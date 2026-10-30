The week when everything happened at once. Monday was the last quiet day — Dallas Fed, a 2-year auction, Verizon. Tuesday opened the floodgates: durable goods, new home sales and Case-Shiller, with Boeing, Coca-Cola, UPS and Visa — the planes, parcels and payments of America in miniature. Wednesday the Fed set the price of money; Microsoft and Alphabet spent it. Thursday carried the quarter’s heaviest hours — Q3 GDP, September PCE, the ECB, and Amazon, Lilly, Caterpillar and Intel. Friday closed with the BoJ, Chicago PMI, Exxon and Chevron. Three central banks debated the price of money; four companies spent it anyway.

Brazil has re-elected Lula, defying the pollsters, the bettors and Washington. The 80-year-old former metalworker beat Flávio Bolsonaro 51.76% to 48.24%, a margin of about 4.3 million votes out of 124 million, overturning a first-round deficit of 45.2% to 47.0%. The final polls had Bolsonaro narrowly ahead, and Polymarket gave Lula just 23% the day before the vote. Bolsonaro led the count until it was 70% complete, when the Northeast turned it around. Lula will begin a record fourth term on 1 January 2027 as the oldest president Brazil has ever elected. “This country needs peace and unity,” he said. Bolsonaro has refused to accept the result and is demanding an annulment, so the family’s playbook has been handed to the next generation. The vote is also a setback for Donald Copperfield’s “Donroe Doctrine.” Bolsonaro had promised to bring Brazil into the Shield of the Americas, but last year’s 50% US tariffs on Brazilian goods may have campaigned harder for Lula than his own party did. The markets bet on change and got continuity. In Brazil, the polls predict, the markets speculate and the Northeast decides.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2026/oct/25/brazil-election-2026-live-second-round-results

Serbia has done something Europe has not managed in years: changed a government by voting but unfortunately for the worst. The Students’ List took 140 seats to the SNS’s 103, ending fourteen years of Aleksandar Vučić, who conceded with the words “the Students’ List has won” and the suggestion that European countries and an “American deep state” had helped. Moscow calls it a colour revolution; Ursula The Witch and Costa called it a partnership, pledging support for the rule of law, media freedom and anti-corruption — virtues Brussels discovers abroad more readily than at home. Vučić reportedly hinted that sanctions on Russia could follow by March or April, which is the actual price of the accession ticket. The past week’s symmetry is stunning: French MPs reject their own budget, British generals ask citizens to consent to sacrifice, Dutch ministers suggest the young live with their parents — and the one European electorate that successfully dismissed its leader did so in a candidate country.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/10/25/europe/serbian-strongman-vucic-concedes-defeat-to-student-led-movement-intl-latam

Israel’s election delivered the democratic equivalent of a tie nobody can break: with 84% counted, ‘Satanyahu’s bloc took 54 seats, Eisenkot’s 49, and the Arab parties 17 — meaning neither Jewish camp reached the 61 needed to govern, and the only arithmetic that topples Satanyahu runs straight through the two Arab parties that Eisenkot has already vowed never to partner with. The exquisite deadlock writes itself: Eisenkot declared “the public opted for change,” Satanyahu declared he “must form a strong right-wing government,” and both are correct about nothing, because in a state built on an ethno-religious premise, the kingmakers are precisely the citizens the system is designed to keep out of the kingdom. The likeliest outcome is a “unity government” in which Satanyahu — currently caretaker PM, as ever — simply remains on top of whoever agrees to share the chair. Donald Copperfield, meanwhile, claimed personal credit for “the whole tide” turning, having twice intervened in a foreign election with unprecedented enthusiasm, and promptly clarified what his man’s victory means: Israel will help the US “finish the job” in Iran.

