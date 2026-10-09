The Week That It Was…

A quieter week, in which the data receded and the interpretation took over. Monday brought ISM services, the seventy percent of the economy nobody writes about, and the final PMIs nobody revises. Tuesday delivered the trade balance — an accounting of how much the world still sells to a country that keeps promising to buy less — alongside a 3-year auction, Lamb Weston for the frozen-fry read on restaurant traffic, and Constellation Brands to establish what America drinks when confidence wobbles. Wednesday’s centrepiece was the FOMC minutes, a transcript of a meeting whose conclusion we already knew, parsed for adverbs by people paid to find meaning in “several” versus “a few,” with a 10-year auction to keep the Treasury honest. Thursday offered jobless claims, wholesale inventories, a 30-year auction, and PepsiCo, the definitive test of whether pricing power survives contact with the household budget. Friday, mercifully bare, handed the week to Delta, which opened Q3 earnings season.

At the Valdai Club, Tsar ‘Vladimir’ stated that a direct attack on the Russian Federation means “the issue of using all weapons in our country’s arsenal will inevitably and unavoidably emerge” — and Moscow has since written to NATO specifying that a blockade of Kaliningrad would bring “the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons.” The cited provocations are a mixed bag: NATO drills in the Baltic, attempts to detain Russian vessels, accusations of sabotage, and — genuinely — a British television drama imagining a strike on the exclave. One may regard the list as paranoid or as deliberate theatre; either reading leaves the same object on the table. Kaliningrad is 15,000 square kilometres of Russian territory wedged between two NATO members, connected to Russia only through the Suwalki gap. There is no version of a Baltic incident there that stays local.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqg7k7v499jjo

On 6 October, a coordinated drone attack struck two commercial vessels about 70 nautical miles off Bulgaria — inside the exclusive economic zone of a NATO member. The cargo ship Alfa Watan sank with catastrophic damage and her crew remains missing; the grain carrier ABLE caught fire, her 18 crew — eleven Turkish, seven Indian — evacuated by a Bulgarian ferry with two airlifted to Varna. The Dancer on High Heels from Kyiv blames Russia and warns of preparations for a “massive strike”; Sofia, more carefully, calls it a flagrant violation of international law without naming a culprit. Analysts describe aerial Geran-4 drones paired with surface craft, striking two ships travelling in opposite directions — not a stray round, but choreography. And the context is the number nobody is quoting: more than 210 commercial ship strikes between July and September. Now assemble the week’s map. Bab el-Mandeb closed by Houthis, Hormuz contested, the Saudi East-West pipeline shut, and the Black Sea grain corridor under drone attack inside NATO waters.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/drone-strike-sinks-ship-nato-waters-zelenskyy-warns-looming-massive-strike

The Ministry of Preventive War has a new vocabulary word to teach the public: the “shadow war.” Germany’s BND intelligence Spy In Chief Martin Jäger informed parliament that the confrontation with Russia has entered a “new, more dangerous dimension” of drones, sabotage, cyberattacks, and espionage, that Moscow is “our most dangerous adversary,” and that the threat is “real and imminent” — while a German general helpfully adds that Russia can attack NATO “now,” and Berlin rearms at a pace not seen in generations. The genius of the “shadow war” is its definitional emptiness: it begins with no declaration, has no visible front line, and can be invoked by any ambiguous event — a drone in the sky, a vessel sunk in the Baltic, a cable mysteriously cut — which means the public can be told the war has already started without anyone being able to point to the moment it did. Europe, having spent years insisting it could wage an unlimited proxy war against a nuclear power and keep it “contained inside Ukraine,” now expresses alarm that the power is responding — then cites that response as proof of the aggression that justifies more weapons. Both sides claim they prepare for war to prevent war, which is the one sentence in the whole affair that is reliably true, and the reason it never works.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/germany-risk-violent-conflict-with-russia-intel-chief-says-2026-10-05/

