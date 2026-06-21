The Macro Butler sat down with Nomi to connect the dots between China’s economic , the growing global “War Tax” from the Middle East, and what could be the buying opportunity of a generation in precious metals.

While Wall Street remains distracted by the latest AI fairy tale and media headlines, smart money is quietly accumulating real assets. We discuss why the recent correction in gold and silver may be shaking out the weak hands before the next major leg higher, and why investors should consider exchanging increasingly fragile paper promises for timeless monetary insurance.

📈 China is decoupling.

🌍 Geopolitical risks are rising.

💵 Debt levels are exploding.

🥇 Gold and silver are on sale.

The question is simple: Are you prepared for what comes next?

Watch the full interview and discover why the next chapter of the commodity bull market may already be underway.

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