Why would a gold miner sell gold it expects to be worth far more tomorrow? 🥇

John Rubino poses one of the most elegant questions in the precious metals space: if miners are producing something they genuinely believe will appreciate, why trade it for depreciating paper the moment it leaves the ground?

Enter First Majestic Silver, which just did the unthinkable — hoarding over 1 million silver ounces and 4,730 gold ounces off the market, worth $78 million it deliberately kept out of quarterly revenue. It’s a miner quietly adopting the physical ETF playbook: hold the metal, starve the market, and let scarcity do the compounding. The logic is beautiful — appreciation beats cash, withheld supply lifts prices in a feedback loop, and insider hoarding signals conviction. The trade-off is short-term volatility for long-term value, which for anyone eyeing $10,000 gold and $200 silver is a price well worth paying.

Read Rubino’s full breakdown — and ask yourself why more miners aren’t keeping the very thing they’re betting on. 👇

Precious metals miners are in an interesting situation these days. They’re producing something they expect to appreciate and selling it for more than they need to cover capital spending, dividends, and debt repayment. In other words, they’re generating “free cash flow.”

So why not just keep their excess metal rather than selling it, allowing shareholders to benefit from its future appreciation?

Very few miners do this, but many are probably wondering if they should. And — perfect timing — one of our Portfolio companies just announced that it is indeed hoarding metal. Here’s an overview:

First Majestic Silver (AG) just reported solid Q2 numbers:

This is not a surprise, given that silver and gold (despite their corrections from Q1 highs) are still well above 2025 levels. But one line item was a (pleasant) surprise. From the quarterly report:

Finished Goods Inventory: The Company held 1,007,450 silver ounces and 4,730 gold ounces in finished goods inventory as at June 30, 2026, inclusive of coins and bullion, compared to 676,637 silver ounces and 2,732 gold ounces as at March 31, 2026. The fair market value of this inventory as at June 30, 2026 was $59.0 million for silver and $19.0 million for gold, which was not included in revenue during the quarter.

In other words, First Majestic could have reported even better numbers by selling all the metal it mined, but instead decided to hold inventory off the market.

Physical ETF Model

A miner hoarding its metal is partially adopting a physical ETF business model. There are several benefits to this:

Gold and silver have appreciated versus cash for most of the past 50 years. So holding metal instead of cash increases First Majestic’s long-term earnings potential.

Removing gold and silver from the market incrementally raises their prices, creating a positive feedback loop. If only a single company adopts this strategy, the market impact is minimal. But if more big producers do it, the result could be dramatic.

Miners keeping their refined metal sends a message that industry insiders have faith in their product, which is good for investor sentiment.

Last but not least, by keeping some of what it produces, a miner gives itself the flexibility to sell some metal in the future to boost revenue and earnings whenever it wants.

Short-Term Volatility: A Price Worth Paying

In the short run (as investors new to this market have discovered lately), gold and silver are volatile, and occasionally they underperform cash. In those times, hoarding metal will depress a miner’s earnings, which might in turn temporarily depress the share price. The result: Along with higher long-term value comes greater short-term volatility.

I’d call this a price worth paying, so for buy-and-hold investors with eyes on the prize of $10,000 gold and $200 silver, First Majestic’s strategy is a net positive.

If you want to be ready for what is coming visit The Macro Butler Website :

https://themacrobutler.com/

Join The Macro Butler on Telegram here : https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack

Register your interest to The Macro Butler World Economic Summit 2026 here:

You can contact The Macro Butler at info@themacrobutler.com

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter is for general information purposes only. No information, materials, services, and other content provided in this post constitute solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or any financial, investment, or other advice.

Seek independent professional consultation in the form of legal, financial, and fiscal advice before making any investment decisions.

Always perform your own due diligence.