Two thousand years after the barbarians, the Colosseum’s gates gave way again, this time to protesters. On 24 October, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags pushed past security and briefly got inside the amphitheatre before being removed. The government reported no injuries and no damage, apart from the symbolism. In Rome, police turned water cannon and tear gas on crowds near Piazza della Repubblica, and in Bologna, protesters threw bottles at officers. In Milan, storefronts were reportedly smashed the weekend before, and the city now resembles a fortress. Meloni has sent 500 more soldiers to join 5,000 police. Gucci, Tiffany and Omega have boarded their windows, and Apple has shut its doors. Nine people were arrested and hundreds detained for checks. The banners blend student rights, Gaza and the cost of living, but the fury underneath is the same one that burned Limoges a week ago. Europe’s youth are priced out of homes, energy and futures, and they have run out of patience. From Paris to Rome, governments are fighting the symptoms with soldiers while the cause stays in the budget. Rome fell when bread grew scarce and circuses lost their spell; Europe is now short of both.

The Ministry of Preparedness of his Majesty The King of the previous Empire has thoughtful new advice for the citizens it spent two decades making helpless: stockpile 72 hours of food, nine litres of water per person, batteries, a radio, and — the detail that writes the whole story — physical cash, under its new “Be Ready” campaign warning that electricity, communications, and supermarket payment systems could suddenly vanish. The exquisite irony is that the same establishment now urging you to hoard banknotes is the one that spent years abolishing cash, digitising every transaction, shuttering conventional power under Net Zero, and wiring every fuel pump, till, and bank account to a single interconnected grid it is now admitting could fail. Only 13% of Britons feel prepared — an astonishing confession about a dependency the government manufactured and sold as progress. The advice is sound; the author of the vulnerability is the one issuing it.

https://www.channel4.com/news/uk-stockpiling-how-government-wants-people-to-prepare-with-be-ready-resilience-campaign

Two masked arsonists broke into a secret facility near Sofia and set fire to 11 of its 17 Starlink antennas, which carried SpaceX links for Ukraine’s military, according to Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev. Prime Minister Rumen Radev has confirmed an investigation but won’t release details. A similar Starlink ground station burned in Poland in late September. Warsaw called it sabotage and suspected Moscow, and a Ukrainian citizen was detained on suspicion of scouting the site. Who lit the matches is still unknown. Russia has the clearest motive, but some commentators already blame Kyiv, citing Nord Stream and the strikes on Russian refineries. Either way, the lesson is the same. Europe’s grand strategy of satellites, drones and data links ultimately depends on antennas in a field behind a fence, and those can be taken out with a jerrycan. The war is not fought only on the front line but on the ground stations, cables and pipelines of countries that think they are bystanders. In hybrid war, the most advanced network in orbit is only as strong as the padlock on the ground.

https://www.arabnews.com/world/bulgaria-probing-report-that-starlink-antennas-set-on-fire-3006297

Moscow has taken the new cold war into orbit. Officials say Russia’s military satellite Kosmos-2612 recently came within about 200 metres of ICEYE-X36, a US-registered radar satellite run by Finland’s ICEYE that can see through cloud and has been supplying intelligence to Ukraine’s Defence Ministry since January. Tracking firm LeoLabs called it “not a routine fly-by” but a sophisticated rendezvous-and-proximity operation, the orbital equivalent of breathing down someone’s neck. In Washington, Under Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno said the move was consistent with on-orbit weapons operations, and US envoy Brian Hardesty told the UN it was “deliberately reckless.” Russia’s delegate dismissed the accusations as “absurd” and blamed American militarisation of space. Meanwhile, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed that the US has already deployed space control weapons of its own. A former State Department official noted that the space arms race has been under way for years; it is simply no longer denied. Satellites now carry the GPS, payments, weather and targeting of modern life, so war above the clouds would black out everything below them. When the satellites start stalking each other, the next war will not be televised; it will be offline.

