The Week That It Was…

As the third week of March arrived, investors were treated to the usual parade of central bank meetings—from the Bank of Canada to the ECB and the Federal Reserve System—where policymakers deliberated solemnly while wars, supply shocks, and collapsing trust quietly rendered monetary policy about as effective as an umbrella in a hurricane. Whatever decisions emerged, oil prices remained unimpressed, the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, and stagflationary arithmetic kept compounding. Meanwhile, China released retail sales and industrial production data compiled before recent geopolitical disruptions, giving them roughly the relevance of last month’s weather forecast. Earnings season also slipped into hibernation, with only a handful of S&P 500 companies reporting—most notably Micron Technology and FedEx, the former hinting at semiconductor demand and the latter quietly revealing whether global trade disruptions had begun arriving at America’s doorstep in cardboard boxes.

The week started in what was supposed to be a measured escalation of the Epic Fury peace initiative, the Warmonger-in-Chief announced Friday evening—thoughtfully timed aftermarket hours to preserve stability—that US Central Command had delivered Freedom to Kharg Island, which processes 90% of Iran’s energy exports. The Supreme Leader emphasized the operation’s remarkable restraint: The Protective Strike targeted only military assets, leaving energy infrastructure supposedly untouched—for now. Iran had previously declared such action a red line requiring Proportional Response against regional energy facilities, though the Western Malthusians clarified such warnings constitute Aggression while our Superior Firepower represents Peace.

The Iranian News Service confirmed receipt of fifteen Correctional Strikes targeting military infrastructure—air defence systems, naval facilities, airport control, and helicopter assets associated with the State Oil Company. The Commander’s conditional offer—to preserve energy infrastructure provided commercial passage remains unobstructed—demonstrates Strategic Restraint. Regional partners and global markets have been duly notified of this Generous Framework. Tehran’s insistence on imposing Consequences for the Defensive Coalition’s actions suggests the Strait’s temporary closure triggered by the City of London’s insurers will continue. This is Progress toward Resolution. All parties understand the terms.

As a reminder, five miles long and situated 15 to 20 miles off the mainland-Iranian coast, Kharg Island is essential to Iran’s export of petroleum. Facilities there have continued to operate throughout the war, with at least 10 tankers hauling off nearly 19 million barrels since the US-Israeli surprise attack on Feb 28. Iran has, however, sought to add a small measure of export-facility diversification, by reopening energy exports at the Jask terminal, which is southeast of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman.

https://mapcarta.com/12606110/Map

‘While the loud general brags of obliterating the enemy’s front door, the wise neighbour quietly builds a back exit. ’The Warmonger-in-Chief celebrates the ‘total obliteration’ of Kharg Island as yet another glorious victory in the Forever Winning Epic Fury campaign, apparently unaware that Iran—with China’s patient assistance—has been developing the Jask Oil Terminal on the Gulf of Oman for precisely this contingency. The facility, designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz entirely, now allows Iranian oil to flow through routes immune to American bombing theatrics.

https://thearabweekly.com/iran-works-reroute-oil-exports-away-strait-hormuz

For years, Iran’s been building a rather impressive back entrance: the Jask Oil Terminal features 20 massive storage tanks (10 million barrels, expandable to 30+ million—because go big or go home), three loading systems for supertaskers, and a 1,100 km pipeline stretching from Goureh that can theoretically handle 1 million barrels per day. After sitting mostly dormant since its 2021 ribbon-cutting—presumably waiting for exactly this moment—the terminal roared back to life in October 2024 when a VLCC loaded 2 million barrels. These storage tanks have been filling like a strategic middle finger to the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. Turns out Iran wasn’t putting all its eggs in one easily bombable basket after all. The student of geopolitics learns: ‘He who prepares in silence defeats he who celebrates prematurely.’ One side bombs what it can see; the other builds what cannot be reached. The student of strategy notes which approach survives longer.

https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Iran-To-Bypass-Key-Oil-Chokepoint-By-Exporting-From-Jask-Terminal.html

Following Kharg Island’s Liberation, Operation Epstein Fury achieved Strategic Optimization of South Pars Phase 14 facilities. Iran confirms Temporary Production Adjustments affecting 12 million cubic metres daily. South Pars—Earth’s largest gas field producing 70-80% of Iran’s output—provides the hydrogen feedstock for ammonia synthesis, which becomes the urea supplying half the planet’s agricultural nitrogen needs.

The Voluntary Hormuz Navigation Protocol had created Orderly Transit Management. Current operations now address Production Optimization at source. The nitrogen supply chain experiences Simultaneous Strategic Adjustment at both manufacturing and distribution endpoints—Comprehensive Solution Implementation.