5 October 2026 will be remembered as a turning point in this War Cycle, and the week has obliged with evidence: commercial vessels sunk in Bulgarian and Romanian waters, NATO fighters scrambled near Romanian airspace, Ukrainian drones striking deep into Russia with nearly 900 claimed intercepted, Swedish Patriots moving to Poland, and Lithuania reconsidering its nuclear restrictions. The analogy with 1914 is clear— a war produced not by decision but by alliances and mobilisation schedules that turned a regional crisis into a continental one. Wars do not require somebody sitting in a room deciding that Tuesday morning would be a wonderful time to start World War III. Each side answers the last provocation with something slightly larger until someone crosses a line that cannot be uncrossed. Higher war probability means higher interest rates, because war is financed by issuance.

https://www.euronews.com/2026/10/06/lithuania-takes-further-step-towards-lifting-nuclear-weapons-ban

In the meantime, the Saudi-to-China tanker rate reached $1.0 million a day — twenty-one times its level a year ago — and every crude tanker class set an all-time high alongside it: Suezmax US Gulf-Europe at $577,792, West Africa-Europe at $567,138, VLCC West Africa-China at $697,160, Aframax US Gulf-Europe at $313,794. The inflation-adjusted Baltic Dirty Tanker Index has passed its 2004 peak. The cause is not missing oil but missing ships. Gulf barrels now reach market through dark transits, shuttle runs, waits of seven to ten days and ship-to-ship transfers — STS volumes have doubled to 12 million b/d — so each cargo consumes several times the tonnage it once did. Vessels vanish from position lists the moment they appear. Hormuz flows have recovered not due to improved safety but improved ability to operate under risk. And the number that matters for every central banker: freight is now 27% of delivered crude cost.

Middle East Tanker Rate to Japan (blue line); China (red line); India (green line).

The Ministry of Property Rights has issued a clarifying statement on the sanctity of ownership: Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, a notorious Malthusian, announced at a Warsaw forum that the €200 billion-plus in frozen Russian state assets “will never return to Russia,” to be repurposed as reparations, reconstruction funds, or whatever present need requires — a declaration delivered by the same European establishment that built its entire financial reputation on the promise that property held in its institutions is inviolable. The genius of the framing is its moral certainty: seizing a sovereign nation’s reserves is “justice” when the target is approved, never theft, and certainly not the precedent that every non-Western central bank on Earth will read as instruction. Sikorski paired the confiscation with the usual arithmetic of escalation — Poland spending 7% of GDP on defence, European NATO core spending marching toward €800 billion by 2035, “you can’t fight drones with sticks and stones” — because the war that was meant to end apparently requires permanent financing, and the frozen billions are simply the first withdrawal. Every sovereign holding assets in Europe now understands that reserves are safe exactly until a political consensus decides they are needed, which is precisely why gold is quietly leaving Western vaults and going home.

It is always about how to follow the money to ‘Kaiser Merz’, who did indeed chair BlackRock’s German supervisory board before entering the Chancellery — a fact of public record, and a reasonable thing for voters to weigh. From there the argument becomes crystal clear: BlackRock leads an $800 billion Ukraine reconstruction framework involving concessions and resource rights, it holds some $40 billion across RTX, Northrop, Lockheed and General Dynamics, and that ‘Kaiser Merz’ therefore put its BlackRock’s interest before Germany. You cannot claim you are already at war with Russia, risk the destruction of Germany, and have BlackRock making a profit. Germany is converting Volkswagen plants to defence production and borrowing €649 billion to do it. Whether or not Merz’s old employer benefits, somebody manages the fund that finances the rearmament. Follow the money and you rarely find a conspiracy — you find a fee, quietly charged on every side of the trade.

