fed’s own inspector general cleared the Eccles renovation of criminality - and of administrative misconduct – Donald Copperfield made clear he is not treating the Horowitz report as the last word. The FED cannot forecast inflation, and now we know it cannot budget for it either — in its own lobby.

John Harold Rogers, senior adviser in the Fed’s Division of International Finance, was cultivated from a 2013 Shanghai conference onward by a contact prosecutors allege was a Chinese intelligence officer — gifts, lecture invitations, logistical help, and in due course a marriage arranged and paid for by the same gentleman. In June 2019 he forwarded staff forecasts for FOMC meetings and briefing bullets for Fed governors, Class II information. He was convicted in February 2025 of lying to investigators, acquitted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, and sentenced to 38 months. The institutional detail is the damning part. The Fed let him resign quietly in 2021 and said nothing; he then collected at least $900,000 teaching at Fudan before his arrest. On the day he was sentenced, the IG reported the Fed had no process for identifying its critical assets, and that another employee generated 279 data-loss alerts in 90 days, copied FOMC files to unencrypted USB drives, travelled to a restricted country, and faced no formal probe.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/09/30/john-rogers-fed-china-espionage-case.html

Beijing has extended maximum mortgage terms from 30 years to 40, effective late August, and the banks moved briskly — some approving applications in fifteen minutes. The buyers, less so. The reasoning is not mysterious: a longer mortgage does not reduce the burden, it merely stretches it, and the pressure is only being postponed and has not actually been reduced. Worse, the collateral is falling. Signing four decades of fixed obligation against a depreciating asset is a proposition only a policymaker could find attractive. The behaviour tells the story better than any survey: household loans shrank by 1.03 trillion yuan in the first eight months of 2026, and back in April, early repayments exceeded new mortgage issuance at record levels. Chinese households are not waiting for cheaper credit — they are paying down what they have and declining to take more. That is a balance-sheet recession, and no term extension cures it.

Monthly Change in China Household Loans (in billion CNY).

September delivered China’s long-promised fiscal awakening, or at least a plausible impression of one. The official manufacturing PMI crept back into expansion at 50.1 from 49.8, the non-manufacturing gauge leapt to 50.2 from 49.0, and the star turn was construction at 50.3 from 46.9 — growth for the first time this year. Services returned above 50, and the export-facing RatingDog manufacturing index rose to 52.1. Behind it: capped mortgage subsidies, cheaper financing, expanded quotas for directed investment, with more to come as Beijing defends its 4.5-5% target. Note the mechanism, though. Construction jumped 3.4 points because the state ordered it to, not because anyone wants another apartment — households are still repaying mortgages early and declining 40-year loans. This is the old playbook: when the consumer will not spend, the government builds. It works, in the sense that the index crosses 50. Exports, helped by the tariff truce extension, remain the genuine engine.

The Conference Board’s confidence index crashed to 81.9 in September — down 6.7 points, the fourth consecutive miss, and the lowest since April 2014. Both the Present Situation and Expectations indices deteriorated, and consumer appraisals of current business conditions turned negative for the first time since September 2024. This is no longer anxiety about the future; it is a verdict on the present. The labour differential — jobs plentiful minus jobs hard to get — fell to its weakest since February 2021, which is an odd companion to a 162,000-payroll print.

Twelve-month inflation expectations jumped to 6.1% on the average measure and 5.1% on the median, while 68.4% now expect higher interest rates, up 5.2 points. Fuel costs, prices and geopolitics were the stated worries.

Core PCE came in at 3.0% year-on-year against 3.3% expected, and 0.2% on the month — a splendid miss, achieved largely by spreadsheet. The BEA has retroactively revised its methodology back to Q1 2021, shaving roughly 18 basis points off the annual pace via three changes: portfolio management services switched to a quantity-based series, computer software to a new composite deflator, and legal services to a revised measure after the old CPI approach proved unreliable. Inflation did not fall; the ruler shortened. Headline PCE printed 0.3% monthly and 3.4% annually against 3.7% expected. Now the part nobody revised: personal spending surged 0.9% while income rose just 0.2%, the slowest since April 2022, and the savings rate collapsed to 4.1% from 4.6% — the lowest since November 2022. Americans are funding record spending out of a shrinking cushion.

American manufacturing is having its best run since May 2022. ISM came in at 54.5 against 54.0 expected, with new orders and employment both bouncing, while S&P Global’s final September reading held near four-year highs. September has seen the pace of US manufacturing growth pick up, with surging orders prompting factories to expand output and hiring. Splendid — until the next sentence: demand outstripping supply means inflationary pressures remain a concern, and the prices paid component duly spiked. The source of the demand is worth naming. Growth was driven by machinery and equipment investment “linked in many cases to rising AI-related spend.” So, the boom is one sector buying hardware for data centres, bidding against everyone else for the same chips, copper, transformers and freight — which is why the price gauges are lighting up.