Previous optimistic scenarios assumed: strait reopens, fertilizer flows resume, planting recovers. The South Pars Thermal Event removes this contingency. Even if The Malthusian in Chief and his war allied ‘Satanyahu’ stood down tomorrow, the facility producing feedstock molecules is experiencing Controlled Recalibration. Qatar’s shared North Dome field maintains operations but also requires Hormuz passage under current Protocols.

https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/the-haber-bosch-process-what-is-it-why-is-the-process-so-important.html

Following the Strategic Resource Optimization of Iran’s largest gas infrastructure under Operation ‘Epstein Fury’, a Proportional Response involving precision unmanned systems targeted the Ras Laffan LNG facility operated by Qatar Energy—a Regional Partner providing Logistical Cooperation to initial operations. The Ministry confirms Comprehensive Structural Adjustments to Qatari facilities. Both actions constitute Progress: the Iranian facility received Necessary Correction; the Qatari infrastructure experienced Legitimate Defensive Countermeasures. Regional Partners supporting Peacekeeping Operations should note that Cooperation carries Shared Responsibility and Protection remains Conditional.

Nineteen days of Epstein Furry: Supreme Leader neutralized, nuclear program eliminated, missile capacity reduced 95%, IAEA confirms safety. The operation eliminating existential threats now Optimizes agricultural infrastructure required for Reconstruction Phase. NOLA urea: $683, undergoing Market Recalibration. Soil requires nitrogen. Nitrogen requires gas. Gas field experiences Thermal Management. Strait maintains Protocol.

Scarcity is Abundance. Destruction is Reconstruction. Starvation is Security.

Because Operation Epic Fury’s Tremendous Success, the Commander-in-Chief has extended a Voluntary Invitation to North Atlantic Terror Organization members and Asian puppet partners such as Japan and South Korea—celebrated for their Humanitarian Bombing Excellence—to join Freedom of Navigation Operations in the Strait. This Collaborative Partnership Opportunity allows Allied Nations to demonstrate Solidarity with the Zionist Coalition’s evolving Ideological Mission, which has naturally progressed from Defensive Response to Democratic Liberation Effort. Participation is entirely Optional, though Cooperation proves Commitment to Universal Values. Involvement is Choice. Conscription is Invitation. Holy War is Secular Peace Initiative.

The reality is that ‘When the empire bombs for peace, the merchant seeks a different patron.’ Iran, having noted that BRICS partners prefer trade agreements over cruise missiles, now considers allowing “limited” tanker passage through the Strait—provided the oil is purchased in yuan rather than dollars, naturally. The ancient petrodollar system, where puppet Gulf nations recycled oil wealth into US Treasury bonds, encounters the reality that sanctioned nations discover alternative currencies with remarkable speed. China, ever pragmatic, has perfected the art of bartering infrastructure projects for Iranian crude, while India—desperate for LPG and LNG—secured passage after Modi emphasized the “unhindered transit of energy” in a Wednesday call with Tehran. As the master might say: “He who controls the chokepoint controls the price; he who bombs the chokepoint starves his own people.”

https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/iran-war-us-israel-trump-03-14-26?post-id=cmmpeuhdj000b3b6rkae4rtrr

As Confucius observed: “He who closes the door and then asks his rival to help open it reveals more about himself than the door.” The Warmonger-in-Chief, having effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz through his own bombing campaign, now implores China to help him establish “American Rule of Law” over the very chokepoint he blockaded. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister has openly declared what was once discreet: Russia and China are providing military cooperation—intelligence sharing, battlefield data, logistical support, and diplomatic cover. Chinese naval assets have conveniently appeared near the Strait while both powers protect energy flows to their own markets, because why let American bombs interrupt profitable commerce?

https://united24media.com/latest-news/iran-officially-confirms-military-support-from-russia-and-china-in-war-against-the-us-16882

The master taught: “The wise enemy does not rush into battle; he watches his adversary exhaust himself.” Russia and China aren’t deploying troops—they’re simply ensuring the conflict drags on indefinitely through intelligence, technology, and strategic positioning while America becomes entangled in another prolonged adventure. Nuclear powers avoid direct confrontation, preferring to let their opponent discover that bombing one’s way to victory requires more stamina than Twitter threats provide. The student notes: he who digs a hole for others may find himself standing in it, asking his rivals for a ladder.

As Confucius taught: “He who controls the river controls the village; he who controls the oil controls the world—or discovers that bombing the river makes everyone thirsty.” The Strait of Hormuz remains the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, and disruptions have already sent prices soaring. China’s determination to secure passage and Russia’s strategic positioning reveal this isn’t merely a military conflict—it’s economic warfare. Whoever controls the energy corridors controls leverage over the entire global economy, which is why Beijing and Moscow are playing the long game while Washington plays whack-a-mole with Iranian infrastructure.

Here’s where the geopolitical puzzle gets interesting: there’s a proposed canal route that would bypass the Suez entirely, running from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean—except it passes extremely close to Gaza. The master observed: “One cannot build a major shipping lane next to neighbours who launch rockets.” Control and stability in Gaza, therefore, become prerequisites for any such infrastructure project. Analysts have noticed that renewed interest in this canal has coincidentally intensified during Israel’s Gaza operations, raising eyebrows about whether the long-dormant Ben Gurion Canal project might become viable if the region is brought under full military control.