https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/10/03/1742210.html

The Ministry of Public Reassurance has two mutually exclusive statements ready, and invites you to believe both: a 28-year-old researcher at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute broke a test tube of pneumonic plague, fell ill with severe pneumonia, and died within days, prompting the quarantine of roughly 200 contacts, three hospitals placed under secure measures, a mask mandate, the FSB’s involvement, and the national health chief personally flying in to convene an extraordinary anti-epidemic commission over a “particularly dangerous infectious disease” — after which the same authorities announced that no plague had been detected, no laboratory accident had occurred, the pneumonia was of “unknown etiology,” and the situation was “stable.” The genius of the arrangement is that the response and the denial cannot both be true: you do not deploy the secret police, a cabinet-level official, and a regional mask mandate for a pneumonia of unknown origin that definitely isn’t the plague it definitely is. The White House, meanwhile, is “monitoring” and “assessing options“ with the practiced vocabulary of an institution that learned nothing from the last ‘plandemic’ which escaped a laboratory studying it and the official story contradicted itself in real time — which is to say, the playbook hasn’t changed, only the test tube.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16182665/white-house-plague-russia-quarantine.html

As a matter of fortuitus coincidences, the Cokehead Dancer on High Heels and the Diva Taylor both had mentioned Russia plague, well ahead the ‘Patient Zero’ of this new ‘plandemic’ was identified.

Hurry up – We need a new ‘Plandemic’ for another Lockdown to Justify Mail-in Ballots Again

The reality is that plague never DISAPPEARED — it still circulates in wildlife around the WORLD. The WHO map shows potential natural plague foci across the Americas, Africa and Asia, including parts of the US, China and Madagascar

https://www.newsweek.com/map-shows-countries-hit-by-plague-as-russian-lab-worker-dies-12522349

In the meantime, The Ministry of Public Health of the Prison Island has a minor scheduling update for its grateful citizens: The Lion City’s health authority has quietly folded the COVID-19 vaccine into the National Immunisation Schedule — the roster of jabs now simply recommended as the normal and unremarkable order of things — recommending an annual dose for everyone aged six months and older who is “medically eligible,” with those over 60 and the “vulnerable” invited to come twice a year. The genius of the manoeuvre is in the vocabulary: nothing is mandated, nothing is forced, the shot is merely “recommended” and placed alongside the childhood vaccines nobody questions, so that an experimental product rushed out five years ago under emergency authorisation is now administratively indistinguishable from the measles jab — normalised not by a decree anyone could protest but by a line item added to a list. The emergency that justified it has long since been declared over, the population that once queued under duress now queues under habit, and the annual booster — that eternally recurring appointment — has been converted from a crisis measure into a permanent feature of the calendar, which is precisely how the temporary always becomes the forever.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/covid-19-vaccination-national-immunisation-schedule-cda-6438661

Quebec has elected the Parti Québécois with 59 of 127 seats on roughly 28% of the vote — the smallest share ever recorded by a winning party in the province. The governing CAQ was annihilated, the Liberals doubled to 40, and the Conservatives entered the assembly for the first time with 19. Paul St-Pierre Plamondon promises another referendum on independence, though he will wait until Trump leaves office — so 2029 or 2030 — alongside resisting federal immigration policy and abolishing the monarchy in Quebec, with the lieutenant-governor’s budget redirected to homelessness. Support for independence polls around 30%, which is to say the mandate is thinner than the mandate-holder. Carney congratulated him and spoke exclusively about tariffs, jobs and housing. Sensible, since Quebec carries roughly an 11% average US tariff burden against 6% nationally, with metals, manufacturing and forestry in the firing line. Note the week’s pattern: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, an English village, and now Quebec, next Alberta.

The Ministry of Fiscal Serenity has a minor contagion to manage: Spain’s Pedro Sánchez — a Socialist PM trailing in every poll, who hasn’t passed a budget since 2023 — has gambled on a snap election for November 29 after parliament killed his emergency housing decrees, volunteering Madrid as fresh kindling to a European bond market already ablaze. The fire itself is in Paris, where the France-Germany 10-year spread just posted its biggest weekly widening since German reunification in 1990, Italy is revising its deficits higher, the euro has slid to a 17-month low, and the whole continent has quietly rediscovered the phrase “sovereign debt crisis“ it spent fifteen years insisting was permanently solved. The reassurance is the most Orwellian touch of all: Spain qualifies as an “innocent bystander” the ECB might rush to rescue, while France — whose fiscal path is “inconsistent with the stabilisation of public debt” — is left to dig its own grave, a distinction that amounts to the central bank publicly ranking which members are worth saving. The catch is that the ECB is being asked to print money to rescue the periphery while simultaneously hiking into 3.8% inflation — the exact contradiction that has no solution.