Four years of sanctions have not stopped Russian oil; they have only changed its address. Russian crude exports are running just 10% below pre-war levels, despite the EU embargo, the G7 price cap and Ukrainian drones. Europe’s share of the trade has fallen from 48% to 4%, while China, India and Turkey now take 77%, up from 29%. Russia supplies 27% of China’s fuel imports, up from 18%. India’s share has gone from barely 1% to 24%, displacing Saudi Arabia, Iran and Nigeria. Around 61% of Russian crude now moves on the shadow fleet, beyond Western insurers, banks and enforcement. Europe, meanwhile, still buys Russian LNG and imports refined products from the same Asian refiners that process Russian crude. To sums it up: sanctions redistribute supply, they don’t destroy it. The only lasting damage has been to Russia’s refineries, which now import fuel, and to the West’s belief that it controls the flow of commodities. The barrels never stopped; they simply moved East, and so did the pricing power that goes with them. Sanctions do not remove oil from the market, only Europe from the deal.

At the same time, European gas has broken through €100/MWh for the first time since December 2022, jumping as much as 4.1% in a session as winter approaches. The cupboard is half-empty before the cold has even arrived. EU storage is about 75% full, against a 10-year average near 90%, and stocks fell last week for the first time this year. LNG shipments through Hormuz are still disrupted, and a cold snap is forecast for early November. €150 is now expected by year-end if Gulf LNG exports stay below 25% of normal and the winter turns harsh. Europeans now pay about $32.63/MMBtu for gas, against $2.77 in America, nearly 12 times as much. No industry survives a handicap like that. Germany’s chemical plants, Italy’s foundries and France’s rioting shopkeepers will all pay for Brussels’ decision to give up cheap Russian pipeline gas for expensive seaborne LNG that now travels through a war zone. Wood Mackenzie calls €100 a “psychological mark,” and for Europe’s voters it is the line where green virtue meets the heating bill. The euro area entered this winter with low storage, high debt and no Plan B. Brussels chose ideology over pipelines; this winter, ideology will not heat a single home.

Spread between Netherlands TTF Nat Gas 1-month Forward and US Henry Hub Nat Gas 1-month Forward (blue line); EUR/USD FX Rate (axis inverted; red line).

The Ministry of One-China Enthusiasm has produced a devoted new disciple: Pakistan became the first nation on earth to bar Taiwanese commercial airliners from its airspace purely on One-China grounds — out-loyal-ing Beijing itself, which cheerfully lets those same Taiwanese jets cross its own skies. China Airlines and EVA Air promptly rerouted over Russia, a corridor they’d shunned since 2022, stacking yet another closed sky atop the Ukraine and Iran detours. Days later, embarrassed, Islamabad quietly re-authorised the flights through March 2027 — but the lesson was already written. A nation that depends on Beijing for its highways, its power plants, its fighter jets, and its loans discovers that its foreign policy is simply the terms of the loan, and no instruction need ever be issued. The war cycle no longer requires missiles to close a sky; it requires only a creditor.

https://www.dawn.com/news/2040438/pakistan-bars-taiwanese-airlines-from-its-airspace-in-line-with-one-china-policy-report

Encouraging numbers, citizen: 14% of Americans approve of Congress, the worst pre-midterm reading Gallup has recorded since it began counting in 1974. Fifteen per cent think most members deserve re-election. Only 43% will vouch even for their own representative — historically the one flattery the public could be relied upon to offer. The party breakdown is a small masterpiece: 29% of Republicans, 13% of independents, 4% of Democrats. Thirty-eight per cent name the economy as the nation’s chief problem; another 26% simply name their leaders. And so, on 3 November, 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats will be solemnly reallocated between two parties that jointly built the debt, and 44% of voters will cast their ballot primarily against a man who is not on it. Note the elegance of the arrangement: so long as every election is a referendum on the President, no congressman need ever explain his own votes. Groceries, insurance, rent and energy will cost what they cost on 4 November. The seating chart will differ.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/716204/record-lows-say-congressional-incumbents-deserve-reelection.aspx

