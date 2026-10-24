The Week That It Was…

Peak earnings season arrived with the Fed conveniently gagged by its pre-FOMC blackout — 76 S&P 500 companies explained the economy while not one central banker could interrupt. Tuesday brought housing starts and a parade of industry — GM, 3M, GE Aerospace, RTX and Halliburton — before Netflix closed with its subscriber liturgy. Wednesday was the main event: Tesla and Meta reported within minutes of each other, both spending extraordinary sums on AI and asking shareholders to admire the ambition rather than the depreciation. Thursday handed the microphone to the grown-ups — P&G, Honeywell, Lockheed, Union Pacific. Friday closed with the flash PMIs and Schlumberger.

The Ministry of National Unity has a reassuring result to report: oil-rich Alberta voted 76% to remain in Canada, rejecting even the modest proposal of a future binding referendum — and Prime Minister’ Marx Carney’ immediately declared that “Albertans chose unity,” the phrase every government reaches for when three-quarters of a province’s richest region declines, this time, to leave. The subtext goes unmentioned: a quarter of Albertans voted to begin the legal machinery of secession — Canada’s first separation plebiscite since Quebec in 1995 — against a backdrop of a collapsing relationship with Washington, where US Treasury Secretary Bessent openly courted the idea that America would make a “better partner” for Alberta than Ottawa. So, the Empire, having annexed Greenland by Truth Social post and renamed the Strait of Hormuz after itself, is now quietly cheering on the dismemberment of its northern neighbour’s wealthiest province. “Unity” won, but 24% of the richest province on the continent just told Ottawa it would rather try its luck elsewhere.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/livestory/alberta-referendum-results-live-updates-separatism-october-19-2026-9.7387777

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act was signed into law on 18 September with the usual solemnity: 500% tariffs on Russian goods, 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian energy, 100% on the top evasion facilitators. On 16 October — twenty-eight days later, two before the tariffs bit — The Manipulator In Chief signed an executive order waiving nearly all of it, certifying to Congress that doing so served “the national interests of the United States.” The national interest, as established last week, is diesel: 300,000 tons immediately, 500,000 in November, a million thereafter, and sanctions that would have made the arrangement illegal.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/10/implementing-the-lindsey-o-graham-sanctioning-russia-and-iran-act-of-2026/

Kirill Dmitriev called it a “significant and truly historic moment,” which is the sort of compliment one receives rarely and treasures never. The Cokehead ruling in Kyiv says Donald Copperfield has sided with Moscow again. The reality is that it has nothing to do with security but with the fact that everyone has always voted with their wallets and that the midterms is around the corner.

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, Keizer Merz named the threat he fears most. It isn’t recession, the EU, Washington or Beijing, but “Russia’s influence on our society.” In Merz’s Germany, a stagnating economy, deindustrialising factories, unaffordable energy and a fraying Mittelstand all rank below the danger of citizens forming the wrong opinions. AfD co-chair Alice Weidel replied that the chancellor’s disregard for Germany’s real problems is itself the gravest threat to the nation. When a government cannot fix the economy, it starts policing the mood. Blaming Moscow is cheaper than cutting energy bills, and calling dissent foreign interference is easier than answering it. Every failing regime eventually discovers the enemy within; it is usually the voter. Germans were promised Wirtschaftswunder; they got Gedankenpolizei.

https://tass.com/world/2205765

General Sir Roly Walker told 700 soldiers at Catterick that the nation “is going to need” them, and that ministers would shortly hold a “frank conversation” with the public about the sacrifices required. Note the sequencing: the sacrifices are announced before the enemy is named. Ipsos reports 48% of Britons can conceive of no circumstance in which they would take up arms — nearly half among the under-35s — while 51% will happily fund the army through higher taxes, provided somebody else carries the rifle. The War Book has been updated, households told to stockpile tinned food, water, radios and cash, and Exercise Albiston Shadow planned for 2027 as the largest home-defence drill in decades. Meanwhile the Defence Investment Plan has a multi-billion-pound hole before the October Budget and no route to 3% of GDP; Burnham says security cannot come at the expense of social security; Streeting speaks of “trade-offs.” So, Britain cannot afford the army, cannot staff it, and is preparing the public for war anyway.