Portugal (blue line); Italy (red line); Greece (green line); Spain (purple line); France (Yellow line) 10-Year Yields; EUR/USD FX Rate (axis inverted; white line).

While France’s 10-year yield has reached the highest since 2002, the new seller is the one nobody modelled. Japanese investors hold about ¥23 trillion — $145 billion — of French debt, their most overweight euro-area position, equal to some 38% of France’s planned €340 billion of 2027 issuance. For twenty years they bought OATs because JGBs paid nothing. Now the 10-year JGB is above 3%, a 30-year high, and the 30-year above 4%, while French paper offers just 40 basis points of hedged pickup for the privilege of lending to a country fake news polls give a 68% chance of electing Le Pen, running deficits above 5% with 0.6% growth. Holdings are down 2.5% so far — roughly $4 billion of a very large pile. Every bond investors know that anti-fragmentation tools are “the last resort, not the next step.”

In the meantime, as many as 500 French high schools have closed or partially closed over security concerns, with 24 burned or ransacked and 78 education staff injured — in one Paris case, hooded individuals piled combustible material at a school entrance and set it alight. This is in a line running through 2005 and the 2023 riots, given the failure of integration policy in segregated suburbs with entrenched unemployment, political radicalisation that converts grievance into confrontation, and a fiscal model that cannot fund the promises it has made. Reasonable people will argue about the first two; the third is arithmetic. France runs one of Europe’s largest welfare states on persistent deficits, enormous debt and — as of this week — a 10-year yield at its highest since 2002, with Japanese investors quietly heading home. When the government cleans up the damage, it does not reach into its own pocket. The taxpayer does.

The Ministry of Inexhaustible Arsenals has resolved a contradiction it insisted never existed: Raytheon has been awarded a $24.4 billion contract to “accelerate” production of SM-6 missiles — the interceptors consumed in Operation Epic Fury’s seven-month bombing of Iran — in the very week The Manipulator In Chief, having spent months branding the Pentagon’s own inspector-general report of a weapons shortage “mostly fake news,” finally conceded that “some forms of ammunition are a little bit lower,” before adding, without apparent irony, “we’re stocking up at levels we’ve never done before.” The arithmetic of the admission is its own confession: you do not hand out emergency five-year, faster-production, “long-term predictability” contracts for an arsenal that is merely “a little bit lower.” The war declared won on Hour 1 of Day 1 has now depleted the SPR to a 40-year low, emptied the tungsten stockpile, and drained the missile inventory badly enough to require a $24 billion restock — all while the same arsenal is being emptied a second time onto Israel and Gulf allies, the clearest possible definition of “America First” in which America ends up last in line behind its own exports. The only guaranteed winners, as ever, are the defence contractors and the taxpayer’s grandchildren who will service the debt.

https://time.com/article/2026/10/01/donald-trump-2026-interview-transcript/

Donald Copperfield, never shy of a financial magic trick, has proposed to designate part of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach a “U.S. Presidential Golf Course” — “sort of a Camp David,” he says, with the Secret Service having suggested it. The club would build the presidential lodging at its own expense and provide free access to the federal government, with a separate entrance from the private club. His attorney frames it as a gift to his successors, the American people and Palm Beach County, citing Eisenhower’s Gettysburg farm and Roosevelt’s Hyde Park as precedent. Two details tidy the picture: the Trump Organization leases the land from Palm Beach County, which must approve, and the club earned nearly $37 million in his first year back in office. The county administrator calls it a historic opportunity. The precedent nobody mentions is Mar-a-Lago itself — bequeathed to the National Park Service, returned to the estate in 1980 because the upkeep was ruinous, and bought by Trump in 1985.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/politics/2026/10/07/trump-proposes-camp-david-style-presidential-retreat-at-his-private-florida-golf-club/