The Suez Canal has triggered crises from Nasser’s 1956 nationalization to modern blockages freezing billions overnight. Meanwhile, most of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Arabia—a chokepoint now threatened by escalating conflict. A new Israeli-controlled canal would provide an alternative corridor bypassing both Egyptian Suez and Iranian Hormuz. Step back and the sequence looks less random: Gaza war removes security obstacles along the proposed canal route. Iran escalation highlights vulnerabilities in existing chokepoints. As the sage noted: “Major infrastructure controlling global trade rarely emerges during peace—it appears during crisis when nations reposition for the next economic order.” The student observes: he who simultaneously clears the construction site while demonstrating why alternative routes are necessary may not be acting on impulse, but according to a very old playbook indeed.

https://www.history.com/articles/suez-crisis

The real significance? Iran, Russia, and China’s official cooperation signals the geopolitical chessboard is reshaping itself. What began as a regional confrontation now sits within a larger strategic realignment where alliances crystallize during crisis phases—and history teaches that such divisions rarely unfold quietly. The master observed: “When great powers choose sides, the middle ground disappears and only the loud remain.” The world is dividing into opposing blocs again, because apparently we didn’t learn enough from the last century. The student watches nervously as familiar patterns repeat with nuclear weapons this time.

At the same time, the Warmonger-in-Chief, fresh off obliterating another Middle Eastern facility alongside his allies in what should have been tastefully rebranded as Operation “Epstein Fury,” has taken to his favourite medium—schizophrenic tweet storms—to inform the world that he’s actually been delivering “Harmony & Everlasting Peace“ this whole time. Because nothing says “harmony” quite like bombing campaigns, and “everlasting peace” is apparently what you call it when the debris is still settling. It’s a bold messaging strategy: conduct the war, declare victory, and avoid answering questions about a Mossad agent turned convicted sex trafficker and finally announce you’ve solved global conflict—all before lunch. Orwell would be taking notes. The Ministry of Peace approves this message.

While bombs have become Donald Copperfield’s preferred diplomatic instrument since he cannot use tariffs anymore—he’s struck enough countries in his second term to fill a World Cup bracket—it’s worth noting that monopolization, financialization, globalization, and America’s hollowed-out industrial capacity are somewhat undermining this strategy. The same forces that destroyed domestic self-sufficiency have created charming dependencies on foreign nations, meaning any genuine national security threat will reveal the US outsourced its ability to respond to it. This wasn’t an accident—it was a deliberate choice by our lords of capital, who found offshoring production more profitable than maintaining tedious things like “strategic independence.” Reversing this would require dislodging the plutocrats profiting from the arrangement, so the Empire will probably just keep bombing with increasingly expensive munitions it can barely manufacture while wondering why it feels so exhausting.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/countries-trump-bombed-second-term-sa-030426

To assess the Strategic Success of Operation ‘Epic F.ck’ on the ‘F.ck Up’ Meter of the Washington theocracy, one must compare it to previous Democracy Distribution Campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. By all Ministry metrics, current Peacekeeping Operations have exceeded historical Victory Benchmarks. The Commander-in-Chief and his forever allied ‘Sata-Nyahu’ , having declared Total Victory on Day One, has now correctly identified the conflict as Fundamentally Unfair—not due to operational deficiencies, but because Winning Too Decisively creates Temporary Economic Recalibration Challenges. What economists name “stagflation” represents The Tremendous Trump Economic Renewal Phase, a necessary byproduct of Overwhelming Dominance. Previous campaigns required extended timelines; this operation achieves Superior Results through Accelerated Victory Metrics. The operation proceeds exactly as projected.

Uncle Scrooge Bessent, fresh from unsanctioning Russian oil to fight the war Donald Copperfield started to please his Zionist donors who funded it, has now unveiled America’s boldest foreign policy innovation: weaponizing Iranian oil against Iran. Yes, the same Iran the US is currently bombing. In a move that would make Kafka weep with envy, Washington is essentially telling Tehran, “we’re destroying your country, but don’t worry — we’ll sell your oil to keep gas prices down during the campaign.” Mission accomplished: Russia wins, Iran wins, logic loses.

On March 20th, in a triumph of modern Newspeak, the United States Department of the Treasury has graciously authorized the sale of sanctioned Iranian oil—provided it was already loaded before a very precise moment in time—because nothing says strict enforcement like temporary exceptions. The “general license,” valid until April 19, is the latest effort to lower oil prices by selectively relaxing the rules, echoing earlier flexibility with Russian barrels. In today’s policy framework, sanctions remain firmly in place—except when they don’t.

https://ofac.treasury.gov/media/935376/download?inline

To summarize Washington’s latest act of energy market wizardry, Uncle Scrooge Bessent is juggling Iranian oil, SPR releases, and Jones Act waivers to fix the crisis his own administration created — like an arsonist selling fire extinguishers. With Hormuz blockaded, Asia paying $167/barrel while Americans enjoy a quaint $97, and Brent cheerfully decoupling into its own reality, the administration’s “plenty of levers” strategy is essentially robbing tomorrow’s strategic reserves to paper over today’s strategic blunder. The Department of Energy, apparently not briefed on its own policy, politely clarified there are “no plans” — which in Washington means it’s already happening.

WTI Price (blue line); Brent Price (red line); Omani Price (Yellow line) Year-to-Date.