Hakeem Jeffries informed a Pennsylvania rally that “one of the first things we’re going to do in the majority, we’re going to run Pete The Secretary of War out of town.” The charges: handling of the Iran operations, personnel upheaval, and the 2025 Signal group chat in which classified material went out over a consumer messaging app. Jayapal alleges incompetence and corruption; Huffman calls him an extremist. The more interesting signature belongs to Thomas Massie, a Republican, who filed impeachment articles in September on the ground that the war itself was unlawful — and will force a vote on 9 November. Mace, Norman and Davidson oppose him. Removal needs sixty-seven senators, so this is theatre; the House is 219-214 and the Senate is not. Note what is being prosecuted: not the war that pushed oil up 70%, nor the strait that closed, nor the diesel at $5 — merely the Defence Secretary’s manners. The legislature that impeaches the messenger over a group chat has conceded it cannot impeach the war.

https://amgreatness.com/2026/10/24/house-dems-target-hegseth-for-impeachment-if-they-win-midterms/

The Ministry of Strategic Foresight has made a timely discovery: helium — the gas that cools the chips, scans the patients, and launches the rockets — is, it turns out, rather important, and has been duly designated America’s 20th “critical material,” a full year after China banned its exports and Iran’s closure of Hormuz throttled Qatar’s supply. The timing is, as ever, impeccable: the Ministry declares helium essential to “the future of American competitiveness” at the precise moment two wars it helped start have throttled the global supply, and reassures us the designation is “not necessarily for our birthday parties” but for national security. The good news buried in the release is that the US already produces 43% of world supply — meaning Washington is heroically securing a resource it was never actually short of, while the shortage it should worry about is the one its own geopolitics manufactured abroad. When a government declares helium “critical” only after its own wars close the chokepoints that supply it, the designation isn’t strategic foresight — it’s a hindsight memo stamped URGENT and filed under national security.

https://www.energy.gov/articles/energy-department-designates-helium-critical-material-strengthen-american-manufacturing

The arithmetic has finally caught up. Average pump prices under Donald Copperfield’s second term now stand at $3.472 a gallon against Sleepy Joe’s four-year average of $3.471 — a victory margin of one tenth of a cent, in the wrong direction. The current national average is $4.27 versus $3.05 a year ago, up some 43% since February’s Middle East excursion began. The man who campaigned on sub-$2 gasoline has delivered the Strait of Hormuz instead. One notes the administration’s remedy — restart idle refineries — and the industry’s reply that this “cannot provide immediate relief,” refineries being inconveniently physical.

University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (blue line); US Average Gasoline Price (red line).

The Ministry of Compassionate Lending has a pre-election gift to announce: with a week until the midterms, the Manipulator-in-Chief said he “might” support capping federal student loan interest at 2.5% — down from the current 6.52% to 9.07% the government itself charges its own citizens to educate themselves. The genius lies entirely in the word “might,” which commits to nothing while generating the headline, and in the timing, which commits to the calendar. The arithmetic the announcement skips: the same government proposing to charitably halve the rate on $1.7 trillion of student debt is the government that set the rate, issued the loans, and profits from the spread — a creditor magnanimously offering to rob you slightly less, a week before you vote.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/trump-says-he-might-support-student-loan-interest-cap-6108572

The Ministry of Compassionate Collections offers a helpful sequel to the pre-election gift: having floated a “maybe” 2.5% interest cap a week before the midterms, the Treasury is now quietly lining up private debt collectors to garnish up to 15% of the after-tax wages of nearly 10 million student-loan defaulters — a plan, three sources confirm, carefully scheduled not to be announced until after the election. The choreography is the entire story: generosity broadcast before the vote, seizure deferred until 2027, because, as one official put it with rare candour, “it would be politically insane to do this before the midterms.” The demographics, another admitted, “are not good for us” — meaning the wages about to be garnished belong disproportionately to the administration’s own voters, who will cast their ballots believing in the 2.5% carrot before the 15% stick arrives in April. The same Treasury blaming its predecessor for the default pile-up is hiring the very collectors it criticised, having already cost taxpayers $5 billion by waiting.