The Ministry of Manufacturing Renaissance has announced its most staggering achievement yet: the Manipulator-in-Chief declares that over $20 trillion in foreign investment has flooded into America during his second term — “five, six, seven times higher than any country ever,” a figure so large it exceeds the entire output of the US economy and is uncorroborated by any dataset that exists outside a Truth Social post. Committing the heresy of consulting the actual numbers, anyone looking at the official data found that new foreign direct investment totalled a modest $232 billion in 2025 — roughly $30 billion below its ten-year average and, adjusted for inflation, lower than every single pre-pandemic year — meaning the greatest onshoring boom in human history is, by the government’s own Bureau of Economic Analysis, slightly worse than normal. The detail that completes the illusion is where the money actually went: 94% of new foreign investment took the form of acquisitions of existing US firms, with just 2% creating anything new — so foreign capital is not building factories, it is merely changing the nameplate on the ones already standing, buying the farm rather than planting it. The $5 trillion in Gulf and Asian “commitments” on the White House tracker remain, as ever, press releases awaiting the inconvenience of becoming spending.

Iran’s oil has effectively left the market. Kharg Island loadings collapsed from 1.8 million barrels a day in March to 260,000 by May, and no Iranian liftings were observed in the Gulf at all in September. Chinese imports fell from 1.76 million b/d in April to 475,000 in September and then to essentially nothing — a problem chiefly for the Shandong teapots, who built entire business models on discounted sanctioned barrels and account for roughly a fifth of China’s crude intake. The replacement scramble shows up in the price of everything else: Russian ESPO at a record premium to Brent, and record freight rates amid a VLCC shortage. Now the dangerous arithmetic. Roughly 23 million barrels sit trapped inside the Gulf, onshore storage is 60% full, and Iran must soon cut production from 3.2 million b/d. A state with stranded cargoes, no revenue and nothing left to lose sits beside a strait carrying 13 million barrels a day belonging to its neighbours.

Iran OPEC Monthly Oil Production.

The Ministry of Affordable Fuel has declared an emergency over a problem it manufactured: an executive order deferring federal diesel excise taxes through December 31 and waiving the penalty for selling dyed off-road diesel on the highway — a “qualifying event” under the disaster-relief statute 26 U.S.C. 7508A, the same provision used for hurricanes and floods, now invoked for a fuel crisis the administration created by bombing Iran, closing two chokepoints, and draining the SPR to a 40-year low. The order opens by blaming “restricted global diesel supply” as though it were weather, carefully omitting who restricted it, and the timing is written in the margins: relief runs precisely to year-end, conveniently spanning the stretch before a midterm while diesel tops $6, and Section 4 instructs Treasury to “explore avenues, including legislation” to forgive the deferred tax entirely — meaning the revenue is unlikely ever to be collected. It is, in essence, a temporary subsidy that treats the symptom while the policy causing it continues, funded by deferring a tax the government will quietly never reclaim, with the Department of Agriculture even ordered to pay the cost of publishing the decree.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/10/emergency-tax-relief-on-diesel-fuel/

The Ministry of Fuel Abundance has an electoral miracle to announce, timed with the precision of a man whose approval rating is bleeding out one diesel pump at a time: less than a month before the midterms, the Manipulator-in-Chief posted on Truth Social — one hour before the close, naturally — that Tsar Vladimir has graciously agreed to release 300,000 tons of diesel “immediately,” 500,000 in November, a million thereafter, and three million more once Russia’s refineries, currently being dismantled by Ukrainian drones every three days, feel up to it. The algos did their duty and sold WTI before a single carbon-based trader could reach for a calculator, which is a pity, because the arithmetic is the entire joke: 300,000 tons is 2.2 million barrels against US consumption of 4 million barrels a day — half a day’s diesel — while the whole theatrical package, minus the three million tons nobody believes will arrive, amounts to roughly five days of supply. The war declared won on Hour 1 of Day 1 has now reached the stage where the President must publicly beg the enemy he’s sanctioning to sell him fuel, and the enemy’s refineries can’t produce it because the proxy he’s funding keeps blowing them up.