What magnificent timing: just as the “Epic Fury” coalition celebrates bombing Iran’s oil infrastructure into democracy, Iranian exports have somehow doubled to 4 million barrels daily — more than twice the pre-war average. Uncle Scrooge’s heroic proposal to “unsanction Iranian oil” arrives precisely when Iran needs no such favor, having apparently figured out how to export more oil while being bombed than before. The Malthusian masterminds destroying Iranian energy infrastructure have, against all odds, turbocharged Iranian energy exports. Mission accomplished, indeed — just not quite the mission anyone advertised.

As Confucius might observe, the educated fool often believes he can command the tide simply because he has drawn a chart of the ocean. Convinced that business cycles can be managed from conference rooms, modern Keynesians have responded to the latest oil shock by releasing 400 million barrels from strategic reserves—the largest emergency release in history. Yet the gesture is more theatrical than effective. Global oil consumption is roughly 100 million barrels per day, while disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz alone threaten about 21 million barrels per day. At that rate, the entire release would cover barely 19 days of disrupted supply without even considering that the release mostly happens in the Western Hemisphere while the Eastern hemisphere is the most impacted and that refineries in the East are not set to use barrels release from the West anyway. In other words, the measure is mathematically insufficient, strategically risky, politically convenient, and economically futile—an attempt to treat the symptom while ignoring the disease. As the old philosopher might conclude: the man who empties his well to stop a drought soon discovers he has two problems instead of one.

https://www.iea.org/news/update-on-iea-collective-action-decision-of-11-march-2026?utm_content=buffer08de0&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter-ieabirol&utm_campaign=buffer

Probably in recognition that releasing 400 million barrels is largely symbolic, the administration has also invoked the Defence Production Act to support domestic supply and override restrictions that had previously limited offshore production in California. Washington has directed Sable Offshore Corp. to restore operations at the Santa Ynez Unit and the Santa Ynez Pipeline System off the coast of Santa Barbara, aiming to increase domestic output and reduce reliance on imported crude amid rising geopolitical risks. The strategy reflects the broader objective of mitigating supply disruptions and preventing a replay of the supply shocks that characterized the 1970s energy crisis.

Let’s cut through the diplomatic bullshit, the policy is called “deterrence,” the operations are described as “precision stabilization,” and the objective is officially “regional security.” In practice, it looks remarkably like regime change. Recent decapitation-style strikes against figures close to the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the clergy suggest that the theory has quietly progressed into implementation. Meanwhile, Donald Copperfield continues to describe the strategy as “maximum pressure,” a phrase that conveniently avoids explaining what happens if the pressure actually works. The position of ‘Satanyahu’ has been consistent for decades: the problem is not merely Iran’s behaviour, but the Iranian regime itself. Washington, helped by the ever-reliable bipartisan enthusiasm of lobbying networks such as AIPAC and generous political donors, appears increasingly comfortable with that objective. In the modern language of geopolitics, this is not regime change—it is simply the careful promotion of stability through the removal of instability.

https://www.aipac.org/resources/us-strikes-iran

As Confucius might observe, the wise student of history knows that wars of civilization are rarely brief and never simple. The Byzantine Empire spent centuries fighting the early Islamic caliphates in the long struggle known as the Arab–Byzantine Wars—losing vast territories, occasionally regaining ground, yet ultimately exhausting itself until Constantinople finally fell in 1453 with the last emperor dying on the walls. The lesson is that conflicts rooted in faith and identity rarely resemble conventional wars against a single ruler. This is why comparisons with Saddam Hussein or the Iraq War are misleading. A confrontation with Iran is evolving into something far deeper than a geopolitical dispute—one whose consequences could extend well beyond markets and reach directly into the political arena, including the approaching U.S. midterm circus. As the old philosopher might conclude: the man who enters a religious war expecting a quick victory has already misunderstood the war.

In a heartwarming display of commitment to free speech and democratic values, America’s favourite Gulf Arab allies—those sterling defenders of liberty—are arresting roughly 20 people, including a British tourist, for the heinous crime of filming Iranian missile attacks on Dubai. The 60-year-old faces up to two years in prison under UAE cybercrime laws that prohibit “endangering public security,” a delightfully vague charge that apparently covers everything from posting original videos to merely resharing content already circulating online. After the US-Israeli war with Iran kicked off February 28th, videos of counterattacks flooded social media—until the freedom-loving petro-monarchies started their crackdown. Bahrain, where a Sunni monarch rules a Shia majority, began arresting citizens for “misusing” social media and pursuing anyone who dared appear celebratory. Israel, naturally, has imposed equally tight information controls, because transparency is overrated when you’re bombing things.

Remember: you’re free to speak—just not about anything happening in reality.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/12/british-tourist-among-20-charged-in-dubai-over-videos-of-iranian-missile-strikes

‘In times of conflict, truth becomes like precious jade—so valuable that those who possess it feel compelled to bury it beneath layers of deception for safekeeping.’ The master understood that when nations draw swords, honesty becomes the first casualty, carefully hidden behind bodyguards of convenient falsehoods. The ruler who speaks plainly in war is rare; the ruler who survives while doing so, rarer still. Thus, the wise student watches not what is proclaimed from the palace, but what is forbidden to be filmed in the streets.