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0639

Anthropic’s S-1 is out, and The Macro Butler must confess an interest: Q2 delivered the first GAAP operating profit — $974m on an 8% margin — against a Q1 loss of $1.7bn, with revenue compounding from $41m in 2023 to a Q3 run rate near $67bn. Then one reaches the liabilities: roughly $780–810bn of compute commitments, about twelve times that run rate, spread across Broadcom, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and — delightfully — SpaceXAI, to whom $3.1bn a month will flow from December, meaning The Elon collects some 80% of monthly revenue as rent. The vendors are also the lenders, the distributors and the shareholders. The H1 net loss is $80.7bn, mostly mark-ups on convertibles. Public buyers get at most 49.9% of the votes, the founders holding one share carrying 50.1%, and the filing concedes a catastrophic AI incident may be uninsurable. Revenue growth has already decelerated from 144% to 45%. The company that owes twelve years of revenue to the men who also own it has not built a business — it has built a circle, and invited you to stand outside it.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2130357/000162828026067168/anthropicpbc-sx1.htm

While Anthropic’s S-1 was out, Cathedral, a cybersecurity startup four months old, founded by DOGE alumni and valued at $1.4bn on $160m from Andreessen and Sequoia, says its AI agents found a path into Anthropic’s internal systems in under twelve hours. Cathedral claims meeting transcripts, salary data and Slack messages about frontier models; Anthropic concedes a “limited set” of sales, HR and IT systems, says Claude conversations, source code and weights were untouched, flagged some activity itself, and accuses Cathedral of breaching bug-bounty rules and inflating the national-security angle. Both agree on the essential point: the way in was third-party sales and admin software, after several days of failing against Anthropic directly. Alex Stamos called the vendor oversight poor. Three federal agencies have already signed Cathedral contracts — which is the real story, since the firm found a market before it finished finding the bug.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/10/26/researchers-cybersecurity-start-up-cathedral-got-inside-anthropic/

Thirteen years after Kuroda promised 2% inflation within two years, the Bank of Japan has finally declared victory. The BOJ held its rate at 1.25%, a 31-year high, on an 8-1 vote, with Hajime Takata dissenting in favour of a hike. Governor Ueda then told reporters he will weigh a hike “at every policy meeting, including the next one.” More than 80% of economists expect a December move, which would put the Fed, ECB and BOJ hiking in step again. The BOJ raised its core inflation forecast for the next fiscal year to 2.6%, blaming oil.

The real surprise was the exit from equities. Starting in January, the BOJ will almost triple its ETF sales to ¥860 billion a year, cutting the unwind from 112 years to 43. Some called that at least “within a human investment horizon,” and the proceeds will help plug Prime Minister Takaichi’s tax-cut hole. Japan’s largest shareholder is now a forced seller, funding a government that has quietly given up on reflation. The world’s last cheap-money lender is turning off the tap just as everyone else needs it. Japan waited 30 years for inflation; now it has 43 years to sell what it bought trying to create it.

The ECB held its deposit rate at 2.5% on 29 October, as expected, after two hikes since the Iran war set Europe’s energy bills alight. The statement warned that a bigger and longer energy shock would push inflation up and growth down, and that financing conditions had tightened. Oil is up 6% since the last meeting, gas has hit a near four-year high, and the euro slipped. A December hike is likely, and markets price two more in 2027.

Earlier that day, Christine Lagarde said she would step down on 7 February 2027, eight months before her term ends. She gave no official reason. The FT had reported in February that she was considering leaving early so that MacroLeon could help choose her successor before he leaves office. She is not the only one going. Isabel Schnabel leaves for the IMF and Philip Lane’s term ends in May. Meanwhile, the spread between French and German 10-year yields is the widest since 2011.

Durable goods orders rose 1.8% in September, up 10.0% on the year, and the headline is as usual an aircraft order wearing a suit — transportation did the heavy lifting. Core orders rose 0.5%, an eighteenth consecutive monthly gain, which sounds magnificent until one notices the consensus was 0.6%. Core capital goods — non-defence ex-aircraft, the cleanest read on business equipment — also managed 0.5% against roughly 0.7% expected, down from 1.6% the month before. Shipments were the honest bright spot at 1.2% against 0.8%, which feeds GDP equipment investment directly. The detail we commend is the quiet one: the AI spending proxy — telephone apparatus, broadcast and wireless gear, routers, switches, fibre — slowed. It is the single series that has carried American capex, the justification for every data centre and every semiconductor headline, and it has begun to flag. Eighteen straight months of core growth achieved while homebuilders cut prices and truckers file for bankruptcy.