Last month everyone with a modicum of common sense suggested the four-sigma August miracle would not survive its revision. It took one cycle. September payrolls printed 29,000 — below every estimate on the Street — while August was cut from 162,000 to 133,000 and July revised from +21,000 all the way to minus 10,000. The month Wall Street EYIs celebrated as proof of resilience has quietly become a contraction. Unemployment rose to 4.2%, with 78,000 more people out of work, and average hourly earnings managed just 0.1%, trimming annual wage growth to 3.0% — comfortably below the 4.6% inflation consumers expect.

A week that closed a quarter, a fiscal year and whatever remained of congressional patience. PCE and the final cut of Q2 GDP landed with ADP and Chicago PMI, ISM and Nike measured what the consumer will still pay, Micron confirmed the AI boom still runs on memory, and Friday’s payrolls closed the ledger. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs, who last week were certain, have un-priced themselves: October hike odds have collapsed from 64.2% to 22.7%, December’s implied rate slips from 4.23% to 4.13%, January to 4.23%, March to 4.42%. The peak, meanwhile, has wandered a meeting later to 4.74% next October, and the December 2027 cut they booked a week ago — 45.8% then — now stands at 5.5%. In five trading days they have cancelled the hike, postponed the summit and un-booked the wake, leaving conviction with a shelf life of roughly one week. Stagflation remains the only thing on the calendar that hasn’t been rescheduled. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the EYIs, as ever, control nothing but the eraser.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

A quieter week, in which the data recedes and the interpretation takes over. Monday brings ISM services, the seventy percent of the economy nobody writes about, and the final PMIs nobody revises. Tuesday delivers the trade balance — an accounting of how much the world still sells to a country that keeps promising to buy less — alongside a 3-year auction, Lamb Weston for the frozen-fry read on restaurant traffic, and Constellation Brands to establish what America drinks when confidence wobbles. Wednesday’s centrepiece is the FOMC minutes, a transcript of a meeting whose conclusion we already know, parsed for adverbs by people paid to find meaning in “several” versus “a few”, with a 10-year auction to keep the Treasury honest. Thursday offers jobless claims, wholesale inventories, a 30-year auction and PepsiCo, the definitive test of whether pricing power survives contact with the household budget. Friday, mercifully bare, hands the week to Delta, which opens Q3 earnings season. Because America now flies in two cabins, and only one of them is full.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

As Arms and Chips rule the world, the key takeaways are:

Beijing has proved once more that it can manufacture a 50.3 — the harder trick is manufacturing a buyer.

US factories are busy because one industry is buying everything — and everybody else is paying the clearing price.

US inflation did not slow— the government propaganda changed the deflator , and the savings rate quietly paid the difference.

The labour market didn’t weaken — it was always this weak , and the statisticians have just caught up.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending October 2 produced the rarest sight of the year: the Nasdaq 100 rose +0.65% while the Magnificent 7 fell -0.28%. For once the seven were the dead weight and the other ninety-three carried the index — breadth, briefly, and nobody knew where to look. The S&P slipped -0.27% and the Dow was taken out back once more at -1.26%, even as October hike odds collapsed from 64.2% to 22.7%. Year to date the joke has grown by another point: the Nasdaq 100 at +22.01% against the Magnificent 7 at +10.31% — now nearly twelve points behind the index they allegedly are — with the S&P at +12.81% and the Dow at a threadbare +6.48%, the only major to have lost ground over the fortnight. Nine months in, the seven most-owned stocks on earth are still losing to the crowd they are supposed to be leading.

As of October 2nd, 2026, gold has finally had a bad fortnight, and the charts have rearranged themselves accordingly. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio climbed again to 1.8649, a second consecutive week of equity superiority, narrowing the gap to its 2.0872 8.6 years average to just 11% — the narrowest in months, and proof that even a tortoise occasionally sits down. The S&P 500-to-WTI ratio inched up to 84.76 against a 67.74 8.6 years average, 25% above trend and still widening, crude having spent a fortnight apologising for September. And the gold-to-Treasury ratio did the week’s real work, falling to 1.7451 from 1.8009 against a 0.9514 8.6 years average — still 83% above trend, but down almost five percent in two weeks, as the Eternal Bullion remembered that nothing rises in a straight line, not even the thing that has been rising since 2022. Two good weeks for paper, then, and the EYIs will file them as a trend. The tortoise hasn’t lost the race — it simply stopped to watch the hare celebrate.

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