Elanor Boekholt-O’Sullivan, the Netherlands’ housing minister, has identified a solution to the housing shortage: “we see that a lot of starters can still, or are allowed to, live with their parents.” Status holders, meanwhile, retain priority in the social queue, because living in a reception centre, hotel or cruise ship is — she says — unacceptable. Living in your mother’s spare room until thirty-five, apparently, is not. The Economic Institute for Construction reckons migration drove some 60% of additional housing demand between 2015 and 2024, with arrivals occupying around 435,000 of the roughly 700,000 homes added; social housing occupancy by migrants is put at 44%, up from 22% in 2000, and projected past half by 2030. Treat the figures as the institute’s, not gospel. But the political arithmetic needs no audit. A Dutch twenty-five-year-old waits a decade for a flat and is told to be patient by a minister who has just explained that his bedroom at home is a housing policy. Then everyone affects astonishment at the next election result.

They called it a student protest, but nobody burns a town hall to improve a curriculum. On 17 October, France’s grievances over the cost of living and failing schools became a cover for looting. In Limoges, the 19th-century city hall was gutted and its roof collapsed. Marseille’s municipal buildings were stormed, Paris shopfronts were emptied, cars burned and police were beaten. Nearly 2,400 people were arrested, at least 3,000 businesses were damaged, and more than 1,500 shops were ransacked, many of them by crowds that arrived only once the marching was over. Schools were vandalised and teachers assaulted. The real casualties are the shopkeepers who employ their neighbours and pay the taxes behind the services Paris says it can no longer afford. Now they face the repair bill, alongside a state already drowning in debt and an energy shock that turns every payslip into a ransom note. Belgium, Italy, Germany and Albania are simmering on the same flame, and the trouble has just started. Capital does not wait for an official verdict; it watches the buildings burn and leaves quietly. When the state cannot protect the shop, the shop stops paying for the state.

No surprises that France has rediscovered the curfew. Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain are confined from 8pm to 6am; Marseille has banned gatherings. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered his resignation — “I am responsible for everything that is happening” — and ‘MacroLeon’ refused it, needing someone to command the police he has acknowledged failed on intelligence and planning. The weekend’s inventory: 550,000 marchers by the Ministry’s count, nearly 2,400 arrests, close to 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, at least 3,000 businesses damaged or looted, Limoges city hall “largely lost” with its bell tower collapsed, Marianne’s bust toppled in Marseille.

The President’s response was to depart for Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar with a delegation of energy executives, to secure fuel supplies — from the Gulf currently missing 17% of its gas capacity after he attended a concert of Celine Dion the night before the riots. Take note of the sequence: the state cannot police its streets, cannot fund its budget, and has gone shopping for diesel.

In another dystopian act of bravura, French MPs rejected the spending cuts, setting aside roughly €10bn of deficit reduction and leaving the 2027 target of 5.0% a work of fiction. Note the detail: France now borrows more dearly than the United States, whose ten-year fell to 5.07%. Markets assumed parliament would protest and then comply. It protested instead. Pension indexation comes next, with curfews still in force.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/oct/21/french-borrowing-costs-failure-to-pass-budget-govenment-bonds-violent-street-protests

Those who assures savers that Europe’s banks have diversified and a repeat of 2010 is unlikely, miss the point. The next crisis will not start in the banks; it will start in the governments that guarantee them. In 2010, Greece went to the IMF, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields passed 6%, Ireland buckled under its bank bailouts, and contagion ran from sovereign bonds into bank balance sheets. This time the order is reversed. The banks have quietly concluded that government debt is not risk-free, and Brussels is catching up. The European Commission will set out plans in early 2027 to diversify banks’ sovereign bond holdings, after years of failed attempts to strip government debt of its risk-free status or cap concentrations. Taking the halo off sovereign debt would amount to admitting that the market has won.

