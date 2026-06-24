The Macro Butler was back on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser to deliver two calls the consensus is still not ready to price in.

First: Warsh-ington’s Fed will soon discover what the bond market already knows — the Fed doesn’t control the cycle, the cycle controls the Fed, and rate hike is not a question of if but when.

Second: the current gold pullback is a seasonality-driven gift with a twenty-year track record of resolving higher.

Before the next wave of the war cycle fully reprices, before Trump Stagflation graduates from forecast to front page, and before the next cohort of investors remembers that the Eternal Bullion carries no counterparty risk, no redemption gate, and no central banker’s permission slip — the entry point will be gone.

June is historically gold’s weakest month. July and August are historically when the river runs strong again.

🎧 Watch now — and decide whether you’re adding to the Eternal Bullion before the catalyst, or chasing it after.

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