The Ministry of Consumer Sentiment has excellent news to report, timed with impeccable coincidence a week before the midterms: Consumer Confidence “rebounded dramatically” to 91.7 from September’s below-COVID lows, crushing expectations — a renaissance the Conference Board itself admits was “in line with retail gasoline prices easing,” meaning the entire recovery of national morale was purchased with one cheaper tank of petrol. The fine print is quietly filed where nobody reads it: confidence remains on its multi-year decline, consumers plan to spend less on services and durables, and the only citizens permitted to feel better are the under-35s and the $100k-plus households who own the assets — while everyone else writes in to complain about the price of food, groceries, and diesel.

The housing release completes the doublethink: home prices keep rising even as mortgage rates rip higher, because “affordability” was always a word for the press release, never the policy. The asset-rich feel wonderful; the wage-earner is priced out of the home and the optimism alike.

Headline PCE rose 0.5% in September, taking the annual rate to 3.6% — the highest since May — with core at 3.1% and drifting the wrong way. PCE energy reached record highs, courtesy of the crude resurgence The Macro Butler has been narrating since February. Then the composition, which is where the real news hides: personal income rose just 0.2% against 0.5% expected, while spending rose 0.5%. The gap was financed by the savings rate, now the lowest since October 2022. Americans are not confident, as the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment records at a record low; they are simply obliged to fill the tank. Note also that acyclical inflation now runs hotter than cyclical — the technical phrasing for inflation that no longer responds to the business cycle, which is to say, embedded. Recall June, when headline PCE actually deflated and the EYIs declared victory. One quarter later, 3.6%, record energy prices and a four-year low in savings, three days from the midterms.

The American economy grew 3.4% in Q3, up from 2.2% and above the 3.2% consensus — the fastest in a year. Consumption rose 3.8%, final sales to private domestic purchasers 4.9%. Equipment spending contributed more than at any point since 2011, excluding the pandemic rebound. Then the footnotes. Government spending rose “largely reflecting oil sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve” — Washington selling its emergency crude reserve counts as economic growth. The reality is that a lot of that stuff is imported, which is why rising imports subtracted from the very figure they enabled. So, the quarter’s triumph consists of AI equipment bought abroad, barrels sold from the national stockpile, and a consumer whose income grew 0.2% while spending grew 0.5%, financed from a four-year low in savings. Warsh calls it strengthened growth with investment at a historically high share of GDP. He is correct. That is precisely what every capex bubble looks like at its peak.

On October 28, the Federal Reserve did what central banks do best when they can’t decide: it held a meeting, announced it would hold fewer of them, and promised more data. The committee kept the fed funds rate at 3.75% to 4.00% by a vote of 10 to 2. Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented in favour of a quarter-point hike, so this time the hawks lost a vote rather than an argument.

The statement says officials hope “the accumulation of more information” will guide their next move, which is central bank for “we’ll know it when we see it, possibly in December.” It then closes with “The committee will deliver price stability,” a sentence that reads like a courier’s promise: no date given, and the parcel is already late.

A week when everything happened at once, and the Fed chose the one option nobody could argue with: nothing. Warsh held at 4.00% on Wednesday, Microsoft and Alphabet spent the evening explaining what they will spend next year, and Thursday delivered advance Q3 GDP and September PCE in the same hour, with the ECB meeting and Amazon and Intel reporting between them enough to rewrite every model on the Street. Exxon and Chevron closed the week reminding everyone what cash flow looked like before software. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs marked the curve down again — the fifth consecutive week they have done so, always from the back. December now prices 72% probability of a hike, January a full hike, March 4.27%, June 4.43%, and the peak has fallen to 4.47% next September from 4.76% five weeks ago: thirty basis points, more than a full hike, removed without a single meeting changing its mind. Cuts are priced from late 2027 onwards. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and the market has quietly stopped asking how high and started asking what breaks first.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