10-Year Government Bond Yields of Portugal (blue line); Italy (red line); Greece (green line); Spain (Purple line); France (yellow line); EURO Stoxx Banking Sector Index (axis inverted; white line).

The Medici understood this five centuries ago: lending to the state carries more risk than profit. The sovereign debt crisis started in 2015 and confidence in public institutions will keep eroding into 2032 when the currency system is reset. The question is no longer whether Europe’s banks survive but whether the euro does. In 2010 the banks needed saving from governments; in 2027 Europe will need saving from itself.

In the meantime, touring Europe has increasingly been sightseeing a war zone but war will not save the EU…

European gas inventories have begun falling for the first time this season, from about 74% full — the lowest seasonal level in records going back to 2009, and well under the fifteen-year average. Germany, the continent’s industrial core and chief enthusiast for dismantling its own baseload, sits at 61%. So, Brussels enters winter with a quarter less gas than usual, competing with Asian buyers for cargoes that must transit a strait under fire, having spent four years prosecuting one diver for destroying the pipeline that solved this problem. The strategy is to hope it stays mild.

Tsar Vladimir has proposed that Donald Copperfield and Mandarin Xi join him on the sidelines of APEC in Shenzhen, 18-19 November, to settle the Ukraine war. Absent from the guest list: Ukraine, and Europe. The Kremlin reportedly floated it on the 9 October call — seven days before the Graham Act sanctions were waived, one week after the diesel arrangement, and apparently while Washington was advising Kyiv to find a new president. Peskov says there is “no clear understanding yet” of the agenda, which is diplomatic for we have one. Beijing will not object if The Manipulator In Chief agrees, while privately worrying that a side-show might overshadow APEC and drag China into a European war it has profited from handsomely. A senior US official says the President “could be receptive.” Three men discussing the fate of a fourth country in a Chinese city, with the continent that funded the war reading about it in the Wall Street Journal. Yalta had the decency to invite Churchill.

https://investinglive.com/commodities/putin-floats-trump-xi-summit-on-ukraine-at-apec-leaving-kyiv-out-of-the-room/

Nine days before Israel votes, the American President endorsed a candidate — the first time one has done so explicitly, Axios reports. ‘Satanyahu’ is “a Great Warrior Prime Minister” and a “great partner” against Iran; and should Israelis choose otherwise, Washington will have to handle Iran alone, which The Warmonger In Chief is “not inclined to do.” Read that as the voter is meant to: elect him or forfeit the superpower. ‘Satanyahu’, for his part, warns that Israel might face a “hostile” US president in two years — making the ballot a referendum on one foreign politician’s affections. His coalition polls short of 61 seats, which explains the intervention. Consider the week’s full inventory: Washington has advised Ukraine to replace its president, proposed settling that war with Russia and China while excluding Kyiv and Europe, and now instructs Israelis how to vote. Three democracies, three verdicts, one author. Here is the consistency — in each case the preferred leader is the one who signs.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117462449149582042

Qatar’s government revenue fell 42% in the first half, and the Emir told the Shura Council so himself. Q2 revenue was down 57% year-on-year; the half-year deficit of QR31.5bn already exceeds the full-year shortfall budgeted for 2026 by 1.4 times. The cause is physical, not monetary: two of Ras Laffan’s fourteen processing trains are gone, taking 12.8 million tonnes — 17% of export capacity — with repairs estimated at three to five years and lost revenue around $20bn annually. September exports managed 1.6 million tonnes, a wartime high and under a quarter of normal; Kpler sees 0.6 million in October. Oil and gas output fell 50.7% in Q2 while the rest of the economy grew 2.6%. The IMF now models -15.6% GDP this year and +18.8% next — conditional, in a charming footnote, on the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Doha still insists the North Field expansion to 142mt by 2030 is on schedule.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2026/10/13/qatars-government-revenue-fell-42-in-first-half-due-to-iran-war-emir-says/