As another sign of the economic prosperity the citizens of the Empire have experienced since the start of the little excursion in the Middle East, at least sixteen trucking, delivery and haulage firms filed for bankruptcy between late August and 21 September — general freight, construction materials, agricultural hauling, even an Amazon delivery contractor. Globemaster went down owing up to $10m against under $1m of assets; Pacer Transport managed the same liabilities with less than $50,000 to its name. Diesel is paid at the pump today, the freight invoice settles in sixty days, and no quantity of GDP enthusiasm bridges that gap. Operators who cannot pass costs on absorb them until the margin is gone, then borrow until the lender notices, then file. This is what stagflation looks like at ground level — busy, loss-making, and invisible in the national averages, because aggregate spending counts the fuel bill as growth.

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/16-trucking-companies-hit-bankruptcy-court-in-less-than-a-month

September services arrived in two flavours. S&P Global printed 58.8 — a five-year high — while ISM came in at 54.9, a touch below expectations and down from 55.4. The optimists will cite the former. Behind the S&P number: new orders and backlogs rising faster, growth expectations at one-year highs, hiring at a pace unseen in over four years, and all five major sectors expanding for the first time in ten months, with information and communication leading by a distance. The implied arithmetic is roughly 4% Q3 growth and 5% annualised in September. And now the clause that undoes the cheer — input costs rose at their fastest in nearly four years, and selling prices accelerated again, signalling inflation “well above the Fed’s 2% target.” Note also the hiring claim, arriving days after a 29,000-payroll print with July revised negative. One of these instruments is measuring the economy; the other is measuring sentiment about it.

America’s trade deficit widened 13.7% in August to $105.6 billion, the largest since early 2025 and well past the $102.1 billion expected, with imports hitting a record. Behind it: capital goods imports up $6.2 billion, semiconductors up a record $2.4 billion, plus aircraft and telecoms equipment — the AI buildout arriving by container ship. Industrial supplies including oil added $9.1 billion. Net exports are on track to subtract 2.59 percentage points from Q3 GDP, the most since before Liberation Day. The geography is its own commentary: the deficit with Canada is the widest since early 2025 after talks collapsed and 50% US tariffs hit on 22 August, prompting retaliation; deficits with Mexico and Vietnam set fresh records; Taiwan’s widened too, because that is where the chips come from. Services exports were flat, held down by the fewest foreign visitors since August 2023. Four years of tariffs, decoupling and onshoring rhetoric, and the import bill has never been higher.

The Ministry of Managed Inflation Expectations has a small discrepancy to report between the official figures and the citizens who live among the prices: the New York Fed’s September survey found one-year inflation expectations jumping to 3.9% — the highest since May 2023 — as the public, stubbornly consulting the supermarket rather than the approved statistics, now expects medical costs to rise 9.2%, college 7.5%, rent 6.8%, food 5.5%, and fuel 4.8% over the coming year. The Ministry prefers Core PCE, a number carefully purified of the food, fuel, and shelter that ordinary people are forced to purchase, so that inflation may be declared “contained” to everyone except those paying it. The report’s darkest line is dressed as good news: expected spending growth leapt to a two-year high of 5.5%, outpacing expected income — framed as consumer confidence, when it is in fact a population spending ahead of prices it can already see rising, buying today what it knows it cannot afford tomorrow. Forty-two percent say their finances are worse than a year ago against eighteen percent who say better, credit is harder to obtain, and the survey lands one month before an election the administration will spend insisting the economy is booming.

Thirty-year mortgage rates jumped from 6.73% to 7.35% in September only— the largest rise in roughly four years — courtesy of a 30-year Treasury above 5.5% posting its biggest quarterly yield increase since 1994. Everyone who can do the arithmetic the political propaganda avoids: a $400,000 mortgage costs about $1,686 a month in principal and interest at 3%, and roughly $2,740 at 7.3%. Over a thousand dollars more, before taxes, insurance, maintenance or the HOA. Millions sit frozen in 3% mortgages, unwilling to move at any price, so inventory never arrives and the market simply stops. The structural point is the one policymakers dislike: the Fed sets the overnight rate, not the curve. Mortgages follow long yields, which investors price off confidence in public institutions, issuance and fiscal risk. Bessent’s $6 billion buyback was duly swallowed whole — you cannot steer a $30-trillion-plus market with a few billion while flooding it with new supply against $40 trillion of debt.