A week with two elections: one in which Americans choose a Congress, and one, every morning, in which the bond market chooses whether to believe them. Monday opens with ISM manufacturing, construction spending and the Treasury’s refunding estimates, before Palantir report after the bell — value, growth and faith, in that order. Tuesday is the midterms, flanked by JOLTS, factory orders and vehicle sales, with AMD, Amgen, Pfizer and Booking reporting into a market watching an entirely different screen. Wednesday brings ISM services, ADP, the trade balance and the refunding announcement — the quarterly disclosure of how much paper Washington intends to issue — alongside Qualcomm, McDonald’s, Uber and CVS. Thursday hands the stage to the Bank of England, jobless claims and unit labour costs, that quiet measure of whether productivity is paying for wages or merely postponing the bill, with ConocoPhillips and Airbnb to follow. Friday closes with payrolls and preliminary Michigan sentiment. Because Americans will vote on Tuesday and be counted on Friday, and only one of those numbers gets revised.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

When Reset in Peace, the key takeaways are:

After 13 years of trying to create inflation, the BOJ has declared victory , signalled a December hike and given itself 43 years to sell the stocks it bought along the way.

The ECB is raising rates into a slowdown while its leadership heads for the exits and its second-largest member drifts towards a bond crisis. When the captain leaves before the storm, the passengers should check the lifeboats.

When the only growing order book belongs to the machines, pay attention the month the machines stop ordering.

When confidence “rebounds” on one cheap tank of gas and home prices climb as mortgages get dearer , the recovery isn’t an economy improving — it’s the scoreboard being polished for the people who own it, a week before they’re asked to vote.

When spending rises, income stalls and savings fall, the consumer is not strong — he is simply running out of road more slowly than he expected.

The Empire that counts the sale of its own reserves as growth has not expanded its economy — it has merely sold the furniture and called it income .

The Fed held at 3.75–4.00% to collect “more information” , while the futures market has already priced an 85% chance of a hike in December.

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending October 30 was red in every column, which at least spared us the usual argument about rotation. The Magnificent 7 fell -2.24%, the Nasdaq 100 -1.98%, the Dow -0.85% and the S&P -0.57% — a third consecutive losing week for the seven, who have spent October handing back what they spent nine months accumulating. The year-to-date line is the one to frame: the Magnificent 7 at +3.84%, down from +11.86% three weeks ago, which after ten months of concentration risk, drawdowns and depreciation schedules is roughly what a Treasury bill paid for sitting perfectly still. The Dow stands at +7.71% — twice the seven’s return and nearly four hundred basis points ahead — with the Nasdaq 100 at +12.42% and the S&P at +10.73%. The Fed held at 4.00% and the most expensive assets on earth fell anyway. Two-thirds of a year’s leadership surrendered in fifteen sessions: the lifeboat didn’t sink; it simply ran out of passengers willing to pay the fare.

As of October 30th, 2026, gold’s correction entered its second week, and the charts rearranged themselves accordingly. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio rose again to 1.9563, up 2.5% while equities fell half a percent — which means gold dropped three percent on its own, and seven percent in a fortnight. The gap to its 2.0881 8.6-year average is now just 6%, the narrowest of the year; one more week of this and the EYIs will declare the end of a bull market that has run since 2022. The gold-to-Treasury ratio has done the heavier lifting, sliding to 1.5989 from 1.6549, and from 1.80 five weeks ago — an eleven percent decline — and yet it still sits 68% above its 0.95 8.6-year average, which tells you how far that panel had travelled before anyone thought to look. The S&P 500-to-WTI ratio eased again to 72.80 against 67.63, a mere 8% above its 8.6-year average after two months spent nearer 25%. Everything is converging on its mean at once. Reversion is not a verdict; it is the market stopping to catch its breath.

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