Hojjat Abdolmaleki, Iran’s former labour minister and an economics professor, has assured state television that the economy is sound, provided you ignore prices. “Set high prices aside and you have no other economic problems,” he said, which is a bit like a ship’s captain declaring the voyage fine apart from the water. Year-on-year inflation is 89.8%, and cooking oil is up more than 250%. The rial has lost about 35% against the dollar since July. Under a US naval blockade, oil exports have fallen from about 230,000 barrels a day to almost nothing, with 83 million barrels stranded on tankers. The IMF expects the economy to shrink 7.6% this year. The pension fund is short at least 170 trillion rials a month, wages go unpaid, and pensioners protest in the streets. Rent rose only about 30%, the smallest increase among major household costs. Abdolmaleki says war explains less than 1% of the price rises, and that internet shutdowns cost no jobs. When the minister cannot see inflation, the people can see nothing else. Iran’s economy has no problems, praised be God; only the Iranians do.

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202610147703

While the West watches Moscow and Tehran, Ankara is quietly rebuilding an empire, without borders this time. On 20 October, Erdoğan sent parliament the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and a separate mandate to deploy Turkish troops on Saudi soil is being prepared. Under the pact, an attack on one member is an attack on all three. It is collective defence outside NATO, with a nuclear-armed Pakistan in the room even if its umbrella is not formally on offer. The first Turkish deployment will bring air defence, electronic warfare and intelligence specialists. That is the infrastructure of influence, not of invasion. A century after the sultanate fell, Turkish officers are heading back towards the Hejaz, and Turkish ships towards the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint. Israel will read it as a shift in the regional balance, and Brussels will read it as leverage. Turkey has the second-largest active army in NATO, guards Europe’s migrant gate and owns Russian S-400s, so it no longer needs to leave the alliance to outgrow it. The War Cycle is rising, and Erdoğan is drawing the map. Empires rarely die; they simply wait for their creditors to weaken.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/turkey-planning-mandate-send-military-personnel-saudi-arabia-under-mecca-pact-2026-10-21/

Representative Ilhan Omar gave her first interview since Homeland Security agents searched her Washington home last week, and it may have hurt her more than the search did. On MS NOW, Chris Hayes asked whether there was any “weird kernel of truth” to the decade-old claim that her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. She called the claim “insane” and then answered: “Not to my knowledge.”

Within 90 minutes, Donald Copperfield told reporters, “That’s NOT a good answer.” Omar called the search “intrusive but polite” and said agents removed 17 items, including phones and her late father’s naturalization papers. She denies that they took her DNA, denies any wrongdoing, and describes herself as working class, living paycheck to paycheck. According to the WSJ, prosecutors in Minnesota and Washington have issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, covering possible immigration misstatements and the couple’s finances. No charges have been filed, and every allegation remains just that. In Washington, guilt is decided by courts, but careers are decided by sound bites. A denial should end a question; “not to my knowledge” merely schedules the next one.

A new book has put a price on Jared Kushner’s diplomacy, and Kushner calls it fiction. In Princes and Thieves, excerpted in Vanity Fair, investigative journalist Matthew Cole alleges that Dutch intelligence watched Kushner’s iPhone screen through a recruited GRU officer in 2018 as he logged into a UAE bank account. Cole says at least $2 billion of Gulf money moved through Azerbaijan into accounts for Kushner, including about $750 million at First Abu Dhabi Bank and roughly $1 billion routed to Israel’s central bank. All of it rests on anonymous sources. Kushner calls the claims “completely insane, categorically false,” and notes that no bank statements or wire records were produced. Former ambassador David Friedman, who is alleged to have relayed messages, says they are “100% false.” No official has found anything. What is on the record is that Saudi Arabia’s PIF invested $2 billion in Kushner’s Affinity Partners six months after he left the White House, and its own screening panel had objected. By Senator Wyden’s estimate, 99% of Affinity’s money comes from Gulf sovereign funds. Kushner is now back as Donald Copperfield’s special envoy. In Washington, the secret accounts are alleged; the open ones are simply called fees.

