The Macro Butler pulled up another chair on The Time Compass Show with Bud Leiser — and the full moon delivered some hard truths. 🥇🌕

First: the bottom in gold is in — the seasonal weakness is over, the forced sellers have capitulated, and the Eternal Bullion is loading up for its next geopolitical catalyst.

Second: US equities are due for a geopolitically-driven reality check — the summer of complacency has a expiry date, and it’s closer than the soft-landing crowd thinks.

Third — and most controversially: Bitcoin is not an antifragile asset. It’s a speculative tool correlated to Nasdaq FOMO that folds precisely when you need it most, while gold holds. And for those ready to go beyond physical gold, we break down exactly what miners need to show before earning a place on the buy list.

Zero hopium. Zero Bitcoin maximalism. Just the macro playbook that history keeps validating.

🎧 Watch now — and decide how you want to be invested for the rest of the year of the Fire Horse.

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