At home, Donald Copperfield—who campaigned on MAGA but appears to be implementing MIGA (Make Israel Great Again) like every president since World War II—is discovering that his base isn’t exactly thrilled about “Jeffrey’s War.” Turns out real MAGA supporters can tell the difference between America First and ‘Satanyahu’ First, and they’re noticing this particular conflict seems oddly focused on Israeli priorities rather than, say, fixing potholes in Ohio.

Meanwhile, the entire North Atlantic Terror Organization (NATO) alliance has politely declined The Warmonger In Chief’s invitation to join the Iranian adventure, which is diplomatic code for “absolutely not, you’re on your own with this one.” Even America’s most reliable allies looked at Operation ‘Epic F..ck Up’ and decided they had urgent prior commitments—like literally anything else.

So, here’s The Warmonger In Chief’s choice: step back and distance himself from Sata-Nyahu’s manipulation of his administration or watch his legacy get permanently rebranded from MAGA to “that guy who destroyed the economy for someone else’s war.” Nothing says

“America First” quite like stagflation, $200 oil, and a regional war nobody wanted except one very persuasive foreign leader.

The Strategic Planners of Operation Epic ‘F..k up’ demonstrated Exceptional Foresight, correctly predicting Iran would deploy traditional mine-laying operations—our forces pre-emptively destroyed several mine-laying vessels in a Decisive Action. The current Temporary Navigation Challenges stem from Iran’s Unlawful Deviation from expected doctrine: employing threats instead of honourably using mines as anticipated. This Asymmetric strategy has created Selective Passage Conditions—ships bound for China and regional partners proceed freely while others experience Voluntary Delays. The Coalition exercises Strategic Restraint, wisely avoiding actions that might (1) complicate relations with the US Valued Trading Supplier of Rare Earth, alias China, or (2) create Further Energy Price Stability Challenges. Iran has achieved effective closure without deploying a single naval asset—a fact that proves the Epic Strategic Success. Prediction was Perfect. The current situation is Entirely According to Plan. Inaction is Dominance.

Because maps tell more truth than property developers turned Warmonger-in-Chief, Iran is now graciously informing ships they won’t be attacked if they use Iranian waterways—a delightful development showing how Operation Epstein Fury has completely neutralized Tehran’s regional influence in the mind of the Washington theocrats. The sponsors of this brilliant campaign have inadvertently created the perfect conditions for Iran to exploit control over the world’s most critical oil chokepoint and dictate terms on global energy transit. Mission accomplished!

Yet if you listen to official White House statements, Iran has been utterly defeated with no meaningful presence or capability remaining in the region. Just ignore the part where they’re now acting as traffic controllers for the global oil supply. Meanwhile, astute observers are asking whether the Gulf Arab countries were the actual targets all along—because nothing says “protecting our allies” quite like stalling the economies of the GCC and crippling the entire Arab world in the process.

Who could have predicted that destroying infrastructure and destabilizing the region would somehow increase Tehran’s leverage? Certainly not the geniuses running this operation while tweeting about “total obliteration” and “everlasting peace.”

Needless to say, the first casualties of Operation Epic Fury are the loyal servant monarchies of the Gulf who brilliantly traded their sovereignty for the Empire’s always-reliable, totally-not-ephemeral protection by embracing the petrodollar arrangement. Fantastic deal!

Saudi Arabia—whose oil dependency is so complete they’d be back to trading camels and dates without it—is discovering what “allied protection” actually means. Since Epic Fury began, Aramco, the world’s largest oil company and the Kingdom’s entire economic lifeline, has already hemorrhaged 500,000 barrels per day. Their biggest refinery is offline. The Yanbu East-West pipeline is running at maximum capacity but can’t keep up. Storage tanks are filling faster than a bathtub with the drain closed. Oil fields are shutting in because there’s nowhere to send the crude. Aramco called this situation “catastrophic”—which is corporate-speak for “we’re completely screwed and questioning our life choices.” Nothing says “valued strategic partnership” quite like watching your entire economy burn while your protector bombs the region into an inflationary spiral. The monarchies paid handsomely for American security, and they’re certainly getting what they paid for—just not in the way they imagined.

Donald Copperfield and ‘Sata-Nyahu’ have brilliantly declined to specify what this war is actually for—regime change? End nuclear weapons? Degrade military capabilities? —which conveniently allows them to declare victory and exit whenever poll numbers require it. The Ayatollah assassination suggested regime change, Iran claims its uranium is now rubble (nuclear threat: solved!), but either objective would require boots on the ground, which enjoys roughly zero American support. No matter—the perception remains that this is Israel’s war and America just helped decapitate Iran’s leadership as a favour. Meanwhile, apocalypse beliefs have gone mainstream across North America, fuelled by climate chaos, geopolitical instability, and AI panic. What was once fringe doomsday talk is now dinner table conversation, with many Americans convinced the Middle East war is the opening act of Armageddon or is it only ‘Jeffrey’s War’…🍿Another inspiring episode of geopolitics where other people fight, taxpayers pay...