The Ministry of Consumer Resilience has an encouraging data point it would prefer you read quickly: buy-now-pay-later financing has exploded into a $160 billion industry, up nearly 80% since 2023 — Americans now financing groceries, rent, and petrol in four easy installments, because paying for food all at once has become, for 23% of households earning under $50,000, an unaffordable luxury. The Ministry calls this “spending resilience.” The fine print calls it something else: 26% of BNPL users missed a payment last year, the average borrower juggles 9.5 simultaneous loans, nearly 20% of families are now behind on their debts, and the bottom quarter of households watched their net worth collapse 50% — all while the stock market prints records and the financial press declares prosperity, because a family with no shares receives precisely nothing from the rally they’re told to celebrate. Americans are financing the present with money they haven’t earned, while Washington borrows to do the same.

https://apnews.com/article/buy-now-pay-later-finances-wellness-1406a0c864cd35cdb04d3360c2e6c8c2

The Empire itself now borrows about $3 billion a day just to pay the interest on what it has already borrowed. Net interest passed $1 trillion in fiscal 2026, gross interest reached $1.36 trillion, and debt service now costs more than defence, Medicaid or veterans’ benefits. Washington spent $7.4 trillion against $5.4 trillion of revenue. Spending rose 6%, interest 8% and revenue only 3%. The result was a $1.99 trillion deficit, debt held by the public of $32.4 trillion and gross debt above $40 trillion. About 19 cents of every tax dollar now goes to creditors before a single soldier, pensioner or pothole is paid for. The average interest rate on federal debt is 3.53%, more than double its 2021 level, and every percentage point higher eventually adds another $400 billion a year. Interest is the one budget line that Congress cannot cut, veto or filibuster. The Fed can lower the overnight rate, but the bond market sets the cost of the long ones. Debt is never repaid, only refinanced at whatever price lenders demand. The crisis isn’t a shortage of dollars but a shortage of confidence. A nation that borrows to pay interest is no longer servicing its debt; its debt is servicing it.

US Builder sentiment fell to 29 in October from 32, a fourteen-year low, with every component sinking: current sales 33, future expectations 32, and prospective buyer traffic 18 — the weakest since April 2012, Covid excepted. Forty-three per cent of builders cut prices, the highest share of the period, by an average 6% for the seventh consecutive month, while 65% dangled incentives for the nineteenth straight month. Mortgages sit at 7.5% against an existing average of 4.33%, which locks the seller in and the buyer out simultaneously. The cost side is the stagflation thesis in miniature: construction loans dearer, materials dearer, diesel and energy dearer. And a detail worth noting — more than a third of builders reported immigration enforcement in their markets in the past month, delaying projects and keeping even legal workers at home. So, Washington has raised the cost of borrowing, the cost of fuel and the cost of labour, then wonders why nobody builds. Some call it supply-side constraints and affordability. we call it policy, working exactly as designed.

America’s housing market has stopped building. In September, housing starts fell 5.2% and August was revised to a 5.9% plunge, which leaves the annualised pace back near its post-COVID lows. Permits fell 0.2% and sit near the bottom of their four-year range, and single-family starts hit a one-year low.

Signed contracts on American homes have fallen to a record low. Pending home sales dropped 7.3% in September, nearly double the 3.9% decline expected, and erased August’s 0.3% bounce. Every region fell. The West led the retreat with a 9.2% monthly drop and a 15% fall on the year, followed by the South, Midwest and Northeast. Even the Northeast, where bidding wars pushed median prices up 5% to $523,600, could not escape the gravity. Buyers wait for lower rates, sellers wait for higher prices, and the market waits for a miracle. The American Dream has not been foreclosed, only frozen in escrow. A home you cannot sell is not an asset; it is a cell with a mortgage attached.