US 30-Year Mortgage Rate (blue line); US 30-Year Yield (red line); Spread between US 30-Year Mortgage Rate and US 30-Year Yield (histogram).

The office CMBS delinquency rate has re-spiked to 12.2% — the second-highest on record, 1.5 points above the 2008 peak, and barely below January’s 12.3%. The marquee failure is a $1.1 billion Hollywood loan backed by Blackstone Property Partners and Hudson Pacific: eight office and studio properties, 2.2 million square feet, with Netflix occupying 57.8% of space and leases covering 24.2% expiring soon. Occupancy has slid from 91% to 84.9% in ten months. The remedy was a 14-month maturity extension to November 2027 at 4.435%, plus a $20 million leasing reserve — extend and pretend, one more time. In Houston, $470 million of Brookfield-managed Allen Center loans went to maturity default in April on floating paper at SOFR plus 3.08%, currently 6.96% and heading higher. The industry’s slogans have aged badly: “survive until ‘25,” then “bliss in ‘26,” now simply sell at today’s price, or the lender will. With the 10-year above 5%, refinancing has essentially stopped.

Preliminary October sentiment came in at 46.3, but the headline is the subplot: current conditions collapsed to 44.7 from 50.9 — the lowest reading ever recorded. Worse than the Covid trough. Worse than the depths of 2008. Achieved, impressively, while the S&P sits at a record high. Expectations actually rose to 47.3, which can be read as proof that hope is cheaper than groceries. One-year inflation expectations ticked to 4.7%, against 3.4% in February before Iran, and the five-to-ten-year measure drifted to 3.5% — the number the Fed insists is anchored, dragging its anchor across the seabed. Democrats cheered up, Republicans cheered up, and independents — the ones without a team to barrack for — lost faith and cancelled out both. Durables buying conditions plummeted, which happens when prices and mortgage rates rise together. Lower-income households and those with small portfolios felt it worst, because the wealth effect requires wealth.

The September minutes of the FOMC meeting record a rare thing: all 19 officials behind the quarter-point hike to 3.75-4.00%, with most judging another appropriate by year-end. Chairman Warsh described it as removing “a dose of accommodation,” which is how one says tightening without alarming anybody. Headline PCE at an estimated 3.8%, core at 3.4%, risks skewed upward, drivers listed as energy, geopolitics and — note this — AI investment. Several participants observed that core goods prices stayed elevated as the AI buildout’s effects grew while tariff effects faded, and that AI demand for skilled labour is pushing wages higher in those sectors. The Fed has, in other words, formally identified the boom as an inflation source. On yields, officials noted term premia rising on the policy path, geopolitics, uncertainty about the buyback programme, and heavy private debt issuance for AI infrastructure. Several called policy “not restrictive or only mildly restrictive.”

https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/fomcminutes20260916.pdf

A quieter week, in which the data receded and the interpretation took over. ISM services measured the seventy percent of the economy nobody writes about, the FOMC minutes were parsed for adverbs by people paid to distinguish “several” from “a few”, and three auctions kept the Treasury honest while PepsiCo tested whether pricing power survives contact with the household budget. Delta opened Q3 earnings season. And Wall Street’s endlessly imaginative EYIs, for the first time since summer, did almost nothing: October hike odds faded further to 17.2%, December’s implied rate sat at 4.13% against 4.13% a week ago, January at 4.23%, March at 4.41%, and the peak slipped a few basis points to 4.70% next October, after which the curve simply lies flat into 2028. Having spent a month pricing in turn a hike, a summit and a funeral, they have finally arrived at the only honest position available to them: no view at all. The Fed doesn’t control the cycle; the cycle controls the Fed — and this week, nobody controlled anything.

What’s On the Agenda Next Week?