As a Confucian and Buddhist perspective might suggest, when commerce flows freely, societies flourish; when it is disrupted by war, both victor and vanquished suffer. The Global South, unattached to the imperial ambitions consuming the West, simply asks: “Why bomb when we can barter? Why destroy when we can exchange?”

https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/general/3218603/thailand-offers-iran-food-for-plastic-pellets-fertiliser

The Washington swamp pursues depopulation through weapons; the wise from the Global South pursue prosperity through partnership. As the sutras remind us: attachment to dominance brings suffering, while the path of mutual benefit brings peace. The student of both traditions sees clearly—he who trades in fertilizer feeds the world; he who trades in bombs merely fertilizes graveyards.

The week ended with another dystopian social media post from ‘The Schizophrenic in Chief ‘ who disabled a system the rest of the world depends on, leave it impaired, and declare success. In the approved language, disruption becomes stability and damage becomes progress—quietly reshaping geopolitics in ways that were, until recently, considered unthinkable.

On the other side of planet earth, after Operation Absolute Resolve quietly annexes Venezuela as America’s 51st state, the official narrative celebrates Caracas “opening” its mining sector to foreign investment—extending concessions from 20 to 30 years and graciously allowing international arbitration. How generous of yesterday’s “authoritarian regime” to suddenly embrace Western capital right when Washington desperately needs something. The real story? America is scrambling for rare earth minerals it doesn’t control but absolutely requires for bombing for peace. Washington’s already authorized gold transactions through state miner Minerven and is fast-tracking American firms into the country—not because Venezuela suddenly became democratic, but because the US defence supply chain depends on materials it brilliantly outsourced decades ago. Turns out you can’t bomb your way to technological dominance when you gutted domestic mining capacity and China controls 80% of rare earth processing. So, Venezuela—previously sanctioned into oblivion—transforms overnight from “socialist dictatorship“ to “valued mining partner.” Nothing says principled foreign policy quite like regime-changing your way to the resources you need. Welcome to the Union, Caracas—your minerals are now ours.

https://www.riotimesonline.com/venezuela-opens-its-gold-and-rare-earths-to-u-s-mining/

China controls 71% of US rare earth imports and most global processing capacity—those pesky minerals essential for everything from iPhones to missiles. Whoops! Turns out offshoring your entire supply chain to geopolitical rivals has downsides when you need materials for national defence. So, Washington’s been quietly shopping, Ukraine’s mineral deal (5% of world’s critical materials) was never about “reconstruction”—it was about securing graphite, titanium, lithium, and rare earths. Japan learned this lesson after China cut off exports and has been frantically diversifying ever since. Now Venezuela—freshly annexed via Operation Absolute Resolve—enters the equation with “significant untapped deposits” conveniently ready for Western investment.

The public hears inspiring speeches about democracy, freedom, and sanctions. The actual game? Securing the resources that underpin modern technology and military power. Oil dominated the last century’s wars; rare earths will dominate this one. Venezuela’s “decision” to open its mineral wealth isn’t about reviving its economy—it’s another move on the global resource chessboard.

Every war is ultimately about what’s underground. The narratives change, but the mineral maps don’t lie. Control the resources, control the future. It’s imperialism, just with better branding.

While Donald Copperfield was busy blaming the Chinese mandarins—and roughly the rest of the planet—for the turbulence he created in the Strait of Hormuz, China quietly opened the year with stronger-than-expected economic data. Industrial production rose 6.3% year-on-year in January–February, retail sales accelerated to 2.8%, and fixed-asset investment unexpectedly grew 1.8%, suggesting the world’s second-largest economy entered 2026 with more momentum than feared. Unfortunately for global forecasters, those numbers were compiled before the latest geopolitical fireworks involving Iran rearranged the outlook for global growth, trade, and energy markets—meaning the data is already about as current as last week’s weather forecast. The real risk for China is not inflation but the possibility that a prolonged conflict could weaken global demand for its exports, turning a promising start to the year into yet another lesson in geopolitical timing.

In a stunning display of central banking irrelevance, the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged at 0.75%—proving once again that monetary policy is completely helpless against Trump Stagflation and Operation Epic Fury’s gift to global markets. The decision was unanimous except for one brave dissenter who apparently didn’t get the memo that raising rates into a supply shock will not impact the business cycle. The BOJ now finds itself in a delightful trap: soaring oil prices fuel inflation (bad) but also crush consumption and business activity (also bad). Their solution? Add “Middle East uncertainty” to the risk factors list while maintaining they’ll totally raise rates if conditions improve, that scenario where oil magically gets cheaper while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and fertilizer plants burn. Very likely.

Governor Ueda held a press briefing to carefully explain why holding policy steady is actually hawkish, a linguistic tightrope act designed to prevent the yen from collapsing further.

Nothing says “we’re in control” quite like a central bank paralyzed by events 6,000 miles away, pretending interest rate adjustments matter when the global energy supply chain is on fire.