The arithmetic of the trap is simple. New mortgages cost 7.5%, while the average homeowner pays just 4.33%. Owners won’t sell and give up cheap money, buyers can’t afford expensive money, and builders already sitting on swollen new-home inventories won’t throw good money after bad. Nobody moves, nobody builds, and the American Dream now has a waiting list but no address. Washington runs trillion-dollar deficits to stimulate an economy whose foundations it has stopped pouring. In a nation of locked-in mortgages, the house is no longer a home; it is a hostage. The American Dream has not been foreclosed, only frozen in escrow. A home you cannot sell is not an asset; it is a cell with a mortgage attached.

America’s factories are booming, and so are their price tags. S&P Global’s October flash manufacturing PMI rose to 56.0, a 53-month high, beating both the 55.5 forecast and September’s 55.9. Services slipped to 57.9 from 58.8 but stayed firmly in expansion. The economy “continues to boom,” with output consistent with 5% annualised GDP growth after roughly 4% in the third quarter. Excluding the post-COVID reopening, that is the strongest run since early 2015. Order backlogs are building, hiring is accelerating and firms are adding capacity. The cost of the boom is showing up everywhere. Supply-chain bottlenecks are tightening, and renewed oil strength is feeding into everything from freight to fertiliser. Selling prices are rising at their fastest pace in more than four years, so consumer inflation is likely to move further above target.

While the S&P 500 Index sits near a record high; consumer sentiment sits near an all-time low. The gap between the two has never been wider, which is the only chart anyone needs this year. Current conditions printed a record-low 44.7. One-year inflation expectations rose to 4.7% and the five-to-ten-year measure to 3.5% — both up for a second month, both the highest since May, both well above the 2.8–3.2% band the Fed enjoyed in 2024. Fifty-six per cent of respondents volunteered high prices as a drag on their finances, up from 45% in January; more than 40% mentioned petrol without being asked. Durables buying conditions fell 18%. Only the wealthiest report no change in the burden since January — because they own the index. Republicans showed the largest proportional increase in complaining about prices, which is what happens when the pump stops respecting the party line.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (blue line); S&P 500 index (red line).

The ledger of the empire fiscal 2026 has closed, and it reads like an obituary drafted in advance. DOGE has been dissolved, the Supreme Court has struck down the tariffs, and Washington no longer even pretends to economise. September’s $27 billion shortfall was a calendar mirage. Outlays of $585 billion ran 70% above a year earlier, while receipts of $558 billion rose barely 2.6%. For the full year the deficit landed at $1.992 trillion, more than $200 billion worse than 2025 and only a rounding error short of 2023’s $2.014 trillion. The real master of the house is interest. Gross interest reached a record $1.36 trillion, up 12%, and net interest breached one trillion dollars for the first time. On current trend, servicing the debt will overtake Social Security by the end of 2028, which means the state will pay its creditors before its pensioners. That is simply honesty about who it now works for. And with 23% of marketable debt rolling in T-bills, every Warsh hike lands on the bill within weeks. Empires are rarely conquered; they borrow until interest becomes their only policy. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed, and the debt now controls both.

