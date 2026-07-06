The Macro Butler is back on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser— and the smart money is already moving while FOMO investors are still bearish on gold. 🥇⚡

Three calls. All signal:

🥇 Gold has bottomed. Sentiment is bearish, forced sellers have capitulated, and every passing day adds another reason to accumulate the Eternal Bullion before the next geopolitical catalyst reminds everyone why it exists.

⚡ The AI 5-layer cake needs cheap, abundant energy to bake — and it isn’t getting it. Smart money is already rotating into energy and commodity producers. Retail investors will follow, as they always do, just fashionably later and at higher prices.

📉 Semiconductors have already entered a trend of lower highs. The AI hardware euphoria is rolling over while the energy infrastructure it depends on is just getting started.

The rotation is not coming. It is already happening.

🎧 Watch the full episode here:

Are you positioned ahead of the rotation — or will you be the last buyer of yesterday’s trade? 👇



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