While everyone is busy watching drones and ballistic missiles in the Middle East, seasoned investors know the sequel is always a liquidity crisis. Right on cue, the Bank of England is quietly preparing for it—now proposing rules to ensure banks can actually use their “high-quality liquid assets,” which is a polite way of admitting they might not be so liquid after all. Inspired by the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse in 2023—where liquidity vanished as fast as confidence into a newly elected president—the BoE now wants banks to simulate week-long bank runs, because apparently money moves quickly in 2026. Meanwhile, central banks are still draining liquidity through tightening while simultaneously preparing emergency backstops for when things break, a strategy best described as mopping the floor while the tap is still running. The underlying message is clear, even if unspoken: liquidity isn’t a regulation—it’s a mood, and moods tend to change at the worst possible time.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/uk-banking-stability-watchdog-proposes-liquidity-reform-banks-2026-03-17/

Every major financial cycle follows a familiar script: quiet warnings, subtle policy tweaks, tightening conditions, and then—when confidence finally breaks—capital moves with unsettling speed. This is not a shortage of money but a shortage of trust; once confidence erodes, liquidity vanishes regardless of how much central banks attempt to inject. What we are witnessing now appears to be the early stage of that transition, and the Bank of England is quietly signalling it knows.

The same Bank of England, that gloriously impotent temple of Keynesian wishful thinking, predictably held rates at 3.75% while dramatically pledging to “act as necessary“ — central bank speak for “we have no idea what we’re doing.” Inflation? Still stubbornly gate-crashing the 2% party with no signs of leaving. Blame the war, blame energy prices, blame Mercury retrograde. If commodity prices behave, rates stay put; if they don’t, brace for a hike. High uncertainty, low credibility, maximum hand-wringing — business as usual, really.

Surprise, surprise — the ECB’s politically-anointed Chairwoman also heroically left rates at 2%, because nothing says “we’re in control” like doing absolutely nothing while a war reshapes the entire global economy. Officials proudly declared they’re “well positioned,” central bank code for “please stop asking us hard questions.” Inflation might surge, growth might tank, oil could hit $100, economists are sweating bullets — but rest assured, Frankfurt’s finest will bravely assess things “one meeting at a time.” Truly, the Keynesian dream: maximum uncertainty, minimum accountability, and an unlimited supply of vague, reassuring statements.

Even before the Malthusians behind Operation ‘Epstein Fury’ could create their stagflationary masterpiece, US wholesale inflation was already doing the heavy lifting—accelerating to 0.7% in February with core PPI up 0.5%. Services costs jumped, food prices climbed at the fastest pace since mid-2021 (fresh vegetables up a casual 49%), and this was all before the holy war in the Middle East sent energy prices into orbit and consumer sentiment off a cliff.

Anyone with a basic grasp of finance knows the key variable for Corporate America is the spread between core CPI and core PPI—i.e., the ability to pass rising input costs onto consumers. In February, that spread compressed to its weakest level since March 2021, just ahead of the 2022 stagflationary squeeze on equities. In other words, inflation was already reaccelerating before policymakers added a geopolitical supply shock by disrupting energy and commodity flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Spread between US Core CPI & Core PPI (histogram); S&P 500 12-month forward EPS (blue line); S&P 500 12-month return (yellow histogram).

As predictably as a scripted holy war, the Federal Reserve voted 11–1 to keep rates at 3.5%–3.75%, with Stephen Miran dutifully playing the lone dissenter. The statement delivered a masterclass in precise ambiguity—downgrading the labour market to “little changed” and labelling the Middle East war “uncertain,” while carefully signaling nothing at all. Meanwhile, forecasts were quietly nudged higher, with core inflation now seen at 2.7% and growth at 2.4% for 2026—because in central banking, reality is always just one revision away from improvement.

The latest “dot plot” from the Federal Reserve shows a committee delicately split between doing nothing and doing almost nothing—seven members favor holding rates steady through year-end, while twelve still cling to the hope of at least one cut. By 2027, rate hikes have practically gone extinct, with only one lonely outlier still believing in them. Officially, the Fed maintains its forecast of one cut in 2026 and another in 2027, while already quietly acknowledging higher inflation expectations—likely a polite nod to rising oil prices rather than any sudden outbreak of honesty. The message, as always: policy remains “data-dependent,” but the data has already been gently nudged to fit a slightly higher inflation baseline.

In a remarkable breakthrough in delayed pattern recognition, Wall Street’s finest have finally concluded—after weeks of careful observation—that wars and oil shocks might be… stagflationary. The consensus has now dutifully erased rate-cut fantasies and is even flirting with hikes, because apparently higher energy prices tend to do that. In this newfound realism, markets are slowly admitting that the Federal Reserve is no longer quite flying the plane—the bond market has taken the controls, and credibility was last spotted somewhere over the Straits of Hormuz.

For more than five thousand years, gold has held a peculiar grip on human civilization. It has been worn as jewelry, worshipped in temples, stamped into coins, and quietly hoarded whenever governments started behaving… creatively with money. Empires rose chasing it, currencies collapsed without it, and a fair number of wars were conveniently financed with it. Yet behind all the mythology and market charts, gold remains something rather simple: a stubborn metal buried deep in the Earth. Extracting it requires geology, enormous machines, patient engineers, and the occasional confrontation with political risk. In other words, the gold market may look elegant on a Bloomberg screen, but on the supply side it is mostly rock, sweat, and very expensive holes in the ground.

As the wise observer might say: before gold became money, jewelry, or the cause of questionable government policies, it was simply an element. On the periodic table it appears as Au, from the Latin ‘Aurum’ — “shining dawn.” With atomic number 79, each atom carries seventy-nine protons, which is science’s polite way of saying gold is built to last. Unlike most metals, it barely reacts with anything, which explains why gold objects buried with ancient kings still look suspiciously new thousands of years later.