A week in which hundred companies explained the economy and not one central banker was allowed to interrupt. Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs have now all but struck the October hike from the record — 17.2% a week ago, 9.4% today — and marked the rest of the curve down with it: December to 4.09%, January to 4.17%, March to 4.32%, June to 4.50%. The peak, 4.70% a fortnight ago and 4.59% last Friday, now stands at 4.56% next October, while the January 2028 meeting prices a 43.8% chance of a cut taking it back to 4.44%. Two and three-quarter hikes remain priced, down from three and a half in a month, and every revision has arrived the same way: from the back, downwards, quietly. They have stopped arguing about how high, moved on to how long it holds, and have now begun pricing how fast it unwinds. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the ceiling is being lowered one meeting at a time.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

The week in which everything happens at once, arranged by a calendar with no regard for human endurance. Monday is the last quiet day: Dallas Fed, a 2-year auction and Verizon. Tuesday opens the floodgates — durable goods, consumer confidence, new home sales and Case-Shiller, alongside Boeing, Coca-Cola, UPS and Visa, the planes, the parcels and the payments that constitute the American economy in miniature. Wednesday belongs to the Fed, which sets the price of money in the afternoon, before Microsoft and Alphabet spend it in the evening, flanked by Ford, T-Mobile and Chipotle. Thursday is the heaviest eight hours of the quarter: advance Q3 GDP and September PCE arrive together, the ECB meets, the BoJ begins, and Amazon, Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Caterpillar, Starbucks and Intel report between them enough information to rewrite every model on the Street. Friday closes with the BoJ decision, the employment cost index, Chicago PMI, and Exxon and Chevron reminding us of what cash flow looked like before software. Because three central banks will debate the price of money, and four companies will spend it anyway.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

Under ‘Ballots; Bullets and Bullions’, the key takeaways are:

America’s housing market has stopped building.

Hot growth with rising prices is not a soft landing but a runway on fire.

When the market makes records and the people make none, the two are not measuring the same economy — only the same currency.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending October 23 handed the Dow Jones a second consecutive victory and the Magnificent 7 a second consecutive hiding. The Dow rose +0.41%, the only major in the black; the S&P slipped -0.47%, the Nasdaq 100 -0.79%, and the Magnificent 7 fell -2.02% — in a week when Tesla and Meta asked shareholders to admire the ambition rather than the depreciation, and shareholders politely declined. The crossover is now complete: the Dow at +8.64% year to date against the Magnificent 7 at +6.21%, a lead of two hundred and forty basis points where seven days ago it was twenty behind. The seven have surrendered half their year in ten sessions, from +11.86% to +6.21%, while the Nasdaq 100 holds +14.68% and the S&P +11.37%. Ten months of being told the index was the seven, and October ends with thirty industrials in front. Capital expenditure is a promise; free cash flow is a receipt — and this week the receipts arrived.

As of October 23rd, 2026, the Eternal Bullion has finally had a week worth mentioning — in the wrong direction. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio jumped to 1.9078 from 1.8387, a 3.8% move achieved with equities essentially flat, which is a polite way of saying gold fell four percent on its own. The gap to its 2.09 8.6-year average has narrowed to under 9%, the slimmest of the autumn. The gold-to-Treasury ratio puts it more bluntly, dropping to 1.6549 from 1.7376 — nearly five percent in five sessions, the sharpest fall in the series — though at roughly 74% above its 0.95 8.6-year average it remains, by a distance, the most stretched panel on the page. And the S&P 500-to-WTI ratio slipped again to 73.82, crude adding another two percent while stocks stood still, leaving it 9% above its 67.7 8.6-year average after two months spent nearer 25%. Gold had a bad week, oil had another good one, and the mean is still reverting through the expensive door. One bad week doesn’t end a bull market — it just gives the EYIs something to call a top.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Learn the principles behind:

📈 Investing & Portfolio Building

🌍 Economics & Market Cycles

💡 Smarter Financial Decision-Making

Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking to sharpen your financial knowledge, The Macro Butler gives you the framework to think differently about money.

🎃 The Macro Butler’s Halloween Special



Wall Street dresses up every day. Forecasts disguised as facts. Fees disguised as advice. Bubbles disguised as “new paradigms.”

This Halloween, take off the mask. Get 15% off The Macro Butler Financial Academy and learn to see what’s really behind the costume.





⏳ Offer ends November 4, 12:00 AM EST

👉 themacrobutler.com/financial-academy/

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.