Earnings season proper, and as ever the banks go first — on the grounds that they already know how everyone else’s quarter went. Monday is a half-holiday: the bond market shuts for Columbus Day while equities trade on, and the Treasury publishes September’s budget statement, closing the fiscal year’s accounts with the discretion of a man quietly settling a very large bar tab. Tuesday opens the vault — JPMorgan, Goldman, Wells Fargo and Citi, flanked by Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth and Domino’s, the trifecta of American pharmaceuticals, insurance and carbohydrates. Wednesday brings September CPI and the Beige Book, the Fed’s anecdotal survey of businessmen complaining, with Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock to follow. Thursday is the week’s real workload: PPI, retail sales, Empire State and Philly Fed, plus Schwab, PNC, Alcoa and J.B. Hunt — aluminium and trucking, the two industries that cannot fake a recovery. Friday closes with industrial production and the regional banks. Because the banks always report first, and they always know where the money went.

KEY TAKEWAYS.

As investors start to understand how the bonds rolled them, the key takeaways are:

A five-year high in activity and a four-year high in costs is not an expansion — it’s an auction , and everyone is bidding for the same inputs.

The US cannot build an AI economy at home when every component arrives from abroad — and it certainly cannot tariff its way out of needing it.

Nineteen FED officials agreed inflation is too high.

When the index of consumer sentiment of today is the worst ever recorded and the index of tomorrow rises, the consumers have stopped measuring reality and begun measuring their appetite for denial .

As the world shifts into an inflationary bust, investors will once again need to focus on the Return OF Capital rather than the Return ON Capital , as stagflation spreads.

Physical gold and silver remain THE ONLY reliable hedges against reckless and untrustworthy governments and bankers.

Gold and silver are eternal hedge against “collective stupidity” and government hegemony, both of which are abundant worldwide.

With continued decline in trust in public institutions, particularly in the Western world, investors are expected to move even more into assets with no counterparty risk which are non-confiscable , like physical Gold and Silver.

Long dated US Treasuries and Bonds in general are an ‘un-investable return-less’ asset class which have also lost their rationale for being part of a diversified portfolio.

Unequivocally, the risky part of the portfolio has moved to fixed income and therefore rather than chasing long-dated government bonds, fixed income investors should focus on USD investment-grade US corporate bonds with a duration not longer than 12 months to manage their cash.

In this context, investors should also be prepared for much higher volatility as well as dull inflation-adjusted returns in the foreseeable future.

HOW TO TRADE IT?

The week ending October 9 ran last week’s film backwards. The Magnificent 7 led at +1.41%, the S&P followed at +1.15%, the Dow managed +0.93% — and the Nasdaq 100, which seven days ago was carried by its other ninety-three members, finished last at +0.24%, meaning those same ninety-three spent this week going the other way. Breadth, it turns out, was a weekend guest. Everything was green, which in a week with no decision, thin data and a futures strip that moved three basis points is less a verdict than a shrug performed at volume. Year to date the hierarchy holds: the Nasdaq 100 at +22.31%, the S&P at +14.11%, the Magnificent 7 at +11.86% — still ten points behind the index they allegedly are — and the Dow bringing up the rear at +7.47%. Four indices, four ways to be up, and still, nobody able to understand why.

As of October 9th, 2026, the three charts did what the rest of the week did: nothing, with conviction. The S&P 500-to-gold ratio ticked down to 1.8624 from 1.8649 — a movement so small it barely qualifies as an opinion — leaving it 11% below its 8.6-year average of 2.0872. Note what that stillness contains, though: the S&P rose over a percent on the week, so gold rose with it. Two weeks of “the Eternal Bullion is finally rolling over” lasted precisely two weeks. The S&P 500-to-WTI ratio inched to 85.05 against a 8.6-year average of 67.75, 25% above trend, crude still doing its impression of an asset nobody is worried about while the Strait remains exactly what it is. And the gold-to-Treasury ratio turned back up to 1.7655 from 1.7451 — 86% above its 8.6-year average of 0.9516 and pointed, once again, in its usual direction. Equities had a good week; gold had the same week. The difference is that gold has had every other one as well.

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