Gold is also impressively heavy and absurdly cooperative. With a density of about 19.3 grams per cubic centimeter, a cubic meter of gold weighs more than nineteen tons — not something you casually carry home from the market. Yet it is also the most malleable metal known: a single ounce can be hammered into a sheet the size of a small room or stretched into a wire many kilometers long. As Confucius might have noted, “The superior metal bends easily, yet never breaks.”

https://www.britannica.com/science/gold-chemical-element

Gold also conducts electricity extremely well. Silver does it slightly better, but silver has the unfortunate habit of tarnishing, while gold remains stubbornly pristine. This small virtue makes gold essential in electronics, aerospace systems, and satellites where failure is frowned upon. Chemically, gold is famously calm. It ignores oxygen, resists most acids, and generally behaves like a metal that knows its own worth. Only aqua regia — a rather aggressive mixture of nitric and hydrochloric acid — can dissolve it. In short, gold survives almost everything, which perhaps explains why humans have spent millennia trying to get their hands on it.

Despite its legendary reputation, gold is actually quite rare in the Earth’s crust. On average, it appears at roughly four parts per billion — which is geology’s polite way of saying: good luck finding it. If all the gold ever mined in human history were melted into one block, it would form a cube about twenty-two meters wide — small enough to sit comfortably beneath the Eiffel Tower. For a metal that has inspired so much greed, it is surprisingly compact.

https://www.gold.org/goldhub/data/how-much-gold

Its story, however, began long before Earth existed. Modern astrophysics suggests that gold was forged in violent cosmic events such as neutron star collisions or supernova explosions. Under unimaginable pressure and temperature, heavy elements were created and scattered across the universe, eventually becoming part of the dust cloud that formed our planet. As the patient philosopher might observe gold was literally born from exploding stars — which perhaps explains humanity’s slightly irrational enthusiasm for it. Once on Earth, geology performed the tedious work of concentrating this cosmic dust into something miners could actually find. Most gold deposits formed through hydrothermal systems, where hot mineral-rich fluids circulate through cracks in the Earth’s crust. As temperatures change, gold precipitates out of the fluid and settles in quartz veins, patiently waiting for someone with a drill and a large budget. Another common formation is the placer deposit. Because gold is extremely dense and stubbornly resistant to weathering, erosion frees gold particles from rocks and rivers carry them downstream. Eventually the heavy metal settles in riverbeds while lighter sediments drift away. This simple geological sorting process created the deposits that fueled historic gold rushes — proving that sometimes the Earth does half the mining for you.

Gold deposits come in several geological flavors, each with its own personality. Orogenic deposits form in ancient mountain belts where tectonic forces have spent millions of years folding, cracking, and squeezing the Earth’s crust — occasionally concentrating gold in the process. Epithermal deposits appear closer to the surface in volcanic regions, where hot mineral-rich fluids circulate through rocks and quietly leave behind veins of gold. Then there are Carlin-type deposits, first identified in Nevada. In these formations, gold particles are so microscopic that early miners essentially walked right past them. Only with modern processing technologies did geologists realize these rocks were full of gold dust invisible to the naked eye — a reminder that in mining, as in life, value is sometimes hidden in plain sight.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1674987118300409

Gold mines generally come in two varieties: open-pit and underground, and the difference is mostly a question of depth, grade, and how large a hole humans are willing to dig in the ground.

Open-pit mines target deposits located near the surface. Miners simply remove enormous amounts of rock using trucks the size of small houses and excavators that look like mechanical dinosaurs. The result is a gigantic, terraced crater visible from space. Because these operations move such massive volumes of rock efficiently, they can profitably mine lower-grade ore, often around 0.5 to 2 grams of gold per tonne. In other words, they rely on scale: move enough dirt, and eventually some gold shows up.

Underground mines, by contrast, chase gold deep beneath the surface through shafts, tunnels, and a complex network of engineering that would make a subway system jealous. Everything becomes more complicated — ventilation, safety, labour, and logistics — which means costs rise quickly. To justify this effort, underground deposits usually need much higher grades, often 5 to 10 grams per tonne or more.

Put simply: open pits make money by moving mountains, while underground mines make money by finding richer rocks. As the patient observer might conclude, when mining gold, you either move a lot of dirt… or you pray the dirt is exceptionally good.

https://digital.akbizmag.com/issue/november-2021/open-pits-or-underground-ops/

Gold may be rare, but nature has scattered it across every continent — just unevenly enough to keep geologists employed. Some regions won the geological lottery: Australia, particularly Western Australia’s Yilgarn Craton, holds vast reserves; Russia hides enormous deposits across Siberia; and South Africa’s legendary Witwatersrand Basin once dominated global supply. Other important gold provinces include Nevada in the United States, Canada, China, Indonesia, and Brazil. In terms of production, China currently leads the world, followed closely by Australia and Russia, with Canada, the United States, Ghana, Mexico, and Uzbekistan also contributing significant output. Of course, having gold in the ground is only half the story — extracting it still requires technology, capital, stable regulations, and occasionally a government that resists the temptation to “share” the mine once it becomes profitable.